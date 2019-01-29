Barings BDC: Is Now The Time To Be Daring And Invest In Barings?

There is an adage about looking before you leap. Just because someone builds a deck or ledge for you to dive into the water, one should always look where they are leaping from and what is waiting for them to land. And with the current stock market going through some very turbulent times, is now the time for investors to dive into the market with newly allocated cash for investing? Based on this premise and being more exact - is now the time for investors daring to invest in Barings BDC (BBDC). In my opinion, for those with a long-term horizon Barings BDC offers a compelling story. With this article I would like to lay out a case for Barings with the rudimentary story being the foundation for investors applying their own due diligence process before investing. I’ve been a long-term holder in the predecessor company and before it became an entirely new entity in August of 2018.

Backstory of This Company:

Barings BDC is a new entity as of August 3rd, 2018, when it consummated the take-over of Triangle Capital Corporation whose stock traded on the NYSE. The modern-day form of Barings was created in 2016 when the parent company, MassMutual, folded four affiliated firms - Babson Capital, Barings Asset Management, Cornerstone Real Estate Advisers and Wood Creek Capital Management - under a new corporate structure. The actual history of Barings can be traced back to 1762 when it was formed as a British merchant bank located in London. It has been noted as being the world’s second-oldest merchant bank.

On April 3rd, Barings entered into an agreement where they would become the investment adviser for Triangle. As part of this deal, Barings would invest $100 million of equity to give them a large ownership stake in the newly minted Barings BDC. As a sweetener for the long-term executives and founders of Triangle, Barings paid out $85 million to shareholders - this turned out to be a payment of $1.78 per share to executives and regular shareholders like myself, who owned shares in Triangle. Being a long-term holder of Triangle’s stock, the multi-thousands of dollars in the special payment payout made me a happy owner of the stock. Now I think it might be the time to add to my position - and I’ve undertaken such an action in recent days.

Share Repurchase Plan as Part of the Triangle Takeover:

There were several commitments that were agreed to in Barings’ package. A major component was Barings offering to make a purchase of $50 million of shares at prices up to and including the then-current asset value during the first two years post-close of the deal. This action will be taken based on their Rule 10b5-1 Purchase Plan they implemented on September 24th, 2018. As of November 7th, 2018, Barings had purchased 1,901,763 shares where this gave them 10,457,142 shares of the company stock. This represented 20.4% of the total outstanding shares. I mention this deal because some individuals might be misconstruing what is being mentioned by various financial outlets in recent days. For those who follow public data on insider buying, they have seen the following Form 4s issued since December 31st, 2018.

Barings BDC-Form 4s Filed: Shares SumTotal 12/31/2018 73,400 12.600M 1/9/2019 50,990 12.943M 1/10/2019 42,900 12.986M 1/11/2019 24,326 13.010M 1/15/2019 52,350 13.063M 1/16/2019 12,700 13.075M 1/17/2019 24,800 13.100M 1/18/2019 55,600 13.156M 1/22/2019 48,200 13.204M 1/22/2019 47,400 13.251M 1/23/2019 30,000 13.281M

In conjunction with these recent Form 4s having been filed, it should be noted the 1,901,763 shares as of November 7th, 2018, has been further increased by 462,666 shares. This makes a total of 2,364,429 purchased through the Rule 10b-1 Purchase Plan. Combining the prior ownership shares with the most recent Form 4s, Barings holds 10,919,808 shares or approximately 25% of the total shares. If my interpretation of the Repurchase Plan is correct, the $50 million commitment based on the current $9.60 payment for the shares, this would require a little over 5.2 million shares being bought. This translates into Baring being nearly 50% complete with this repurchasing plan.

This data indicates over the last three weeks, Barings has purchased 462,666 shares of their stock. The average price paid for these shares is about $9.60 per share. This translate into $4,441,933.00 million being spent for these shares. As an investor, this gives me some comfort the new leadership is creating a strong commitment between their interest and the retail investors holding their shares. They have the majority of the two-year time frame to consummate the planned goal of $50 million being allocated for this purchase of their shares. These pending purchases should be creating a firm floor under the currently priced shares.

Interim Financials Since Deal Closed on August 3rd, 2018:

Barings BDC has brought in a new management team and they appear to have extensive experience in this investing segment of the financial markets. They have relocated from the Triangle Capital location in Raleigh, North Carolina, where they are now ensconced in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the collective group of Barings’ operations is located. Barings operates on a global basis where they manage assets in excess of $300 billion, with 1,800 associates 16 countries.

With the August closing date, this means for the 3Q-2018, there were only two months for Baring to make a major impact in the quarterly results. Due to this time frame and associated cost for closing the deal, the numbers will not be reflective of a normal quarter, and what I think we can see going forward. However, I do think it important for potential investors looking at the financials for the quarter.

