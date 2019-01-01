Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) is one of the highest yielding REITs out there. It pays a 10.7% yield with monthly dividends and so it is no wonder that it has become very popular among income seeking investors.

A high yield does not however always equate to an attractive investment. In the case of GNL, we see elevated risk of downside and only limited upside potential. We believe that GNL is a great example of a stock that pays a nice yield to entice investors, but then disappoints when it comes to total returns in the long run.

We have no interest investing even at a 10.7% dividend yield. Investors are playing with fire by ignoring the obvious risks that are likely to lead to more downside in the coming years.

1- Share Issuances at a Discounts to NAV

Unlike most REITs that are “internally” managed, GNL is externally managed by a company named AR Global Investments, LLC. Being externally managed is not bad per se, but this external manager has one of the worst track records of the entire REIT industry with a history of conflicted interests leading to significant value destruction.

The main issue in the case of GNL is that the external manager has repeatedly issued shares at Discounts to NAV to finance property acquisitions. If you sell shares at $0.80, and buy properties at $1.00, it does not take a genius to realize that the results will be disappointing. In the past 3 years, as the company kept on raising more assets, the stock performance has been plummeting due to dilutive share issuances. The negative correlation between total assets and stock price is flagrant:

So why is the management doing this?

The external manager earns fees on all assets under management and therefore it is incentivized to maximize the size of the portfolio. It results in higher profits for the manager even if it comes at the cost of poor performance for shareholders. It is very clear, and yet the management has the impudence to keep on doing it for its self-interest, regardless of the negative consequences. Just two months ago, the company announced yet another 4 million share issuances at a discounted price to keep on increasing the pie and their fees along with it.

When you issue shares at a cost of capital of around 10% to buy properties at 7-8% cap rates (in a late cycle economy by the way), you are not doing any favors to anyone investing with you. The poor historic share price performance (down ~30% in 3 years) is a direct result of this conflicted behavior and with no change in management, there is no reason to believe that this would improve anytime soon.

2- Single Tenant Office Portfolio

This is partly subjective, but I just do not like single tenant office investments. It is not that the portfolio of GNL is weak, but its high exposure to single tenant net lease office properties makes me feel uncomfortable. I used to work in private equity real estate and have learnt the hard way that it is preferable to avoid such investments whenever possible.

Single tenant office properties can often be bought at high cap rates and with long term leases, which is all great, but as soon as the lease expires, it can become very difficult to sustain the cash flow. In case of vacancy, these properties typically require substantial capex and tenant improvements to potentially secure a new tenant. Moreover, while the property sits empty, the owner must carry all the operating expenses and it may take a surprisingly long time to find a new occupant. The tenants know that and therefore they have significant bargaining power when the lease expires. This does not mean that single tenant office investments cannot be successful, but they are much riskier than average.

source

GNL is heavily invested in this riskier property type to fund its upsized dividend. Currently, single tenant offices represent 55% of the portfolio. Today, this is not a problem as there remains years on lease agreements, but in the long run, shareholders are in for some costly surprises.

3- Rising Interest Rates

We have often argued that REITs can perform well in times of rising interest rates because REITs are enjoying cash flow growth, are conservatively financed and have ample liquidity. But none of this is true for GNL:

The company uses more leverage than average.

Its cash flow is not expected to grow as it keeps issuing new shares and making potentially dilutive investments.

The liquidity situation is getting more and more dangerous and could even lead to a dividend cut.

Dividend Cut?

The payout ratio of GNL is at right around 100%. The company owns mostly high-capex office properties. It keeps issuing new shares to make dilutive investments. And finally, the company is more leveraged than average in times of rising interest rates.

What does this tell us? The risk of a dividend cut is very high. The danger is not imminent because there is little lease maturities in the near term, but as leases start rolling over and/or tenants default on leases in a (not so distant) recession, the management will have no other option than to cut the cheese.

Most office REITs including Boston Properties (BXP), Equity Commonwealth (EQC) and Columbia Property (CXP) pay out closer to 70% to build cash reserves for future capex need. GNL is playing with fire here and sooner or later it could come bit the common shareholders.

A management that is willing to issue shares at a discount to NAV will have no problem cutting the dividend as well. I suspect that the management will use the recent shift towards more industrial properties as an excuse to reduce the dividend; just like Lexington (LXP) has guided to do.

Limited Upside, Amplified Downside

Limited upside: the stock cannot really appreciate because every time the management gets the chance to issue new shares, it does so. It is willing to issue shares at a discount to NAV; so if ever the stock recovered closer to par, you better expect very significant share issuances. It makes the case for significant upside very unlikely. Moreover, the risk of a looming dividend cut, the apparent conflicts of interests and the poor historic track record are likely to keep the sentiment at low levels for the stock anyways.

Amplified downside: on the other hand, the downside risk is very elevated as the dividends appears too unsustainable in the long run and the management continues to act in their self-interest. Sooner or later, the dividend will be cut because paying 100% is simply not sustainable if you own high-capex offices and issue shares at a discount to NAV. Is it worth getting a 10% dividend yield if your share price drops by 5-10% per year at the same time?

Better Opportunities for Stronger Risk-to-Reward Outcomes

GNL is cheap at just around 10x FFO, but at the same time, if you cannot trust the management’s execution, the stock is simply uninvestable. The management’s behavior and actions are not in the best interest of shareholders and the market is seeing through it. There are real reasons why GNL is so cheap today and it appears to be a clear value trap to us.

At High Yield Landlord, we are able to find much better opportunities by researching the REIT market for the highest quality REITs that are offered for sale by Mr. Market. As a result, we are able to achieve superior dividend yields (currently 8.57% weighted average in our real-money portfolio) at sustainable dividend payout ratios (currently 70.4% weighted average in our real-money portfolio), thereby giving us strong current income and superior total returns over time.

If you are looking for a high-yielding Office REIT investment, you are much better off investing in Brookfield Property Partners (BPY; BPR), in our opinion.

BPY's parent, the A-rated Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) - one of the oldest, largest, and most successful real asset managers in the word - owns the majority of its units.

BPY owns some of the premier office properties, holds a high-quality retail portfolio, and diversifies opportunistically elsewhere.

Shares trade at a steep 35% discount to NAV, and given its access to lucrative deals and low-cost capital through BAM, BPY is poised to widen that discount through strong growth.

Management is buying back shares aggressively to maximize shareholder value.

The dividend yield is sustainable at 7% and the company is expected to grow cash flow at 5-8% per year - bringing the total return potential in the double-digit category.

There is absolutely no reason to put your hard-earned capital at risk in a REIT like GNL if you have the opportunity to invest in a REIT like BPY. Do yourself a favor and invest in better REITs with stronger risk-to-reward prospects.