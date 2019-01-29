The Crucial Role Of Central Banks In 2019

The far-reaching wave of change that will sweep financial markets this year should not be underestimated. 2019 will mark the first time in the last 10 years that the balance sheets of the word’s systemically important central banks will enter a period of contraction. In essence, the combination of an ongoing reduction in the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet, the conclusion of ECB’s long-standing asset purchase program and the distinct possibility of a more hawkish BOJ underscores the transition from a protracted period of quantitative easing to an uncertain phase of quantitative tightening. Market participants would be wise to monitor this process closely and position more defensively in light of the emerging risks.

Unquestionably, monetary stimulus represented the primary pillar of support for risk assets throughout the bull market that followed the financial crisis of 2008. It is, therefore, logical to expect that the normalization process is bound to be fraught with risk for financial markets, especially in the context of a world economy that is still facing major challenges. Nonetheless, the December market correction was enough to trigger significant changes to the planned rate hike policy for 2019 by the Fed, which signaled that the central bank remains flexible enough and willing to continue offering market support during periods of pronounced weakness. It is, however, premature to judge the extent of major central banks’ willingness to stray from their planned interest rate path, should stocks resume their decline.

Source: Yardeni Research

Understanding the impact of the quantitative tightening that lies ahead will be essential in terms of formulating investment strategies that capture shifting asset correlations. It is also worth remembering that this process will be unusually slow, in order to contain the risk of market accidents. As an illustration, the Fed’s balance sheet, which ballooned to $4.5 trillion in the span of approximately five years, is expected to drop by less than 30 percent by the end of 2020. Consequently, the net market impact will be felt, but it will not in itself be of a magnitude that will seriously threaten market stability.

Source: FRED Economic Research

In fact, recent weeks have provided ample evidence that the Fed’s new leadership is also sensitive to investor concerns, and is likely to act in a timely fashion to suppress renewed bouts of market volatility. This is illustrated by a marked shift in investors’ expectations regarding the pace of future rate hikes, which now project that the Federal Reserve will not only stop hiking in 2019, but will likely be forced to cut rates in 2020 and 2021. At the time of this writing, markets anticipate no hikes this year, while they expect that the 2020 fed funds rate will essentially be a full percentage point lower relative the Fed’s “blue dots.” The discrepancy between the Fed’s own projections and market participants’ interest rate view is consequential and will continue to affect asset prices and market direction.

Interestingly, the fact that the Fed finally caved, deciding to adopt a more market-friendly stance in response to market turbulence was the main catalyst behind the dramatic shift in market sentiment. Critically, doing so in the face of a remarkably resilient labor market, as confirmed by the surprisingly strong employment report released in January, reinforced the deeply-ingrained market belief that central banks will continue to provide significant support at the first sign of trouble. With the growing strength in the U.S. economy largely attributed to robust job creation and sustained wage growth, stronger employment numbers would normally motivate Fed officials to remain relatively hawkish in order to counter developing inflationary pressures. Yet, what actually materialized was entirely different.

There are indeed valid arguments behind the Federal Reserve’s decision to tweak its overall approach the way it did. And the most crucial factor has been the realization that the broader balance of risk has shifted to the downside, due to the trifecta of increasingly toxic politics, a pronounced economic weakness abroad and less stable financial markets; a combination that --absent a proper response-- could derail the successful implementation of the Fed’s planned policy. With the world economy facing a set of challenges whose outcome is inherently unpredictable and beyond the central banks’ control, the Federal Reserve wisely made clear that all available policy tools remain on the table.

Crucially, this maneuver allowed the Fed to retain the optionality of pausing or even reversing its balance-sheet reduction process, when deemed appropriate. But while this was embraced by investors with a sigh of relief, the underlying risks for the global economy continue to be substantial, which is why astute investors remain vigilant and prefer a capital preservation investment approach until the current market climate of broad-based uncertainty and fluidity dissipates.

Similarly, the ECB, which was lucky enough to escape the market’s spotlight in recent weeks, despite intensifying pressures on multiple fronts, left its policy stance unchanged on Thursday, but made an effort to convey the message that it stands ready to make meaningful adjustments where necessary to ensure that inflation targets are met and to counter potential threats to the region’s financial stability.

There is a strong probability that ECB President Mario Draghi, whose non-renewable term ends in October, will be forced to take emergency measures this year to shield the Eurozone from a plethora of critical threats and tail risks. Namely, Europe will have to deal with what is already viewed by many analysts as a perfect storm, on the basis of a serious economic slowdown--in part triggered by a fractured trade relationship with the United States, its largest trading partner-- the contagion risk from a possible no-deal Brexit, and the unknowns associated with the outcome of the European elections, which could add further fuel to the populist wave that threatens to engulf the continent.

Against this backdrop, its natural for central banks to strive for greater flexibility. This effort is not so much about appeasing markets, but mostly about maintaining sufficient ammunition and a wider array of options to deal with an ever-broadening set of headwinds, which complicate policymaking and threaten to destabilizie financial markets. Consequently, it is reasonable to expect that the Fed and the other major central banks will be ready to adopt a more dovish approach, should economic data materially deteriorate. This would inexorably translate into significant delays with respect to the planned quantitative tightening process. In that sense, the recent market calm appears to be justified, as the widespread concerns about a disruptive central bank policy shift appear to have been exaggerated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.