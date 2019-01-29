Kia Motors: Q4 2018 Results Largely In Line With Expectations
by: Hyundai Motor Investment & Securities
Summary
4Q18 operating profit missed the consensus estimate by 2.9%.
We find the results satisfactory given unfavorable sector fundamentals.
We expect better fundamentals and a governance structure reshuffle to be the key driving forces of Kia's (KIMTF) share price.
Investment highlights
Kia's (OTCPK:KIMTF) 4Q18 operating profit missed the consensus estimate by 2.9% to come in at KRW382bn (+26% YoY, 2.8% operating margin). Margins improved on sound inventory levels in the US and