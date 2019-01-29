Pembina Pipeline: Profitable Expansion Of Business Delivers Growing Dividends For You

Investors are rewarded with secure and growing dividends thanks to strong cash flow.

On the back of such pricing power, Pembina was able to post profitable growth year in and year out through capital investment.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. is a growth-oriented, pure-play midstream energy company with assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the U.S. (Alliance and Ruby gas pipelines).

"In an inflationary world, a toll bridge (like company) would be a great thing to own because you've laid out the capital costs. You built it in old dollars and you don't have to keep replacing it." - Warren Buffett

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) is a Calgary, Canada-headquartered, growth-oriented, pure-play midstream energy company. It operates infrastructure in Canada and the U.S. that process, transports, and stores crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (aka, NGLs).

Pembina's growth strategy is to (see here)

"Implement Growth by pursuing projects or assets that are expected to generate cash flow per share accretion and capture long-life, economic hydrocarbon reserves".

The assets

Pembina's legacy assets are situated in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (aka, WCSB). In May 2017, it acquired Veresen along with

its 50% interest in the Alliance Pipeline, which transmits natural gas from the WCSB and Williston Basin to the Greater Chicago market, and

Pipeline, which transmits natural gas from the WCSB and Williston Basin to the Greater Chicago market, and non-operated 50% stake in the Ruby Pipeline from Opal, Wyoming, to Malin, Oregon, which transports natural gas from the Rockies Basin to the Pacific Northwest (see here). Veresen also promotes the Jordan Cove LNG Terminal and the Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline, which connects Jordan Cove to Malin (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. Pembina's main assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Modified from here and here.

Growth in throughput revenue volume

Pembina's throughput revenue volume grew at a CAGR of 5.4% for conventional oil, at 9.0% for bitumen and heavy oil, both from 2004 to 3Q2018, at 13.3% for gas services from 2009 to 3Q2018, and at 11.4% from 2012 to 3Q2018 (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. Revenue volume by product types of Pembina. The author's chart based on data sourced from the company's financial filings.

The growth of Pembina's revenue volume in liquids clearly benefited from the overall production expansion in the WCSB. In that basin, conventional oil production increased at a CAGR of 0.9% and oil sands production rose at 9.8% from 2004 to 2017 (Fig. 3). That Pembina was able to grow its revenue volume faster than the basin overall implies the company increased its market share there.

Fig. 3. Oil and natural gas production from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the Williston Basin (North Dakota). The author's chart based on data sourced here, here, and here.

The acquisition in late 2017 of the Alliance Pipeline of Veresen accelerated the growth in revenue volume of natural gas (Fig. 2). Going forward, the combination of the WCSB and Williston Basin should provide a strong resource backing for the Alliance Pipeline (Fig. 3).

Pricing power

That revenue for each of the business segment grew faster than revenue volume (e.g., revenue grew at 13.5% versus throughput volume expanded at 5.4% for conventional pipelines) indicates Pembina was able to raise the price for the same amount of commodity transported (Table 1).

(1 + growth in revenue) = (1 + growth in volume) X (1 + growth in price).

Table 1. Growth and operational parameters of Pembina Pipeline business segments. Please note, the time period for the CAGRs is 2007-2017 for Conventional Pipelines and Oil Sands & Heavy Oil Lines, 2009-2017 for Gas Services, and 2012-2017 for Midstream (i.e., NGLs); all volumes are until 3Q2018. The author's calculation based on data sourced from the company's financial filings.

Furthermore, Pembina's pricing power is manifested in that the price per-boe charged on commodity throughput increased faster than the operating costs (aka, OpEx).

For example, although the OpEx of the conventional pipelines appreciated only at 3.3%, Pembina not only passed on the cost appreciation to its customers but also raised the price of service by an extra 4.4% (i.e., 7.68% - 3.26%). For natural gas and NGL services, Pembina hiked the prices despite the operating costs actually dropped over time.

Such a pricing power is derived from the exclusive customer relationship Pembina forged with its customers. Once a dedicated infrastructure is built for a customer, long-term contracts are signed, eliminating the possibility for any competitors to barge in and construct a duplicate facility to displace Pembina. So the in-place facilities act as a tollbooth, to levy on the throughput of the customer's production. As long as the customer continues to produce, a stream of revenue is assured for Pembina. Better yet, the majority of the contracts are fee-based, which means revenue stability for Pembina.

