Seelos Therapeutics was a privately held biopharmaceutical company that recently finalized a reverse merger with Apricus Biosciences "APRI". This merger now allows Seelos to become a public traded company without going through the hassle of an IPO. The combined company is now trading under the ticker NASDAQ:SEEL, and will focus on developing the Seelos pipeline candidates for CNS disorders.

Stockholders from the privately owned Seelos now own roughly 85%, while Apricus stockholders own roughly 15% of the merged company. Seelos holders will receive a larger percentage of the company. However, Apricus stockholders will receive one Contingent Value Right (“CVR”), per share of Apricus common stock owned. Those CVRs give APRI stockholders rights to 90% of the payout above $500K for the out-licensing or sale of Vitaros.

In order to be entitled to CVRs, an investor had to be an Apricus shareholder at the close of business immediately prior to the closing of the merger on January 23rd. Although I would like to own a few of those CVRs to Vitaros, I decided to hold off, and now I am looking for a speculative buy of the combined company. However, I have some strict conditions that I need to see develop in order to justify a buy. I intend to present a few of these conditions and why other potential investors should do the same.

Source: APRI

Background on Apricus

Apricus Biosciences, Inc. was a biopharmaceutical company progressing original treatments in urology and rheumatology. The company had two product candidates: Vitaros for erectile dysfunction, and RayVa for Raynaud’s phenomenon.

Source: APRI

Vitaros On The Block

Vitaros is a topical cream intended to treat erectile dysfunction (“ED”). ED is a common condition, predominantly among men over the age of 40. ED can be triggered by a plethora of causes, such as age and sometimes psychological reasons. In addition, ED can be caused by a variety of underlying health conditions, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and other serious health problems, which will need to take priority over the ED treatment.

Vitaros contains alprostadil, a vasodilator that when applied directly to the penis dilates the blood vessels and permits increased blood to flow. Vitaros is effective within 30 minutes and should last for one or two hours.

What are some of the potential advantages of Vitaros?

On-demand speed - Vitaros can be effective in 5-30 minutes.

Local vs. systemic effect - Which reduces the chance of systemic adverse events.

Ease of use - Little to no training compared other creams and applicators.

These advantages could provide patients an alternative to oral tablet ED drugs and might address the needs unmet by competitive treatment options. Other ED treatments such as PDE5 inhibitors (Viagra, Cialis, Levitra) have a similar effect on blood flow but are oral tablets and have systemic effects.

Source: APRI

On February 16th, 2018, Apricus announced that the FDA had delivered a CRL for Vitaros. The CRL specified that the FDA could not approve Vitaros attributable to deficiencies linked to CMC and safety apprehensions about the 2.5% concentration of DDAIP.HCl contained in the current formulation.

In April, the company announced the outcome of its end-of-review meeting with the FDA regarding Vitaros and its path forward to regulatory approval. The FDA requested Apricus to alter the formulation of Vitaros that moderates the concentration of DDAIP from 2.5% to 0.5% in order to address the tumor risk and partner transmission safety fears noted in the CRL. The FDA also requested that two new Phase III clinical efficacy trials with the reformulated product should be conducted prior to resubmitting the NDA, and that the trials should include an assessment of the potential risk of enhanced sexually transmitted infections with the new formulation. In addition, the FDA requested certain pharmacokinetic assessments that we expect can be completed as part of the requested Phase III program and any additional clinical or commercial safety data generated prior to resubmission. Lastly, the FDA stated that the CMC section in the resubmission will need to be updated with data produced during the development of the new formulation and subsequent phase III studies.

Unfortunately, the time and cost of these steps were too much for the company to push forward on. CEO Richard Pascoe stated:

While we are pleased that the FDA has outlined a clear regulatory pathway for Vitaros, which we believe provides a path to approval in the U.S., the cost and timeline associated with a reformulation effort and completing additional phase 3 clinical trials exceeds our current resources and our ability to raise additional capital. Therefore, we have initiated discussions with interested parties for the U.S. Vitaros rights to enable its continued development and potential approval in exchange for financial terms commensurate with a development stage asset. In parallel, the Board of Directors has determined that Apricus should evaluate strategic alternatives or other business combinations, with the goal of maximizing shareholder value.”

