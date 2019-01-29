What Does FLIR Systems Have To Offer Investors?

The demand for its products and higher margin offerings should increase in the years ahead. There is upside for investors, but we would like to see a margin of safety.

A company that innovates and operates at the cutting edge of a given technology usually has a solid foundation for a business model built to succeed over the long term. FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) is an example of this. The company plays a key role supplying innovative technology solutions and products to a range of customers from industrial clients, to government and defense. The company has seen some EBITDA growth challenges over the past decade, due to compressing margins. But increasing demand for innovative products combined with strong cash flow, and a great balance sheet offers potential intrigue for investors.

FLIR Systems designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of detection products, systems, and technologies. These include thermal imaging, laser, radar, and more. The company operates as three business units: Industrial, Government & Defense, and Commercial. The business generates more than $1.8 billion in annual revenues.

Source: FLIR Systems, Inc.

Industrial and Government/Defense are the two largest segments of the business, generating $688 million and $650 million respectively. FLIR Systems does operate globally, but about 50% of sales come from the US due to a large business relationship with the US government.

Operational Performance

Source: Ycharts

FLIR Systems has had a mixed growth story over the past decade. Despite revenues growing at a CAGR of 8.73% over that time, the company has actually seen EBITDA erode. As a result, earnings per share have contracted at a CAGR of (1.44%) over the same time period.

How does a company manage to see earnings contract despite solid top line growth? FLIR Systems has seen drastic margin compression take place throughout the decade. This has been due to a combination of factors such as increased expenditures, and pricing pressure on areas of its business such as surveillance where low cost overseas manufacturers are able to compete at the entry level of the market with low-cost alternatives.

Source: Ycharts

Despite this massive decline in operating margin, FLIR Systems has remained a strong cash flow generator. The current conversion rate of 14.78% means that the business still flips $0.15 of every sales dollar into cash flow. This clears the 10% benchmark that we typically strive for. Our main concern as long-term investors is that these metrics have clearly deteriorated over a long time frame. Turning this around is key for FLIR to succeed in the years ahead. There are reasons for optimism, which we will examine later.

To get another perspective on the business, we will examine FLIR Systems' rate of return on invested capital. This measures how efficiently management is deploying the company's resources from a cash generation basis. It is also a general indicator of the strength of a company's competitive "moat." We generally look for a percentage in the low-teens or higher.

Source: Ycharts

Considering the massive margin erosion that we have seen, it isn't a shock that the CROCI would also show some weakness. The CROCI was as high as almost 25% in 2009-2010, but hasn't come anywhere close to that level since then. What is encouraging is that since 2015, the business has shown an uptrend. The current rate of 15.14% is solid, it just needs to be maintained.

The last area of review before moving forward is the balance sheet. A strong balance sheet is a fundamental requirement to any business to succeed over the long term. Too much debt can make a business vulnerable to rising interest rates, or cause cash flow problems if the business suffers an unexpected downturn.

Source: Ycharts

Despite some key metrics of FLIR Systems eroding over time, management deserves some credit for maintaining an excellent balance sheet. The company currently carries $593 million in cash against total debts of $421 million, making it debt-free on a net basis.

Dividend Outlook

FLIR Systems is just gaining traction as a dividend growth stock, having increased its payout each of the past eight years. The dividend is paid out every quarter, and totals an annual sum of $0.64 to shareholders. The dividend's yield of 1.36% falls a bit short of 10-year US treasuries (yielding 2.75%), making it unattractive to investors who strive for income generation.

Source: Ycharts

From a growth standpoint, the story is a bit more positive. The dividend has rapidly expanded over the past eight years. The dividend's five-year CAGR is a blistering 16.5%. The most recent increase was more modest at 6.7%, but a whopping 25% bump proceeded that. Moving forward, there is still a lot of room for the dividend to run. The current dividend only consumes about a quarter of free cash flow. Cash flow has fluctuated some over the years, but the company's strong cash position is more than capable of filling in any gaps. We see dividend growth averaging 8%-10% over the coming years. This assumes that FLIR can begin to expand margins effectively.

Growth Opportunities And Risks

We view growth prospects for FLIR Systems from a two-pointed perspective. Top line growth is obviously important, but an investment thesis in FLIR Systems must also include margin expansion.

There is an increasing need for high-tech sensing solutions in addressable markets. As social infrastructure utilizes increasing amounts of technology, the need for more complicated solutions and systems is that much greater. This is a margin expansion opportunity for FLIR, which devotes a staggering 32% of operating cash to R&D to develop cutting-edge technologies.

Example applications of opportunity would be traffic/parking monitoring in cities, drone technology, and advanced sensing capabilities in the military. The government and industrial business segments of FLIR offer much higher operating margins than commercial applications. As new technologies offer growth in these segments, the overall margin of the company should improve.

Source: FLIR Systems, Inc.

In addition, there are significant expansion opportunities in addressable markets. While competitive, the markets that FLIR operates in are very fragmented. Despite a strong market position, the company owns single-digit market share in each of its segments. When you factor this in with increased demand for sensing technologies at the macro level, there is room for continued revenue growth at FLIR.

Source: FLIR Systems, Inc.

We do see some potential risks to a long-term investment thesis as well. FLIR Systems has seen extended margin pressure over the years. If this trend continues, it would further damage the fundamentals of the business. Despite margin compression, the business has performed admirably. However, the business can only withstand so much margin loss. Secondly, FLIR Systems is quite reliant on the US Government, from which it generates approximately one third of its revenue. The spending habits of the government have become an increasingly hotter debate in politics in recent years. Any spending cuts to the defense budget for example, would negatively impact FLIR Systems.

Valuation

Source: Ycharts

FLIR Systems has had an up and down year in the market. The current share price of just under $47 per share is on the low end of its 52-week range. Based on analyst projections that FLIR will earn $2.20 per share for the full fiscal year, the stock trades at an earnings multiple of 21.36X. This is perfectly aligned with the stock's 10-year median P/E ratio (also 21.36X).

When we look at the stock's FCF yield, we see a similar trend. The current yield of 5.20% on cash flow is an approximate midpoint of FLIR's 10-year trend.

Source: Ycharts

Considering that both the earnings multiple and free cash flow yield are on par with historical norms, an argument could be made that the stock is trading at fair value. While the fundamentals of the company are solid, the clear downtrend in margins leaves us wanting a margin of safety. We would feel more comfortable paying approximately 17X earnings for the stock. This would set a price target of $37.40. Should the margin story improve, we would be more willing to pay a higher valuation for a solid company.

Wrapping Up

FLIR Systems is an intriguing company. It offers high-tech products and sensing solutions for applications that are poised to see increased demand in the years ahead. The company generates strong cash flows, maintains a strong balance sheet, and has put itself on the map as an emerging dividend growth stock.

The company does show some warts as an investment though, and investors should be aware of them before buying shares. The margin struggles throughout the decade need to show some prolonged evidence of recovery, and EBITDA needs to return to a growth trajectory. Without these taking place, investors should utilize caution. The "bones" are present however for a fruitful long-term investment thesis.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Author Disclaimer: Wealth Insights is an investor and investment author. His content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only and is not intended to displace advice from a fee-based financial adviser. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.