In recent years, the proportion of fee-based revenue - i.e., take-or-pay, cost-of-service, or fee-for-service - has been gradually raised to 85% (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. The contribution of fee-based revenue to adjusted EBITDA of Pembina Pipeline. Source.

CapEx

Pembina incurred far more capital expenditures (aka, CapEx) than depreciation and amortization (i.e., D&A). If D&A is used as a proxy for the maintenance capital spending, then the company has indeed invested heavily in organic growth (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. CapEx versus D&A for Pembina Pipeline. The author's chart based on data sourced from the company's financial filings.

Capital investment in excess of asset maintenance resulted in two effects:

(1) revenue growth due to the throughput volume expansion (Fig. 2; Table 1);

(2) unit operating cost decrease thanks to the economies of scale. For the conventional oil pipelines, oil sands pipelines, gas service, and NGL service segments, the OpEx increased at 8.8%, 10.8%, 31.4%, and 23.2%, respectively, as the throughput volumes expanded. In the meantime, the unit OpEx for each business segment either increased at a much slower pace (for the conventional and oil sands pipeline segments) or even decreased (for the gas and NGL services)(Table 1).

Operating margin

As a consequence of the combination of faster revenue growth and slower OpEx appreciation or depreciation, the operating margin in dollar amount expanded, faster than revenue in most cases (Table 1); that in percentage improved over time (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. Operating margin in percentage by business segment for Pembina Pipeline. The author's chart based on data sourced from the company's financial filings.

As in 2017, Pembina achieved operating margins of 74.2%, 68.6%, 75.6%, and 91.1% for the conventional oil pipelines, oil sands pipelines, gas service, and NGL service segments, respectively (Table 1). None of these operating margins are shabby at all, nonetheless, the variance between them corresponds to a difference in capital allocation, which may reflect the prudence in capital allocation by the management:

The NGL service, conventional oil pipeline, and natural gas service segments, with higher operating margins, received an increasing amount of capital. For the former two, the capital deployment was as CapEx over the years, while for the latter, the capital allocation came in the form of the $9.7 billion acquisition of Veresen (see here).

The oil sands pipeline segment, with the lowest - though not shabby at all in itself - operating margin, happens to receive restrained CapEx., which may be due to the lack of investment opportunities rather than out of the management's choice.

Dividends

Although Pembina posted an earnings growth rate of 20.9% from 2008 to 2017, dividend distributions increased only at 17.9% due to heavy CapEx which rose at 26.4%. The company funded its capital program with debt, as being represented by the net finance costs, which increased at 17.7%, and equity issuance, which led to equity dilution at 15.0% per year. It is equity dilution that has reduced the 17.9% dividend growth to a 3.6% dividend per share growth rate (Table 2).

Table 2. Pembina corporate consolidated growth rates. 2018.ttm, the trailing twelve months from the 3Q2018. The author's calculation based on data sourced from the company's financial filings.

The encouraging news is that Pembina has graduated from chronic capital outspend and achieved positive free cash flow since 4Q2017 thanks to strong operating cash flow, implying the organic growth is self-funded. However, that only holds true until the announcement of the next mega project, which will necessitate financing through a bond or equity issuance. Such periodic spikes in capital needs are common to capital-intensive infrastructure players, including midstream energy companies and airport operators such as Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASR).

The company announced a 5.6% dividend increase in May 2018 (see here), confirming the belief of a 5% CAGR of dividend per share in the long run (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. The dividends and cash flow from operations of Pembina Pipeline. Source.

Investor takeaways

On the back of increasing oil and gas production in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Pembina was able to consistently grow revenue volume at a CAGR of 9.1%, net revenue at 18.6%, and operating profit at 20.7% from 2004 to 2017.

From the evidence presented in this article, Pembina commands a pricing power over its customers. The company fits the bill of a toll bridge-like business favored by Warren Buffett in an inflationary world.

For investors, dividends paid by Pembina yield 6.97% when this article was first posted at The Natural Resources Hub (Fig. 7) and are projected to grow along the lines of its historical rate of 3.6-5.2% (Table 2).

Fig. 7. Stock chart of Pembina Pipeline. Please note, the circle shows the time of the first publication of this article. Source.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.