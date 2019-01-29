Dollar's Problems

But the most interesting thing is that all the key factors now indicate that there may be a decline of the dollar in the current year.

Monetary policy is not the only factor determining the price of the dollar.

It is considered that the key factor determining the price of the dollar is monetary policy and, as a rule, the majority of reviews and forecasts are made in this context. Of course, the Fed policy directly affects money demand and money supply in the economy, and the direct relationship between the interest rate and the U.S. Dollar Index is clearly noticeable even in the graph:

But monetary policy itself is a consequence of the state of the economy, fiscal policy and other factors that influence each other, usually with a time lag. Therefore, considering the prospects for the dollar in 2019, one should approach this issue more broadly.

If we cover the history of the last ten years, we can see that the last (and probably continuing) phase of the dollar growth distinctly began in 2014. At that time several factors contributed to that.

First, against the background of the stabilized growth rates of the economy, the Fed announced that they were planning to start making monetary policy tougher. And although the first rate increase occurred only two years later, the very fact of preparing for a change in the vector of monetary policy against the background of ultra-low rates in the EU and Japan supported the dollar.

Secondly, thanks to the efforts of the Barack Obama administration, the US relative budget deficit reached the lowest level in seven years:

And this usually has a positive effect on the dollar:

And finally, the third factor supporting the dollar, which especially became evident from 2016, was the accelerated flow of investment capital into the US stock market after the dynamics of the stock exchanges in China, the EU, and Japan began to lag behind the dynamics of the US stock market:

As you can see, several interrelated factors have supported the dollar for the last four years. So thanks to the steady growth of the economy and the relatively low budget deficit, the Fed was able to start raising rates. And this was accompanied by the growth of the US stock market which stimulated investment inflows. All of the above was positive for the dollar.

Now let’s see how the situation is likely to change in the coming year.

The probability that in 2019 the Fed will not raise or even reduce the interest rate is 73.8%, although two months ago it did not exceed 30%:

Source: CME group

This contrasts with the Fed’s plans to raise the rate twice this year. Sudden expectations that the Fed will take a pause till the end of the year deprive the dollar of support from the monetary policy factor.

Going further...

Analysis of the last 30 years makes it possible to reveal an inverse relationship between the unemployment rate and the US relative budget deficit. In periods of low unemployment, the budget deficit decreases, and as it grows, the budget deficit increases.

This is logical because when the economy grows, the government makes fiscal policy tougher. In turn, in order to overcome the downturn in the economy, first of all, the government reduces taxes and raises infrastructure spending.

Since 2016 the unemployment rate in the United States has decreased from 4.9% to 3.7%, but the budget deficit has increased from 2.2% to 3.5% of GDP, which does not go with the revealed pattern. The reason for this is the vector of the current Cabinet’s activity. Whereas the Barack Obama administration was engaged in reducing the budget deficit, Donald Trump does the opposite. He has reduced taxes, deregulated the banking and investment sectors and allocated more than $1 billion for infrastructure projects. As a result, the economy has received an impact for further growth, and unemployment has dropped more, but the budget deficit has started growing. Taking into account that the impact of the tax reform on the economy is long-term and cumulative, we should expect that in the coming years, the US budget deficit will be expanding, thereby putting pressure on the dollar.

Source: CBO Projected Deficits

But the most important thing is that during these years the USA may face a recession:

As it was mentioned, in the long-term run the price of dollar depends on the US budget deficit. During the last seven recessions, the US budget deficit expanded by 4% on average:

Source: CME group

And if now it is 3.5% of GDP, what will it be because of a new economic downturn? At 8% or maybe 10% of GDP? And how much will the dollar become cheaper?

Now a few words about investment flows.

After the New Year’s Eve collapse, the US stock market is on the rise. In part, this is due to the expectations of a neutral Fed policy this year, and in part to Trump’s optimistic comments on the trade negotiations with China. But the key risk factor is still the expected slowdown of the global economy which is being forecast even by the IMF. First of all, this slowdown is fraught with debt problems for US companies overloaded with debt:

This is especially reflected in the relatively small yield spread between UST10 and UST2:

The presence of domestic political problems has had a negative effect on the US market as well. It manifested itself in a 35-day shutdown which is likely to recur in three weeks. As a result, the chances of the American market for a return to last year’s minimum exceed the chances for a return to its maximum. But in such a situation it is not appropriate to expect an increase in the inflow of investment capital. And again it is negative for the dollar.

Bottom line

So, we see that:

A sharp change in expectations regarding the Fed’s actions in the current year deprives the dollar of support from the monetary factor. The probable increase in the US budget deficit will have a negative impact on the dollar. Waiting for a recession increases the relevance of this factor. After the December collapse, the US market lost its safe-haven status. This will slow down the inflow of investment capital and weaken the dollar.

