FX Weekly: FOMC Helped By The January 'Effect'

We could see some risk-off environment in the short run with all eyes on the Fed’s conference this week.

Macro News

Global: Global growth slowdown continues as uncertainty around trade war negotiations and rising market volatility have weighed on the investment outlook. IMF deputy director of research Milesi-Ferretti recently outlined that the probability of a growth revision to the downside is greater than a revision to the upside, which may limit the upside gains on risky assets in the next few quarters. Global equities continue their recovery and are about to post their highest monthly gains since January 1994, according to the MSCI World Index. We could see some risk-off environment in the short run with all eyes on the Fed’s conference this week, therefore we revised our stops to the upside on our two remaining long positions (USDJPY and EURUSD).

US: One of the headlines last week was the WSJ article on the earlier-than-expected end to the Fed’s bond portfolio runoff. The Fed began shrinking its MBS and Treasuries portfolio in 2017, which is now running at a pace of $50 billion a month ($30 billion Treasuries and $20 billion MBS). In 2017, Governor Powell hinted the market that this process could last up to "four years" in his confirmation hearing. However, the recent equity rout we saw in the last quarter, coupled with the contraction in excess liquidity creating significant implications in the EM space, could push US policymakers to slow down their unwinding process and/or halt their hiking cycle.

Euro: After leaving interest rates steady, Draghi delivered an interesting conference on Thursday highlighting a series of important points. Even though the persistence of global uncertainty may prolong the current weakness in the business activity, the probability of a recession is still very low, according to the Governing Council. The term structure is flat, and the term premia are negative in the long term, implying that financial conditions remain very loose, while development in the labor market remains favorable. Furthermore, pressure on LT rates will ease in the medium term, as the stock of government bonds has been falling since 2014 and is expected to fall by 6% by 2021. The latest bank lending survey points out to an anticipation for demand for credit in the coming quarter; however; it is mainly entitled to Italy ("not spread to the eurozone"). Overall, we do not think the conference was as dovish as some journalists / analysts reported, and therefore, still remain bullish on the euro in the long run.

UK: The possibility of a no-deal Brexit remains on the table, and a potential smoother-than-expected outcome has been priced in by market participants in this month of January, which sent the undervalued British pound higher. New votes to watch on Tuesday on the Brexit process.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

Global Sentiment Update

Figure 2 shows that market sentiment deteriorated significantly in the euro area, with the manufacturing PMI plunging from 60.6 in December 2017 to 51.4 in December 2018, and the Citi Economic Surprises switched from +92.9 in November 2017 to -100 in June 2018. It seems that two important factors could push global equities to the upside this year: a flat / bear USD and positive sentiment coming back to the euro area.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters

FX Positioning

EURUSD: We increased our stop on our long EURUSD position ahead of this data-heavy weak to 1.1350. Momentum on the euro looks bullish and is now approaching its ST resistance at 1.1450 (its 100D SMA and 50-Fibo retracement of the 1.0350-1.2550 range). Any big sell-off below 1.13 could be seen as a good opportunity to buy the pair.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

GBPUSD: Cable soared above 1.32 on Friday, before consolidating slightly as GBP profit-taking accelerated above that level. The pair is up 7 figures this month and is trading at the 50% Fibo retracement of the 1.20-1.4380 range. We still prefer to play the crosses on sterling; however, we may see further consolidation on the pound ahead of this week’s votes.

EURGBP: We were stopped on our long EURGBP position, however we could see further (bull) consolidation on the pair this week. The ST range has now widened to 0.8620-0.9070, but we don’t recommend any position for this week.

USDJPY: We did not manage to take profit on our position last week, but we increased our stop to 108.50, as the recent risk-off activity has pushed preference on the Japanese yen ahead of the FOMC meeting. There was some selling pressure on USDJPY in the past two days, and the pair is trading slightly above 109, which corresponds to the 50% Fibo retracement of the 99.50-118.60 range. The AUDJPY cross has been flat in the past week, showing mixed sentiment in the market.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

USDCHF: The pair is still very rangy and has been fluctuating around 0.99, which corresponds to the 61.8% Fibo retracement of the 0.9180-1.0330 range. We will see how the Swiss franc reacts to the FOMC statement and Friday’s NFP.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

Chart of the Week

As the global economy is currently in its late stage of the business cycle, we think that an interesting chart to add in the "scary" slide pack is the percentage of BBB-rated companies in the US. Over the past 10 years, the percentage of BBB-rated companies has increased from the low 30%'s to 50% (Source: Barclays), implying that there is a significant number of firms standing 1-2 notches away from the Investment Grade / High Yield frontier. According to SIFMA, the value of corporate bonds outstanding was of USD 9.1 trillion in Q3 2018, which corresponds to 45% of US GDP. Hence, we could see a series of falling angels in sectors heavily BBB-rated in case of a sustained period of equity weakness.

Large telecommunication companies carry a significant amount of companies rated BBB; for instance, AT&T (T) has more than $180 billion of debt to pay off with a stock price down almost 40% between June 2016 and December (24th) 2018. With a total market value of $1.2 trillion, does the high yield bond market have space for falling angels such as AT&T?

Figure 6

Source: Barclays

Disclosure: I am/we are long EURUSD, USDJPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.