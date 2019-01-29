We have not seen the worst of the global slowdown yet.

The 10-year yield in China is near breaching 3%, something that has only happened during major economic slowdowns.

New Data Shows The Slowdown In China May Be Worse Than Previously Forecast

Recent data out of China showed that industrial profits, a key indicator, dropped 1.9% year over year, marking the lowest reading since the 2015-2016 global industrial recession.

While the 2015-2016 time period, specifically in the United States, was not classified as a 'recession', there is an ample amount of data to suggest it was a questionable call at the very least. The largest factor contributing to the 'no recession' call was that there was no loss of employment which is one pillar to the NBER definition of recessions.

Industrial production, one category the NBER looks at to define recessions, was posting decreases of 4% year over year, uncharacteristic of an economy not in recession.

Tangent aside, negative industrial profits growth in China is an ominous sign but that is not the biggest concern. At EPB Macro Research, we typically do not concern ourselves with the nominal growth rate because ultimately, it is less important than the rate of change or understanding where the growth rate is coming from.

At the peak in world growth for this mini-cycle, towards the end of 2017, China industrial profits growth was increasing in excess of 25% on a year over year basis, before slowing all of 2018 and moving into negative territory at the start of 2019, signaling a sharp deterioration in economic conditions out of one of the world's largest growth engines.

The major issue here is not the -1.9% reading but the violent change in profit growth, falling from more than 25% year over year to nearly -2% year over year.

China Industrial Profits Growth:

Source: Bloomberg

The last two times that China industrial profits growth moved into negative territory coincide with two global economic slowdowns as well as two periods inside the United States of sharply weakened economic conditions.

On the heels of this data, the most popular China ETF, the iShares China-Large Cap ETF (FXI), which tracks the FTSE China 50 index, is trading lower by 1% as of this writing.

The industrial profits data certainly challenges the assertion that the worst of the global slowdown is over.

China Industrial Profits Growth:

Source: Bloomberg

Furthermore, the 10-year government bond yield in China is heading towards the 3% level. In the past economic cycle, the 10-year yield in China has only fallen below 3% one time (outside of the great recession). In 2016, when the 3% level was breached due to rapidly slowing economic conditions and a quasi-global recession, China launched one of the largest stimulus measures the world had seen since the great recession which kicked off the globally synchronized recovery, lasting through the end of 2017 and sending the 10-year Chinese government bond yield north of 4%.

The Chinese economy is now experiencing a slowdown in economic growth that is emblematic of the situation in late 2015 which required an unprecedented amount of stimulus to reverse. A similar stimulus measure is not yet on the table in China which adds to the concern that this slowdown will get worse before it gets better.

China 10-Year Treasury Rate:

Source: Bloomberg

If the Chinese 10-year government bond yield breaches 3%, that would be a massive warning sign that conditions in China are worse than most analysts thought.

We do not have to look very far for additional evidence of the Chinese slowdown as Caterpillar (CAT) and Nvidia (NVDA) reported earnings that were far worse than expectations, sending shares lower as Chinese economic conditions were to blame.

NVDA specifically cited, "deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, particularly in China"

NVDA & CAT Earnings Cite China Slowdown:

Source: Bloomberg

CAT, on their conference call after the earnings report, said that "overall China market to be roughly flat in 2019 following two years of significant growth."

In 2016, there was a massive global slowdown. Shares of CAT, a company closely linked to industrial growth, peaked in July of 2014 and declined nearly 50% into the global industrial recession, bottoming in January of 2016, following the path of Chinese industrial profits growth.

CAT Shares Decline With Global Growth:

Source: Bloomberg

After record stimulus out of China, a package that was large enough to carry the global economy to a synchronized recovery, shares of CAT increased almost 200% as industrial profit growth exceeded 25% year over year. Such an increase in growth also caused the Bloomberg Industrial Metals Index to increase by 70% in the same time period.

After the stimulus ran its course, and the current growth has to compare against record stimulus, profit growth is falling and the companies that benefited are now suffering the hangover effect.

Shares of CAT have declined more than 25% since the peak in the global economy at the turn of the 2017/2018 calendar year.

Hangover For CAT:

Source: Bloomberg

I recently penned a note titled, "S&P 500 Earnings Are Still Too High - Here's Why The Market Will Re-Adjust," that argued earnings estimates were way too high given the slowing economic conditions around the world and CAT is a perfect example of that situation unfolding.

The biggest risk to global equity markets and the S&P 500 (SPY) in particular given the still elevated expectations is a notable decline in earnings and profit growth, something that is still not baked into the price.

Several leading indicators, including the price of industrial metals and commodities, which some still (surprisingly) argue against as a harbinger of global growth, started to signal turmoil at the start of 2018.

Between rapidly deteriorating economic data out of China, a 10-year government bond that is about to breach 3%, dismal outlooks for global companies such as CAT and NVDA, the slowdown in China, and thus for the rest of the world, may get worse before it gets better and the S&P 500 is not pricing that in yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have an underweight position in SPY