Essentially, the company waived the white flag on Vitaros and realized it needed to make drastic moves to stay alive. Luckily, Seelos was searching for a way to become public and APRI was the perfect vessel to get listed. At the end of July, the two companies announced their intention to merge and to find a buyer for Vitaros.

Source: APRI

What is the value of Vitaros? According to Apricus, the estimated peak sales for Vitaros could be $350 million, which could entice a potential buyer for the U.S. rights for Vitaros However, I am not sure if the size of the payment will be considered a premium price. The potential buyer would most likely be responsible for the reformulation and two Phase III trials requested by the FDA. Plus, a potential buyer knows Seelos needs cash more than it needs Vitaros sitting on the shelf gathering dust. Therefore, I expect most bidders to low-ball Seelos in an attempt to get Vitaros at a bargain price.

Is Everything Apricus For Sale?

Apricus' NexACT technology is a permeation enhancer designed to increase the absorption of a drug through the skin (transdermal). DDAIP is one of these permeation enhancers that temporarily changes the permeation dynamics of the lipid bilayer and opens up the tight junctions between skin cells so active drug molecules can be rapidly absorbed through the skin into systemic circulation. It can also improve the solubility of compounds, resulting in enhanced drug permeation. Apricus' DDAIP is found in Vitaros and RayVa, and is the critical component of these product candidates.

I have a suspicion that Seelos is going to look to sell the NexACT platform along with Vitaros and RayVa rights. The company has stated it was pushing forward with its CNS product candidates and has publicly stated it intends to sell of Vitaros. Since RayVa uses the same drug (alprostadil) as Vitaros, I have to imagine they will all be packaged together due to IP and commercialization reasons. Thus, I believe the whole NexACT platform is on sale.

Why would a company want NexACT and DDAIP rights? Transdermal drug delivery has some advantages over other methods of drug administration methods, one of which is that most other drugs cannot sufficiently permeate the skin to provide therapeutic levels of drug delivery. The skin, especially the outermost layer, provides a strong barrier to the penetration of most substances. To overcome the skin's protective properties, topical drug formulations typically include a skin penetration enhancer. These enhancers not only increase drug flow of drugs across the skin, but can do so without irritating or damaging skin. Furthermore, penetration enhancers should not adversely affect the stability of the active drug, the physical stability of the cream or gel, or the cosmetic quality of the topical composition.

Having DDAIP could be a great asset for a company that is looking to provide an alternative approach to a common drug or is attempting to address an unmet need in a specific indication. Apricus was attempting to utilize these advantages but was unable to make it to profitablility. Perhaps another company that has the time and resources can finish what Apricus started.

Seelos

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company determined to develop cutting-edge therapeutics to address unmet needs in CNS disorders. The company’s pipeline comprises of several late-stage candidates that are intended for psychiatric and movement disorders.

Image Source

Back in 2016, Seelos established a product partnership with Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND). The license agreement provided Seelos with worldwide rights to develop and commercialize SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010, and SLS-012 from Ligand. In return, Ligand was given shareholder equity in Seelos at the closing of the merger, and has rights to potential milestones and royalties if their partnered programs continue to progress through regulatory action.

My eyes are on the company's SLS-002 product for suicidality in PTSD and MDD. SLS-002 is an intranasal racemic ketamine product designed to thwart suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder ("PTSD") and major depressive disorder ("MDD") patients. In phase II studies, SLS-002 displayed efficacy in suicidality and rapid antidepressant action. According to Seelos, no other drugs are currently approved in this indication.

Seelos' SLS-006 candidate is a first-in-class, partial dopamine agonist for Parkinson’s disease ("PD") and restless leg syndrome ("RLS"). SLS-006 had demonstrated solid results in phase II studies when it was being developed by Neurogen before it was acquired by Ligand. Seelos has stated it has intended to meet with the FDA and the EMA to discuss the plans for pivotal registration studies to commence in 2019.