The following comments taken from the 3Q results dealing with their debt-to-equity ratio being only 0.69% outlines the flexibility that the Barings structure brings to the new entity:

As of September 30, 2018, the Company's $1.1 billion investment portfolio included $544.2 million of transactions which had not yet settled as cash. These cash settlements are expected to be funded with available cash and cash equivalents, sales of short-term money market fund investments, cash received from unsettled portfolio investment sales and additional borrowings under the Credit Facility. As of September 30, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $116.7 million, short-term money market fund investments of $45.0 million, receivables from unsettled transactions of $172.8 million and $210.0 million of debt outstanding under the Credit Facility. The Company's debt-to-equity ratio was 0.34x as of September 30, 2018, or 0.69x when adjusting for unsettled transactions. Commenting on the Company's liquidity position, Jonathan Bock, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, stated, "With adjusted leverage of 0.69x relative to the 2.0x limit approved by shareholders, the Company is positioned to increase future returns with the prudent use of additional leverage to fund our predominantly first lien, senior secured debt strategy. Barings' liquid credit team has invested over $950 million in a syndicated senior secured loan portfolio that generates income for shareholders and provides the available liquidity we need to support our growing middle market portfolio. The capabilities of Barings to both quickly utilize and maintain liquidity have been critical during this transition period from an all-cash balance sheet."

Key Metrics for Considering to Own Barings’ Stock:

After the proposed take out of Triangle the dividend was suspended by Triangle. With the limited time of only two months under Barings' leadership, Baring declared a $0.03 dividend for the third quarter. On December 13th, they increased the 4Q dividend to $0.10. Management has proposed their dividend goal, on a near-term basis, is creating a dividend payout of 8%. Based on the current price of the stock, such a payout would be approximately $0.1875 a quarter or $0.75 per year. With the current payout being a little over 4%, this amount provides a tidy amount as one awaits the 8% goal.

Assuming it will be a positive performance for what Barings brings to the equation, and the 8% dividend is achieved, I think a conservative capital appreciation of the underlying shares could reach the $12.00 level, or a nice 23% gain from the current $9.70 level. As stated earlier, I think the current price activity has created a nice support level for the stock - assuming the current political issues can be resolved and that we don’t fall into a protracted recession in the coming months.

Investment Activity Since End of 3Q 2018:

The following activity has occurred since the close of the 3Q and when they issued their quarterly report on November 7th, 2018. It is my opinion, these events reflect what I think is an aggressive and broad-based balanced approach to growing a successful and profitable business development corporation - DBC.

Below is a summary of Barings BDC’s investment activity since September 30th, 2018.

From October 1st, 2018, through November 7th, 2018, Barings BDC made approximately $79.9 million of new Middle Market private debt and equity commitments, of which approximately $72.0 million have closed. Of the closed originations:

• 89% were in first lien senior secured loans, and 11% were in second lien senior secured loans

• 100% were floating rate

• The weighted average origination yield was 8.9%

• From October 1st, 2018, through November 7th, 2018, Barings BDC made approximately $60.4 million of net new BSL investments

• Purchases totaled $104.0 million

• Sales totaled $43.6 million

Caveats for Consideration:

I have made some assumptions for what I think will happen going forward with Barings' leadership team and capital resources they can bring to this vital market segment. This market segment must flourish if we are to continue having a viable middle market segment of such diverse industries.

One must keep in mind, we have seen only two months of financial accomplishments made under Barings’ leadership. They have formally announced that full-year and 4Q 2018 results will be provided on February 27th, 2019. Normally, I would advocate investors seeing several quarters of accomplishment before making firm commitments to a new investment. I’m breaking my rule in this case - partly because I have been an investor in the original corporation – Triangle.

My plan for building a larger position in Barings will not involve me committing new cash into my portfolio account. My approach will be for me diverting my stream of cash from some of my dividend-paying stocks where I have used their automatic reinvestment option - PTY, HASI, BKT, XOM, HRZN, BDJ. On balance, these dividend-paying stocks throw off about 8% a month. With Barings now paying a 4% dividend, this gives me a nice cushion of income while I build my position and enhanced chance for capital appreciation with Barings stock as it becomes aligned with an 8% planned dividend. This approach doesn't require I add new funds to make my purchases of BBDC's stock.

Should one invest in Barings, keep your eye on additional Form 4s in the coming weeks. Start your due diligence now and be ready to apply what you’ve learned with the critical full-year report planned for February 2019.

There are many currents moving back and forth in the markets - it is my belief that unless we get a total collapse in the China tariff issues and another prolonged government shutdown, the current floor under Barings’ stock should hold until we can move into a more placid market.

Good luck with your future investing decisions! I started purchasing my new shares at the $9.60 level in recent days. It appears the recent flurry of Form-4s has created a small rise in the share price.

I’m daring to invest in Barings!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBDC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.