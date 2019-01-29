The U.S. government shutdown and the impact of trade war uncertainty appear to have impacted the data, and though temporary, should weigh on Q1 growth.

Stocks have benefited from an upside bias here in early 2019, but I am concerned about what is to come later this spring. Raising my alarm, the Conference Board just published an ominous signal about the forward economy. The economy is the most important factor for stock market performance, and investors will do their best to preempt any indication of risk to it by selling stocks. So, is the recent deterioration seen in leading economic indicators an omen for stocks?

Leading Economic Indicators

The Conference Board just published its Leading Economic Index (LEI). The latest data reflects deterioration in leading economic indicators, as the LEI declined by 0.1% in December 2018, to 111.7 (2016 = 100). While the decline was expected by economists, it contrasted with November’s LEI increase of 0.2%, though built upon another negative message sent in October when it fell by -0.3%. I am concerned about what the fourth quarter data imply for the first quarter of 2019, which is a period that over recent years has tended to be seasonally soft, at least before revisions.

As its title implies, the Leading Economic Index seeks to provide insight into the forward economy. It does so by incorporating 10 data points that the Conference Board considers leading economic indicators. As listed by the Conference Board, those are:

Average weekly hours, manufacturing Average weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance Manufacturers’ new orders, consumer goods and materials ISM® Index of New Orders Manufacturers' new orders, nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft orders Building permits, new private housing units Stock prices, 500 common stocks Leading Credit Index™Interest rate spread, 10-year Treasury bonds less federal funds Average consumer expectations for business conditions

One of the key indicators that brought down the LEI in December was a startling decline in the ISM Index of New Orders. The New Orders Index dropped by 11 points in December, to 51.1, which just barely kept it in expansionary territory above 50.0. As I recall, investors were shocked by the data that day (January 3 rd), as it sent stocks for a spin.

An Omen for Stocks

Stock Sector ETF January 3, 2019 December 2018* SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) -2.4% -8.8% SPDR Dow Jones (DIA) -2.8% -8.5% Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) -3.3% -8.7% iShares Russell 2000 (IWM) -1.8% -12% Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI) -2.3% -12% iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures ETN (VXX) +4.9% +36%

*December performance adjusted for dividends paid in December

The table here shows stocks moved broadly lower, as the sharp drop in the new orders indicator worried investors about the possibility of an abrupt economic slowdown. The volatility instrument listed here, the iPath S&P 500 VXX (VXX), moved higher as traders/investors sold risky assets and hedged their risk with volatility instruments.

Another factor behind the December drop in the Leading Economic Index was the performance of equities in December. Stocks tanked through the period, as evidenced via the data in the table above. The wealth effect can come into play when stocks fall so significantly, so that the declines in the paper value of a portfolio could impact consumer spending in Q1. However, equities have rallied so far this year, with the Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI) security up 7.1%. So, the ship may have righted itself in this regard.

One Caveat from the Conference Board

As noted in the press release,“… due to the government shutdown, data for manufacturers’ new orders for consumer goods and materials for November and December and building permits were not published for December. The Conference Board has forecasted these series in order to publish a preliminary Leading Economic Index. Data for manufacturers’ new orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft for November are from the advance report for Manufacturers’ Shipments, Inventories & Orders. In addition, The Conference Board is postponing the regularly scheduled annual benchmark revision of the composite indicators until all underlying data are available.” If data is estimated, it is possible it could be in faulty, so perhaps later revisions will show something more positive; however, it is perhaps just as possible the revision of this data could portend worse than it initially implied.

The Q1 GDP Growth Handicap

Revisions to the nation’s GDP data make real quarterly GDP growth appear to show no seasonal softness in the first quarter of the year. However, those of us who recall the initial reports before revision carry with us a stigma for the quarter, and concern for this coming quarter.

And there is still good reason for concern, because it seems cutbacks to IRS funding may be partially to blame for the problem that tends to correct itself with a stronger Q2. Expect the same this year, because with the longest government shutdown in history only just resolved, though temporarily, the IRS could have an issue with the timely issuance of tax refunds. That in turn affects consumer spending of those tax refunds, so that they could be pushed out to Q2 in many instances. However, there is hope that an order from the Oval Office for the IRS to pay tax refunds on time might have brought back IRS employees soon enough to stave off the impact.

What About the ISM Shortfall

The ISM New Orders Index issue for manufacturing still needs explaining. That could possibly be explained by a rush of manufacturer activity prior to December, offset by weakness in December, as manufacturers anticipated and sought to reduce risk tied to the impending enactment of new tariffs against China-made goods. Thankfully, China and the United States agreed on a truce or ceasefire of their trade war for 90 days as the parties seek long-term resolution. Still, ramped up production of inventory and efforts to alter supply chains ahead of the new tariffs may have caused the steep decline in the New Orders Index in December and the ISM Manufacturing Index generally.

GDP Expectations are Tempered

GDP expectations are tempered versus recent growth. CNBC’s Rapid Update, which surveys economists’ views in real-time shows a consensus view for Q1 2019 GDP growth of 2.4%, versus 2.9% seen for Q4 2018. The U.S. Federal Reserve consensus view for 2019 GDP growth is at 2.3% versus 3.0% expected for full 2018. So, we know economists expect a slowdown, but they may be overestimating its pace based on recency bias. If seasonal discrepancies and current extraordinary issues play a role, we might undershoot expectations for GDP, and stocks have only priced in current expectations. In other words, the early pace for stocks in January, which I believe is the result of the January Effect, may face a serious obstacle soon.

1-Month Chart of SPDR S&P 500 ETF:

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

While some of the factors behind the decline in LEI may be temporary, like the tax refund issue and the chaos in manufacturing, other issues both relative and not relative to their catalysts may still impact Q1 GDP. Relative to tax refund payments, I still believe we can expect those to be delayed because of the disruption. That should impact consumer spending in Q1. Relative to the manufacturing chaos caused by the trade war, for as long as uncertainty remains, I think we can expect activity to be hampered. Beyond these two issues, we have other major concerns to contend with in Q1, including the slowing economic growth in China; economic malaise in Europe; the possibility of a hard Brexit and/or uncertainty until the matter is resolved; and dynamic geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East and Venezuela.

Thus, I view the slip in the Leading Economic Index as an omen that is worthy of notation. I continue to suggest that positive outcomes are likely, like with the government shutdown, and probable in other instances, including in trade negotiations with China. However, the time it takes to get there is looking more and more relevant to me for the U.S. economy and stock market performance. We may cause the premature end to this economic cycle if we are not careful.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.