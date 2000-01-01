(Pic Sourced Here)

Has the Christmas rally that survived the longest government shutdown on record finally run out of steam? That’s what some investors are beginning to wonder as all the major indices opened down more than 1% on Monday, following a week that saw equities largely unchanged for the first time since this latest rally began in late December. And although the broader S&P 500 managed to breach and stay above that all-important 50-day moving average (DMA), it remains significantly below its 200 DMA and within a downtrend channel. Is it time to load up on GLD and Xanax?

The fact that the recent leveling out has been attributed to weakness in the Chinese economy has more intrepid investors taking a “vertical” view of the market, focusing in on the performance of mid- and small-cap names, which typically have a more domestically-oriented revenue stream, to determine whether or not the markets are on the cusp of another turning point. We’d argue that the choice of ETF matters just as much as your conclusion.

Part of our advising caution comes from the fact that it’s all too easy to draw the wrong inferences from ETF performance, especially if you don’t understand the differences in the fund's underlying makeup. The returns to small, medium, and large cap funds during the recent rally are a good example of this. If you were to look at the returns of three of the largest funds in each category, the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) for small, then the SPDR S&P Midcap 400 ETF (MDY) and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY), you’d assume that markets were performing exactly the way professors teach it in business schools. SPY, often standing in for “the market,” was up 13.4% from the start of the rally (12/26) through last Friday, while MDY was up 16.15% while higher-beta IWM was up the most at 17.05%. Another small victory for MPT?

Instead, we’d suggest that IWM’s run-up had more to do with the performance of one subsector, high risk biotechnology, than anything else and suggests that investors need to apply more caution going forward. All equity indices are a hodgepodge of different sectors and subindustries which makes it hard to ascribe the performance of the index to just one sector. But over time, strong performance can help push one area of the index to prominence over all others. For SPY, it’s been the FAANGS while in the case of IWM, strong returns for healthcare, and specifically biotech stocks, have been pushing the index into more of a growth orientation that can skew its usefulness as a benchmark for small-cap stocks.

Just look at some of the biggest winners for IWM in 2019, where 7 of the top 10 performers are either biotechnology or specialty pharmaceutical companies, all relatively small but part of a sector that makes up a big part of the fund. IWM’s current healthcare allocation is more than 15% of the fund with over 6% in biotechnology and those smaller pharma names, which makes it one of the largest owners of some of the smaller and more volatile names in the business.

One such stock is Loxo Oncology (LOXO), which is up over 66% this year on news that it will be acquired by Eli Lily (LLY) and which is now a .32% position in the fund, making it the 18th largest ETF owner behind a series of biotech (levered and unlevered) funds. Seemingly unimpressive but that .32% and IWM’s asset base of $40B make IWM the single largest ETF owner by amount invested. Meanwhile, the second largest small-cap ETF, the SPDR S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) has no position in the stock, and just 3% in biotech and specialty pharma names because Standard & Poor's, unlike FTSE Russell, has a stronger focus on earnings and financial stability for index inclusion. Why should that matter? Because smaller companies can make for easy acquisitions and create distorted signals in the process.

We’ve talked before about the unique nature of the healthcare sector, with large pharmaceuticals and biotechs on side, flush with cash and hungry for new products. And on the other, small and typical unprofitable companies that develop them and make for rich acquisition targets. 2019 has been a banner year for biotech funds so far with the well-known iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) up over 13% while the more small-cap focused BioShares Biotechnology Products ETF (BBP) is up over 16% thanks to the performance of some of those smaller names which are being acquired or have received preliminary approval for new treatments.

Our more waggish readers would call us out for overlooking that fact that those 7 top performing healthcare names in IWM add up to a mere 1% of the fund, which would hardly seem to move the dial that much, although when it comes to performance attribution, size (of the return) does matter for a number of reasons. In this case, it has helped IWM to outperform IJR in 2018 by roughly 100 bps thanks to that larger healthcare weighting. More importantly, IJR has a distinctly different make-up than IWM with a substantially lower allocation to healthcare and a larger one to basic materials names with only one of those seven healthcare names, Endo International PLC (ENDP), appearing in a list of IJR’s top performers.

It also means that investors (and their advisors) need to do an apples-to-apples comparison when studying the markets where if you compared IJR to MDY or SPY, you’d get a different take on the markets. Yes, there was a slight bump in returns for shifting from large (SPY) exposure to mid-cap, with MDY outperforming SPY by nearly 300 bps during this rally, but the added premium for shifting down to small-cap IJR was negligible to non-existent. But that’s not all that we can learn from this. IWM is outperforming IJR for now, but how much longer will that continue?

That focus on profitability means that IWM has a slightly more growth-oriented portfolio than IJR, but the recent weakness has taken a toll on both IBB and BBP with the funds down more than 2% by late Monday afternoon while both struggled against prior resistance and remain below their 200 DMA. What could that mean for IWM with its larger biotech allocation?

We’ll look both at the daily and also the weekly to get two perspectives of two time frames. Looking first at the daily chart, we see IWM has had a very strong rally off the December lows and it’s only normal to look for a break and or some consolidation after such a move. However, it’s interesting to see where IWM may now be taking a pause. IWM sits against resistance near old support from October and November. The January 18th high of 147.92 would be a level that needs to be taken out next and with that in mind, since the RSI doesn’t look exceptionally strong, we would look at a close below January 23’s low of 143.46 as negative short term.

Moving to the weekly chart of IWM, there are still some challenges to anyone trying to make a bullish case. First, IWM is sitting up against resistance at the 147 level, which had been support in October and November on a weekly closing basis. Second is IWM’s RSI is still ‘weak” under 50 and looks to be rolling over at this point. The positive we will look for is a MACD crossover from a deeply oversold level. Should this occur and IWM’s weekly closing price be above 148, we would look to see further upside price action. The question is how likely is that given the weakness of some of its more growth-oriented names?

We’ll conclude with one final chart for IJR where you can see that the fund has cleared its downtrend channel, although somewhat unimpressively from a price perspective while looking to find support at the $75 level that was critical to it in 2017 and 2018.

What does the future hold? Neither IJR nor IWM is sending signals that would indicate another strong advance is in the immediate offing but long-term investors might want to consider another lesson, about comparing funds both vertically and horizontally. While IWM’s larger biotech allocation gives it a more distinct growth orientation, IJR (more blend than growth) has historically been the better performer, with a five-year annualized return of 6.3% compared to 4.4% for IWM as of the end of 2018. Maybe there’s something to be said for financial discipline after all?