Eramet: New Caledonian Strikes In Perspective

Summary

Eramet's rebound was cut short by strikes at the company's nickel mines in New Caledonia.

The strikes could, potentially, lead the company to give up on New Caledonia altogether.

This wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing for Eramet, as New Caledonian operations have been loss-making for years. In our opinion, management has the upper hand.

The situation will continue to create volatility, but investors have more to gain than to lose from a fundamental perspective.