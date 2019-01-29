Suncor: Best Dividend Growth For An Energy Stock
Suncor engages in oil sands operations, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining and marketing. In addition, the company is involved in energy trading and operates a renewable energy business.
A holistic presence across upstream, midstream and downstream cushions Suncor from price volatility in the energy market.
As Canada's leading integrated energy company, Suncor Energy stands in a good position to benefit from rising oil demand and growing offshore businesses.
This is a shareholder-friendly company deploying a combination of share repurchases and dividends to reward its shareholders.
Suncor Energy (SU) is one of the largest independent energy companies in the world and the largest oil producer in Canada. The company engages in oil sands operations, offshore oil and gas production,