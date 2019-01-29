Intercept: Thoughts Heading Into NASH Readout And Projecting Price Volatility

Whatever your stance (bullish or bearish), I recommend utilizing options and being keenly aware of relevant safety concerns that may show their heads.

Shares of Intercept are highly likely to be volatile heading into and following NASH data.

There are relevant safety concerns that need to be addressed, especially for a large indication like NASH.

Phase 2 data for Intercept's prospect NASH drug, obeticholic acid, saw significant and meaningful results. But it's difficult to argue the data were entirely robust.

Intercept Rallies Ahead Of NASH Readout

Perhaps in anticipation of NASH data, shares of Intercept (ICPT) continue to rally and, just recently, broke strong technical resistance:

Introduction

Intercept's obeticholic acid should see phase 3 NASH data this quarter. Although analysts think the drug is likely to procure positive results, the path towards marketization, assuming there is other competition, may not be easy given the drug's overt side effects (itching, increases in bad cholesterol) and a black-box warning (liver damage, but only when a patient doesn't take as prescribed).

Background

Obeticholic acid (marketed as "Ocaliva") is currently approved for primary biliary cholangitis. Revenue-wise, Ocaliva is doing well for this rare, autoimmune disorder:

Source: Intercept 10-Q

NASH efficacy

In a phase 2 NASH trial ("FLINT"), patients treated with obeticholic acid saw small, but meaningful, improvements in liver fibrosis:

More patients assigned to obeticholic acid compared with placebo had improvement in fibrosis, hepatocellular ballooning, steatosis, and lobular inflammation. The mean change in the NAFLD activity score was greater in patients treated with obeticholic acid than placebo (change from baseline=–1·7 vs −0·7; p<0·0001). Despite these improvements in the individual histological features of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, the proportion of patients with resolution of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (ie, change from baseline diagnosis to not non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) did not differ in patients treated with obeticholic acid compared with placebo (22 [22%] of 102 vs 13 [13%] of 98; p=0·08)

Questions of safety and tolerability

Obeticholic acid was not without relevant side effects. Besides statistically significant increases in pruritus (itching), the most concerning side effect is probably the drug's impact on atherogenic markers that contribute to the risk of developing myocardial infarction and stroke.

Treatment with obeticholic acid was associated with pruritus that rarely needed discontinuation, but treatment caused changes in the serum cholesterol pool and insulin resistance that could signal an increased risk of atherogenesis.

The question, therefore, must be asked: what good is a NASH drug if it increases your risk of cardiovascular events? Thankfully, this is a drug that will only be taken for 6-12 months, at most. But, then again, who really thinks the average person is going to change their lifestyle (diet, exercise) to avoid developing liver fibrosis once more? Point being, these drugs will, likely, be used more than once during one's life.

What to look for in upcoming data

Whether or not Intercept achieves the primary efficacy endpoint is a bit derisked from previous data. But one should consider the effect size, although significant, was small.

Safety-wise, I am most interested to see the drug's impact on atherogenic markers.

Projecting price volatility

Analysts are projecting +/- 60% move in shares of ICPT. I'm not very bullish on phase 3 results. I don't think the drug is very strong in NASH nor does it appear very tolerable. There are also relevant safety concerns that need to be addressed. Bullish or not, I would highly suggest utilizing options to protect whichever position you choose.

Judging by its chart and aware of relevant and promising competition (CBAY, for one) looming in primary biliary cholangitis, I would suspect prices in ICPT exceeding $200/share in the event of positive NASH data and prices nearing $50/share in the event of negative data.

ICPT verdict ahead of NASH data: Utilize options and beware of relevant safety concerns

Disclaimer: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. While the information provided in this article is intended to be factual, there is no guarantee and prospective investors are encouraged to do their own fact-checking and research before investing in a company. One must also consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.

I present and update my best ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Formula. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking the pictured flask below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.