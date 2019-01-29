Global Blood Therapeutics: Investment Update And New Data Via Passionate-Use

Also discussed below, a recent article in Hematology provides interesting data on one patient who was administered Voxelotor via the passionate-use program.

Investors in Global Blood have a lot to look forward to in 2019 with full phase 3 HOPE data and regulatory updates.

Investment Update

Investors of Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) have a lot to look forward to in 2019 and beyond:

Management still intends to meet with the FDA in Q1 '19 to discuss details surrounding Voxelotor's path to the market and the confirmatory trial requirements. Voxelotor's NDA should be submitted in 2H '19 with approval and marketization slated for 1H '20. In the midst of these pertinent regulatory updates, GBT will reveal full HOPE study data in the 2Q of '19.

I believe these three updates will bode well for GBT's valuation in 2019. I also fully anticipate Voxelotor exceeding expectations once it reaches the market in 2020. Because of the demand and unmet need for this indication, GBT is uniquely positioned to outperform.

Figure 1: Backed by science and community, GBT is primed to deliver (Source: GBT)

I believe Sarepta's (SRPT) revenue performance with Exondys 51 (indicated for another orphan condition) will be similar to GBT's Voxelotor in that, while there is still reasonable doubt as to whether or not the drug is "worth it" (both companies will need to prove clinical benefit to achieve full approval), the demand and perceived need will supersede efficacy concerns.

Investors, too, are becoming increasingly optimistic:

Over the next couple of years, I anticipate GBT will either (1) be bought out or (2) be valued to an extent where the risks of investment finally outweigh the benefits/upside. I would say the latter would present itself if and when GBT is trading between $75-90/share before confirmatory trial data.

New Compassionate-Use Report Provides Insight Into Voxelotor

A database search of "Voxelotor" revealed a new peer-reviewed article within the last month:

Background

Voxelotor, developed by Global Blood Therapeutics, is "believed to inhibit sickling in vivo by preferential binding to the high‐oxygen affinity R quaternary conformation of hemoglobin, thereby shifting the T‐R quaternary conformational equilibrium toward R, which cannot enter the sickle fiber."

Case Report

A 38 year-old Nigerian female with severe, often life-threatening, anemia had not experienced meaningful and sustained benefit from conventional (hydroxyurea, blood transfusions) nor experimental treatments (magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids, AES‐103, erythropoietin). She was trialed on 1500 mg of Voxelotor per the compassionate-use program.

The patient did not see any improvements in hemoglobin and was, subsequently, introduced to 1800 mg of Voxelotor. She continued to see no benefit and transient elevations of serum erythropoietin became apparent, suggesting tissue hypoxia. Voxelotor was thus discontinued.

Author's Thoughts

In summary, a therapeutic trial of Voxelotor in this “untransfusable” SCA patient did not increase hemoglobin. However, hemoglobin occupancy failed to reach the 25%‐30% percent modification required to be therapeutic in sickle cell patients with less severe anemia. When compared with other severe SCD patients treated on a compassionate basis with Voxelotor, it is possible that autoantibody mediated hemolysis shortened an already reduced red cell half‐life in our patient. As a result, rapid red cell clearance would negatively impact drug pharmacokinetics and account for the low Voxelotor occupancy in our patient although her hemolysis parameters do not overwhelmingly favor this hypothesis. Based on our single patient experience, for patients with hemoglobin levels <6 g/dL and rapid red cell turnover, more pharmacologically effective dosage schedules may be required to achieve the desired therapeutic effect from this drug. Moreover, in treating such patients, we strongly recommend monitoring the fraction of hemoglobin modified by the drug in order to make an informed assessment of its efficacy. Source: Hematology

My Thoughts

Unfortunately for this patient, she is terribly sick. Although well-tolerated at 1500 mg (headache, grade 2 diarrhea), Voxelotor failed to benefit her and, arguably, contributed to harm at higher doses (1800 mg). The drug never reached therapeutic levels (hemoglobin occupancy) in this patient, so it was bound to be ineffective. The authors theorized this may have been caused by rapid red blood cell turnover. The authors suggest that higher dosing may be required for the drug to work in this patient. I find this unlikely, as I believe doses exceeding 2000 mg are likely to result in intolerable side effects. Between 1000 and 1500 mg is the sweet spot for the drug. In the average patient, anything below these doses could prove subtherapeutic, while anything over these doses could prove detrimental.

The increases in serum erythropoietin ("641" on "January 18, 2018") is the most concerning facet of the data, as it is a proposed hurdle to the drug's success.

Source: Hematology

Unfortunately, hemoglobin was not recorded for the weeks of January 18 & January 25. Theoretically, lower levels of hemoglobin will increase serum erythropoietin. Given the hemoglobin levels proceeding and following the 18th & 25th, it's possible, and quite likely, that her hemoglobin levels were below 3, which may have been the primary reason for the increased serum erythropoietin.

This case seems to be an exception to the rule, as Voxelotor has demonstrated robust improvements in hemoglobin and hemolysis markers in the vast majority of patients, including those with lower levels of hemoglobin.

Disclaimer: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. While the information provided in this article is intended to be factual, there is no guarantee and prospective investors are encouraged to do their own fact-checking and research before investing in a company. One must also consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.

