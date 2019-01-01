AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) has been a stock where we have swung from extreme bearishness to a strong bullish take. The stock has had investors reach for Tums more often than a ghost pepper eating contest. It has handily underperformed the other midstreams in the space, including Enbridge (ENB) and TransCanada Corp. (TRP).

We had long predicted a dividend cut based on rather abysmal cash flow in relation to capital expenditures. AltaGas had acquired WGL assets which require mandatory work for the next 3 decades, and "growth"which cannot be dialed down at will is a dangerous kind of growth. The company did slash its dividend, although we would have liked a more severe cut to de- risk the situation further. We left with the conclusion that:

AltaGas' plan can work out. Capital markets need to cooperate for that, though. Our base case is that the bull market is not over and this reset in sentiment is good for a bigger move up. Should we be wrong on that, AltaGas will have to go to a zero dividend.

Mispricing creates another opportunity

AltaGas is a high-reward stock at these levels, albeit with above-average levels of risk. The selloff in the common equity has also created what we consider a moderate reward but extremely low-risk opportunity. We are referring to the AltaGas family of preferred shares. Before we get into the opportunity, we have quantified what we see as the risk-reward with AltaGas common stock. The common likely could move to $25 over the next 3-5 years, while paying $0.96 a year of dividends. The risk on the common is a recession alongside failure to get adequate rate hikes in its WGL jurisdictions. While we don't doubt the cost recovery, AltaGas' return of equity assumptions have been challenged in the past and the rate hikes allowed have at times been less than the company would desire. That could create a spiral down, which may force AltaGas to raise equity at highly dilutive prices and cut dividends to zero. So, potentially we see a 33-50% downside versus a 100% total return upside.

The preferred shares are exceptionally interesting here, as they have fallen a lot alongside the common shares. We have shown two classes below, but these are representative of what has happened with the rest.

While preferred stocks are, of course, influenced by interest rates, the big driver in the last few months has been the credit implications of AltaGas' bad performance. At this point, thus, the preferred shares have become a play on the recovery in the common shares as well.

Why you should consider the preferred shares

AltaGas preferred shares are obviously higher up the capital structure, and the preferred dividends are substantially well-covered. With approximately $75 million of preferred dividends scheduled, they are covered more than 10X by funds from operations (FFO).

Source: AltaGas presentation

Using the more stringent UAFFO midpoint of $550 million, the preferred dividends are still covered more than 8X ($550+750+75)/$75).

Another key advantage of the preferred shares is that if the common dividends are stopped, AltaGas can move to a self-funding model by 2020 or 2021 without requiring any additional asset sales. As such, we don't see the viability of the firm in any remote danger.

The choices

AltaGas has a wide range of preferred shares.

Source: AltaGas

The "redemption dates" shown in the picture above are not actual redemption dates, but dates when the shares can be redeemed. Considering the implied yields here, we don't see any chance of any redemptions here. That said, the shares present attractive dividends alongside potential for capital appreciation. We suggest two possibilities for investors below, although each class has its own unique interest rate risk-reward.

ALA.PR.A

There are 5.5 million shares outstanding of this class, and it currently pays an annual dividend of $0.845 with a 6.1% yield. The reset on this, due in about 20 months, is going to be at 5 years Government of Canada bond yield + 266 basis points. Assuming the 5-year bond trades around the current level, the annual payout should increase to $1.15 from September 2020. That would be an 8.2% yield on the current price.

Investors also have the option at that time to convert ALA.PR.A into ALA.PR.B, which is a floating rate preferred class. This one pays interest at the rate of the 90-day Canadian T-Bill rate+266 basis points on an annualized basis. With a short reset, deep discount to par and two reset options, ALA.PR.A is a good defensive play on AltaGas recovery. Should the common shares deliver as we expect, ALA.PR.A should journey towards $20/share. Over 4 years, inclusive of dividends, the shares could return 14-16% annualized from here with very little risk.

ALA.PR.E

With a recent reset, ALA.PR.E pays the highest dividends among the preferred shares. This is also the most expensive and does not reset for almost 4 years. That caps some upside, but guarantees a 7.8% yield for the next 4 years. The reset is going to be at 5 years Government of Canada bond yield + 317 basis points.

This class is also convertible into F shares which will pay a floating interest rate of the 90-day Canadian T-Bill rate + 317 basis points on an annualized basis. Thus, this does have a higher "floor" interest rate on both sides, and again, that adds to its premium valuation.

Conclusion

AltaGas preferred shares are a very low-risk play from a credit standpoint and should share in the recovery of the common, while shielding investors from further potential downside moves in the common. Preferred shares have interest rate risk, but the periodic resets on both these classes alongside the option to go to floating rate significantly mitigate this. We like these shares here and will be adding on pullbacks.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. All amounts expressed in Canadian dollars. Preferred shares are illiquid and limit orders should always be used.