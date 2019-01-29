Ford Motor's Q4 Confirms Why It's Got A Profit Problem

No overseas operation is doing all that well for the automaker.

It requires a little bit of reading between the lines to see it, but it’s there. Ford (F) CEO Jim Hackett, now a year and a half into the job, is feeling the pressure of persistent subpar performance. In an e-mail sent to employees that coincided with the release of the company’s fourth-quarter numbers, he explained that “2018 was mediocre by any standard,” adding “Yes, we made $7 billion last year. But think of it this way: this represents a 4.4 percent operating margin, about half what we believe is an appropriate margin. So we are aiming for much closer to $14 billion.”

In an interview with Reuters, Hackett said he wants to “bury the year (2018) in a deep grave, grieve over what might have been and become super focused on meeting, and, in fact, exceeding this year’s plan.”

They’re anything but minced words.

Bolstering the idea that Hackett is under pressure is the likelihood he’s spreading some around as well, even if unintentionally. CFO Bob Shanks noted in a separate interview, “We are working all hours of the day - there is a lot of urgency in rethinking and redesigning the business. It’s a very active Ford Motor Company, I can assure you of that.”

The details of that plan and the path to $14 billion remain unclear. Ford is certainly capable of bigger and better things. But sometimes, doing them is often out of reach, for reasons that defy description... or even identification.

Other times though, it’s not difficult at all to see what has to happen to drive more profits. The bulk of Ford’s earnings problems could largely - even if not easily - be resolved by shedding its overseas divisions.

All of them.

Consistent Losers

Most investors aren’t surprised that the bulk of Ford’s top line is generated in North America, and by U.S. consumers in particular. What most may be surprised to learn, though it would only take a little bit of number crunching to figure it out, is just how unimportant the rest of the world is to the company’s top line. Of the $38.7 billion worth of automobiles Ford sold last quarter, $25.8 billion worth of them were sold in North America. That’s two-thirds of the automaker’s business.

The other third came from the rest of the world - combined.

Dismissible? At first glance, no. Few companies are willing to lop off 33% of their revenue-generating machine. But breaking down Ford’s profit picture could push the conversation in that direction. Of the $1.1 billion EBIT Ford mustered a quarter ago, North America produced all of it and then some. North America’s EBIT was a solid $2.0 billion. The net figure was reduced by negative EBIT figures from South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and its Asia-Pacific arms. Every other division besides North America collectively lost $828 million during Q4.

Every single one of them.

A fluke? A stroke of bad luck? Nope, and nope. Most of these other units have posted losses more often than not for the past year and a half, and those losses are broadly getting bigger. Ford's European arm hasn’t turned a profit once in the past six quarters. Its South American hasn’t been profitable at any point in the past three years. Though the company's Asian arm was measurably profitable through 2017, it took little in the way of an economic headwind to drag that division into the red. It’s not been profitable since the third quarter of 2017.

The graphic puts things in perspective.

Source: Ford quarterly reports, image made by author

Easier (and Cheaper) Said Than Done

The idea admittedly simplifies a complex problem. The company has significant investment in assets outside of North America and can’t simply "walk away" from them. The entire industry is facing an uphill battle at this point in time, and is either unwilling or unable to buy into market that Ford was unable to make viable... particularly using the company’s infrastructure and plants. In some cases, Ford has also got contractual obligations that prevent an exit. It could cost more than it would save to shutter overseas operations.

In other cases, the company doesn’t want to leave.

Jim Farley, Ford's president of global markets, told investors following the Q4 print, “China is the largest automotive market in the world and we think it could be twice the size of the U.S. by 2025. So getting our business back on track is essential.” Look for the company to source its supplies and components closer to where its vehicles are made, working around the headache and cost of sending parts from one part of the world to another - an expensive process that can also cost time.

On other fronts, opposing ideas are already in the works. The company has already announced plant closures and job cuts in Europe. But Ford also recently unveiled a partnership with Volkswagen that says it thinks it understands that market.

All told, the shakeup Hackett says he has in mind could cost a total of $11 billion. That’s more than twice what Ford earned in all of last year, with still no outright assurances the initiative will shore up problems in markets where the company plans to continue operating. Even in the United States, where the carmaker should be able to leverage its iconic name, it is toying with a slide to the number-four position in terms of market share.

To its credit, Ford is paring back its North American lineup to only two vehicles - the Mustang and the Focus Active (plus its pickup trucks) - which is a bold move. It’s arguably the wrong bold move, though. Even bolder would be an effort to redesign its entire portfolio from the ground-up to build cars consumers have to have.

The X-factor: the sheer distraction of playing defense overseas. That’s time and energy that could be devoted to markets where profits are at least possible.

Whatever the case, the persistence of poor performance overseas leaves no lack of clarity about a huge chunk of Hackett’s task ahead. North America could perform better, to be sure, but that’s the least of Ford’s hurdles ahead.

Bottom Line

The company is a work in progress that just needs some time to reap the upside of an $11 billion restructuring? Maybe. Or, maybe not.

Hackett isn’t a car guy, which may have certain advantages. Coming from Steelcase, he’s got a non-automotive perspective that may be just what the auto industry needs.

A year and a half into the job though, Hackett has yet to demonstrate he’s got much of a feel for automobiles.

Granted, he was dealt a tough hand. He stepped in not just while the echoes of "peak auto" were still ringing, but at a time when electric automobiles were proven to be viable. Ford, though it has tinkered with EVs, wasn’t ready for the evolution. It still isn’t. There’s no stop-gap solution that will sweep drivers off their feet in the meantime.

Trucks are doing more than their fair share of heavy lifting, and Ford is riding that wave. Pickup trucks can’t carry the company’s full weight forever though, in North America or anywhere else.

Meanwhile, Ford’s playing an awful lot of defense in markets like the United States, where it might be wise to grow rather than cull its portfolio, while it’s doubling down on China, aiming for a growing share of a market that is getting tougher for the company to address. Even if that trade war ends, China is imposing other challenges to the auto industry in general and foreign auto-making partners in particular. The latest headwinds? A crackdown on peer-to-peer loans that helped buyers purchase cars, and the fallout from a tariff war that’s at the very least soured China’s consumers on foreign companies’ products.

It’s also inescapable that, with the exception of non-car guy Hackett, the same team that’s missed the mark for the past several years is still mostly in charge.

Though it’s unlikely to happen, Ford might want to cut bait everywhere but in North America.

You know Ford isn't ownable here, but what about some stocks to buy? The Well-Rounded Investor newsletter issues about one new trading idea a week. Take a test-drive today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.