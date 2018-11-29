Why’s a nice kosher-eating Jew again recommending investors BUY stock in the world’s largest pig purveyor? WH Group Ltd ADR (OTCPK: OTCPK:WHGLY, OTCPK: WHGRF), pays a fair dividend, its products are growing in demand among expanding middle classes across the globe, WHGLY is vertically integrated, has stable management, and sells into the most populous markets in the world especially China. China’s WH Group is the largest hog purveyor, pig farmer, slaughterer, processor, packager, and seller-distributor of fresh pork and meat. Yet, WH Group gets too little attention and respect from the investing community.

Pork and meat are staples in the modern China diet especially popular with the growing middle class. China’s government relies on large corporations like WHGLY to internationally dominate entire industries and, in this case, for keeping ~1.5B tummies full, the people satisfied and loyal. Thus, the hog industry gets parity on the Belt and Road Initiative with oil, agriculture, industrial enterprise, and computer technology.

I recommended retail investors buy WH Group shares last September. Then share price was near to its 52-week low of ~$14. The high topped $25 per share. The company offers a 1.45% dividend yield that helps small investors holdout for long-term price rise.

Corporate governance is tied to divisions among stakeholders. Share prices respond peripatetically when hedge funds and venture capital like Elliott Management swing into activist mode. Mutual and pension funds are far more reactive than proactive. Overall, institutions own 34.1% of WGHLY but a small percentage are hedge and venture funds. About 6.2% are owned by insiders and insiders are closely aligned with management. The public owns more than 29% of the shares but they usually vote with directors' and management's recommendations. Private companies own 30.4% for strategic and capital interests. The company website, www.wh-group.com, fully informs investors about the structure, organization, mission, and strategies.

Two primary but external factors are suppressing the share price and reducing the company's valuation for 2019 without a turnaround soon. A 9.3% growth in earnings is expected as is a 4.7% growth in revenues under stable conditions.

First, rumblings about tariffs and trade wars particularly between the U.S., Mexico, and China are to blame for turmoil in the arena of pork production. Nevertheless, the WH Group total pork production was steady in most of 2018. 26.1M tons were produced, +1.4%, Y/Y, and there was a slight increase per unit, i.e., +1.2% per head to head Y/Y. American hog producers increased their pork production by 3.4% in 2018 and are likely to do so again in 2019. They anticipate selling more inventory domestically and overseas. However, prices currently overall are down nearly 20% in Q4 ’18 Y/Y. Individual processors, sellers, and distributors are expecting lower revenues to continue in 2019.

WHGLY’s advantage is it is a large investment holding company leaving room to maneuver in its international network. China began buying limited quantities of U.S. pork to stabilize the supply. The government regime is committed to keeping bellies full at stable prices so as not to cause lasting damage to the essential domestic industry and political instability.

For instance, the WH Group owns U.S.-based Smithfield Foods. Smithfield is the largest pork processing company in the U.S. and owns the largest hog slaughterhouse in the world. The Chinese bought pork from the U.S. to meet domestic demand. Moreover, hog prices are rising in January topping 63 cents per pound and futures look higher. WH Group's vertical integration might benefit from higher prices and buying more pork from the U.S.

Second, hog herds in China and other countries are sick per a scary Reuter’s screaming headline. This factor is suppressing pig prices. WH Group shuttered its largest slaughterhouse in China “in race to contain deadly swine fever” that has again broken-out among in the largest hog herd in the world.

Just to be clear, the company’s herd had never before been infected to the best of our knowledge. The WH Group employs best practices in animal care and health. African Swine Flu can be fatal to pigs but not humans. This was the first outbreak in East Asia. Concomitantly, there are multiple outbreaks of ASF, Foot and Mouth Disease and Classic Swine Fever around the world. Hog herds in South Africa are reportedly suffering infections, and the largest outbreak was reported this month in a “Japanese farm since its recurrence in last September was reported.” The disease is found in herds ranging from Poland to Romania, in herds in Poland and Romania, Moldavia, Belarus, Tyumen region of Russia, Siberia, and Belgium.

Despite the trade war going whole-hog, the WH Group share price moved back up to +$17.50 and the company market cap touches $12.87B. More imports from America, while Chinese hog farmers cull herds and work endlessly to stop the spread of ASF, could financially benefit The WH Group. Here is an estimate of the retail sales value of pork products in China between 2011 and 2020 in U. S. billions of dollars

The Chinese are eating more meat, dairy foods and producing more cars to meet the demands commensurate with rising incomes and changing appetites in the growing middle class. Insufficient supplies of meat and pork, or soaring prices, will rankle the population, but the Chinese government will take actions to stabilize the domestic economy. The WH Group and China’s government must get ASF under control for economic and political reasons.

It also needs to re-instill confidence in food products originating from China. The country has had recalls of ingredients used in medicines and baby formula, and this ASF outbreak does not bode well as China is struggling with its reputation as hog and meat supplier. On the trade front, China importing pork and meat from the U.S. plus making its first imports of rice from the United States might help warm relations and work toward easing the tariffs. Though WHGLY seems a risky investment remember the product is food to feed billions of people a day and one company The WH Group practically controls the entire marketplace. Settle the intercontinental trade issues and find solutions for the ASF and other hog diseases as we may be closer to accomplishing and investors will reap significant rewards from WHGLY.