The company's SLS-008 is an oral CRTH2 (Chemo-attractant Receptor-homologous molecule expressed on TH2 cells) that Seelos is priming for an undisclosed pediatric orphan indication. The company intends to file an IND in a pediatric orphan indication "with a highly unmet need for effective oral therapy."

Seelos will maintain its headquarters in New York City and will be led by Raj Mehra, Ph.D., who is the original Seelos CEO.

Merger Details Provide an Entry Point

At the closing date, Apricus performed a reverse split of its common stock, which allowed both companies to finalize the merger. As a result, there are approximately 6,221,822 shares of SEEL. According to the press release, the combined company has about $18 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments prior to the payment of the merger transaction costs.

After a reverse stock split or reverse merger, the stock typically experiences a period of high volatility due to a lower float and the market attempting to find a value to the new company. I attempt to find an entry point during this time for either a quick trade or possibly a bargain deal for a long-term hold. I prefer using technical analysis to find an entry point, but the chart is a clean slate for SEEL. Therefore, I will use the amount of cash on hand (~$18 million) and the number of shares (6,221,822) to find an entry point. Dividing the $18 million by the number of shares gives me a cash value of $2.89 per share. I consider anything trading under 1.25x its cash value is worth a pilot position; which would be roughly $3.60 per share for SEEL. Ultimately, I will use $3.60 as my threshold for a potential entry and will use $2.89 as a hard buy.

Downside Risks

Seelos has multiple downside risks that investors need to consider going forward. My primary fear is the need for fundraising and dilution. Although I expect the company to sell off Apricus' pipeline and IP to the highest bidder, I don't expect the proceeds to be sufficient to get Seelos to a commercial-stage company. In addition, Seelos was a private company reverse merging with a Nasdaq-listed company. Since SEEL didn't have an IPO, we should expect at least one secondary offer at some point in the near future. Furthermore, investors need to accept the strong possibility of multiple offerings and other fundraising events to fund the company's pipeline through the regulatory pathway and to market.

When do I expect an offering? This can be quite enigmatic due to lack of information from the newly formed company, which is another short-term risk for investors. Typically, I can analyze cash burn rates versus cash position and forecast a potential time frame for an offering or fundraising event. Unfortunately, due to Seelos previous being a private company, we don't know what its SG&A or R&D expenses were prior to the merger. Furthermore, we probably won't know what the balance sheet will look like until the company files its first quarterly earnings report. Therefore, investors need to accept the possibility of an offering at any time.

Another potential downside comes from regulatory-related risk. Although the pipeline does show some promise, the company's candidates are a long way from being approved and hitting the market. Failure of safety or efficacy in any of these candidates will have a substantial impact on the share price.

Conclusion

Ultimately, I have three Buy scenarios for SEEL. One is to enter a pilot position below $3.50 per share with the intention to hold for a potential short-term trade. However, I will hold part of my position if the company can quickly execute a sale of Apricus assets and subsequently initiate the phase III for SLS-006. If not, I will liquidate the rest of my position due to a high probability of dilution.

The second scenario requires the share price to remain above my entry price. In this case, I will wait until after a secondary offering and will reassess its price-to-book ratio again and look for a 1.5x value. This way, I know I am investing in a company that is able to fund its pipeline for the near term and I am getting in at a good price for the cash position. This would most likely be a medium-term hold waiting for a potential catalyst to sell the majority of my position and hold the remaining shares until Seelos becomes commercialized.

The third scenario requires Seelos to have sold all the Apricus assets, executed a substantial secondary offering, and have initiated at least one of its product trials. This will provide me with some confidence the company is serious about progressing its pipeline and not just burning cash while sitting idle.

Of course, there are plenty of other conditions that might create a buying situation, but I find the three above to follow specific market conditions and/or require the company to execute on particular prerequisite actions. I believe the two major concerns coming from this reverse merger are the need for cash and the unknowns from Seelos being a private company. Considering this, I urge potential investors to be patient and find their particular Buy conditions for SEEL. The company's pipeline does show some promise on paper, but investors need to see if the newly public Seelos can mobilize these products closer to regulatory approval.