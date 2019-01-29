AT&T: There's Still No Dividend Stock That Compares
About: AT&T Inc. (T)
by: Robert Riesen
Summary
AT&T's dividend yield is near historically high levels, an indication the stock is undervalued given there aren't any performance shortfalls.
AT&T has a Forward P/E of 8.57x, which is considerably more attractive than Verizon's Forward P/E of 11.67x.
Wall Street expects 12% upside in the stock based on the consensus target stock price.
Despite a solid last quarter, AT&T's (T) stock continues to be stuck at rock-bottom levels. I consider this to be an outstanding entry point for what's been one of the best dividend