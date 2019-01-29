Dynagas LNG Partners: Was I Wrong?

Last week, the company slashed the dividend and the common has gotten crushed and the preferred dipped marginally.

On January 7th, I opined on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) and concluded with the following:

Bottom Line: The equity is a riskier play on the name as the distribution has been questioned. For most investors, the preferred stock is the way to go, offering over a 10% yield and well covered by DCF. While the preferred has risen over the last week, we can't trade the past, we can only trade the future. Looking forward, I believe that the Dynagas Partners Series B preferred offers a compelling value for investors and believe current valuations warrant an Overweight rating. True "at risk, high risk" capital might also consider the common units as the company could continue to maintain the distribution, which could result in a 50% upside.

Fast forward three weeks.

Dynagas released the following:

Dynagas LNG Partners LP today announced that its board of directors has reduced its quarterly cash distribution to $0.0625 per common unit with respect to the quarter ended December 31, 2018 from $0.25 per common unit in prior quarters. “Our Board of Directors believes that the decision to reduce our cash distribution to common unitholders is necessary in order to retain more of the cash generated from the Partnership’s long term contracts to maintain a steady cash balance and to facilitate the refinancing of the Partnership's $250 million notes which mature on October 30, 2019 (the “Notes”). The level of future cash distributions to common unit holders, which may be further reduced or eliminated by the Board of Directors of the Partnership, will be subject to, among other factors, the final terms of the refinancing of the Notes, including the level of indebtedness incurred (if any) or new securities issued (if any) by the Partnership in connection with such refinancing. The Partnership believes that the reduction of the cash distribution described above is not reflective of the Partnership’s underlying operational performance, with our LNG carriers continuing to generate stable and predictable long term cash flows from long term contracts with high quality counterparties.” There are no changes to the quarterly cash distributions relating to any of the Partnership’s outstanding preferred units.

The result was as one would expect - swift and severe:

Data by YCharts

In the same note (referenced above), I also stated:

As the coverage ratio on the common is a bit skinny (although I think it will be maintained and I took a smaller position in the equity as a result), the investment opportunity that I will review is the preferred stock - which is more risk-aligned with many investors.

Shanked. My equity call absolutely shanked and the stock is down 37% since I stated that. This is the reason I stated that the common units were for "True "at risk, high risk" capital." That said, it doesn't change the fact the position has been burned.

I am also concerned that the company might be telegraphing difficulty in refinancing their 2019 maturity or the possibility of a refinancing that includes a restriction on payments/dividends. That said, if this does occur, I see it more as an equity issue.

What about the preferred, as that was the focus of my note?

While my recommended preferred - the Series B (DLNG.PB) - outperformed the Series A (DLNG.PA), it is still negative performance. That is where the rubber meets the road.

Let me be clear, however, that my thesis has not changed. I continue to believe that the marine LNG market has favorable supply and demand dynamics and the preferred dividend is well covered and will be maintained. This note is more due to a fellow investor's request for an update after the dividend cut.

That said, recall that DLNG has the following preferred stock outstanding:

Which currently has the following market picture:

As the following charts show, the preferred stock of DLNG rolled over on the news.

The Series B:

The Series A:

The spread between the two series has narrowed, but the Series B still has the advantage to the Series A.

While the company surprised me with the cut and the magnitude of the cut, the distributable cash flow coverage ratio of the preferred stock remains healthy (at over 4x). I intend to continue to hold the Series B preferred and believe that the sell-off in the preferred since my initial review evidences the more conservative nature of the preferred stock and the reason it is more appropriate for investors with a lower risk tolerance.

I must state that an investment in the shipping/maritime sector - at any part of the capital structure - is often higher risk than many other sectors and should be sized accordingly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLNG, DLNG.PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.