5 Key Data Points That Drove The Energy Sector Last Week

By Managing Director and Portfolio Manager Rob Thummel

Here in Kansas City, we are still grieving the end of the football season. We are longing to hear the voice of Patrick Mahomes bark a quarterback cadence such as 12, 2020, 68, 39, and 16,426. I guess we will have to wait until next year for that. In reality, the numbers I just mentioned are the five most important data points from last week, in my opinion. Let me elaborate.

Let’s start with 12. 12 reflects 12 million barrels of crude oil and refined products added to U.S. inventories last week as reported by the EIA. The larger-than-expected storage numbers drove the 0.6% decline in U.S. oil prices. Accordingly, the U.S. energy sector as represented by the S&P 500 Energy Select Sector Index fell by 1.5% and MLPs represented by the Tortoise MLP Index declined by 0.5%. Despite last week’s performance, the energy sector continues to be the best-performing sector in the S&P 500 in 2019, up 9.6% YTD. MLPs are outperforming the energy sector by additional 3% year to date.

2020 is the next number in the cadence. In my opinion, this is the most important data point of last week. 2020 is the year that the EIA forecasts the United States becomes a net exporter of energy. This was highlighted in the EIA’s 2019 Annual Energy Outlook released last week. The date that the U.S. becomes a net energy exporter has been accelerated by 2 years from a previous report by the EIA that came out in the middle of 2018. Other highlights from the Annual Energy Outlook include the following:

U.S. natural gas production and consumption increase every year through 2050.

Natural gas continues to be the largest fuel source in the electricity generation fuel mix, growing market share from 34% in 2018 to 39% in 2050.

Renewable energy led by solar is projected to grow becoming a larger share of U.S. electricity generation than nuclear and coal in less than a decade.

Last but not least, a very important point - carbon dioxide intensity across all energy consumption sectors, including transportation, commercial and residential, industrial, and electric power, declines through 2050. The EIA report highlights how overall carbon dioxide intensity in the U.S. power sector has declined by 25% since the mid-2000s.

68 is the next number. 68 is the percentage that natural gas projects represent of Kinder Morgan’s (KMI) new project backlog presented at its Analyst Day last week. At Tortoise, we highlight how there are lots of ways to make money investing in the energy sector that are not associated with oil prices. Investing in stocks that benefit from growing demand for U.S. natural gas is one of those ways, in our opinion. The escalating significance of natural gas was highlighted by Kinder Morgan management. For example, the company projects global LNG demand to almost double, growing from 40 bcf/d today to 75 bcf/d by 2030. Kinder Morgan predicts, and we agree, that the U.S. will capture almost 40%, or 13.5 bcf/d, of this forecasted growth in global LNG demand. To achieve this, the U.S. will need to produce, gather, process, transport, store, and liquefy a substantial amount of natural gas. Overall, Kinder Morgan laid out a 2019 plan that included components that will be reiterated by many high-quality energy infrastructure companies during this earnings season. The plan includes increased cash flow, higher dividends, and lower debt. At Tortoise, we are strongly suggesting midstream management teams add a share buyback component to their plans to further enhance shareholder value.

Let’s move to the next number 39. 39 represents the decline in the EQT Corporation (EQT) stock price in 2018. EQT’s price decline was almost double the decline of the S&P 500 Energy Select Sector Index. EQT is the largest natural gas producer in the U.S. While there are no barbarians at the gate, there are brothers in the board room. Since last December, Toby and Derek Rice, also known as the Rice Brothers, have offered several suggestions to the EQT management team. Last week, EQT responded with its plan to increase shareholder value. The plan identified $100 million of annual reductions in administrative and well development costs, as well as a search for a Chief Operating Officer and the creation of an Operating and Capital Efficiency Committee comprised of certain members of the current Board of Directors. In response to these actions by EQT management, the Rice Brothers declared they will be asking EQT shareholders to reconstitute the Board and insert Toby Rice as CEO. This lays the groundwork for an old-fashioned proxy battle over the next several months. Stay tuned for this one.

Last but not least, 16,426 is a measurement in feet. At this point in the earnings season, oil field services companies have provided the most insight, as most energy companies have not reported earnings yet. In its fourth-quarter earnings call, Schlumberger (SLB), the world’s largest oil field service provider, highlighted that it drilled the longest lateral well ever in the Permian - a 16,426-foot lateral. That is over 3 miles. Pretty remarkable, in my opinion. However, the results from the two oil field service heavyweights, Schlumberger and Halliburton (HAL), have raised more questions than answers. Both Schlumberger and Halliburton experienced revenue declines and operating margin degradation in the fourth quarter. In addition, both cited an uncertain oil and gas producer spending outlook for 2019 given the recent oil price volatility. Lastly, both highlighted the need for international, non-OPEC oil and gas producers to make additional investments that are critical to maintaining current production levels due to the last four years of underinvestment.

The S&P 500® Index is a market-value weighted index of equity securities.

The PCE inflation rate is the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index. It measures price changes for household goods and services. Increases in the PCEPI warn of inflation while decreases indicate deflation.

Broad Energy = The S&P Energy Select Sector® Index is a capitalization-weighted index of S&P 500® Index companies in the energy sector involved in the development or production of energy products.

Producers = Tortoise North American Oil & Gas Producers IndexSM

The Tortoise North American Oil & Gas Producers IndexSM is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of North American energy companies primarily engaged in the production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas or natural gas liquids (NGLs). The index includes exploration and production companies structured as corporations, limited liability companies and master limited partnerships but excludes United States royalty trusts.

MLPs = The Tortoise MLP Index® is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of energy master limited partnerships (MLPs). The index is comprised of publicly traded companies organized in the form of limited partnerships or limited liability companies engaged in transportation, production, processing and/or storage of energy commodities.

The indices are the exclusive property of Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC, which has contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) (“S&P Dow Jones Indices”) to calculate and maintain the Tortoise MLP Index®, Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM and Tortoise North American Oil and Gas Producers IndexSM (each an “Index”). S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“SPFS”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”); and, these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. “Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices” and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC and its affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.

Disclaimer: Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal, or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax advisor or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation. This article contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are “forward-looking statements.” Although Tortoise believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. This article reflects our views and opinions as of the date herein, which are subject to change at any time based on market and other conditions. We disclaim any responsibility to update these views. These views should not be relied on as investment advice or an indication of trading intention. Discussion or analysis of any specific company-related news or investment sectors are meant primarily as a result of recent newsworthy events surrounding those companies or by way of providing updates on certain sectors of the market. Tortoise, through its family of registered investment advisers, does provide investment advice to Tortoise related funds and others that includes investment into those sectors or companies discussed in these articles. As a result, Tortoise does stand to beneficially profit from any rise in value from many of the companies mentioned herein including companies within the investment sectors broadly discussed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.