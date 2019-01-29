Summary

Suncor engages in oil sands operations, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining and marketing. In addition, the company is involved in energy trading and operates a renewable energy business.

A holistic presence across upstream, midstream and downstream cushions Suncor from price volatility in the energy market.

As Canada's leading integrated energy company, Suncor Energy stands in a good position to benefit from rising oil demand and growing offshore businesses.

This is a shareholder-friendly company deploying a combination of share repurchases and dividends to reward its shareholders.