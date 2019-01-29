Zuckerberg's Harvard Peer Claims More Than 50% Of Facebook Accounts Could Be Fake (Podcast)

Aaron joined me on my podcast to discuss his thesis and the potential impact to investors, shareholders and the public.

His website, PlainSite, released a document last week exploring whether or not Facebook could have a major fake user issue.

Aaron Greenspan created the predecessor to Facebook at Harvard, where he was a peer with Mark Zuckerberg.

Last week, a report was published by PlainSite detailing why the organization believed that more than 50% of Facebook‘s (FB) accounts could ultimately be, by their definition, "fake."

This report, when it hit the web, caused Facebook stock to dip and caught the attention of several major media outlets. The author, Aaron Greenspan, happens to be one of Mark Zuckerberg’s peers from Harvard and also happens to have been the creator of the original Harvard 'Face Book'.

Because Greenspan wasn’t interviewed on national media last week – we talk about why he was uninvited from CNBC, for instance – I wanted to invite him onto my podcast to give him ample time to explain and make his case.

We spoke over the weekend about the PlainSite report and Greenspan‘s opinion of why he believes Mark Zuckerberg is "a bad faith actor" and why Facebook should be viewed as a national security threat. Greenspan discusses what the potential impact could be if his thesis turns out to be right. What would an extraordinary number of fake Facebook accounts mean to the company, to shareholders, to advertisers, to other investors and, most importantly, to the American public?

Aaron is the self-proclaimed missing piece from the Facebook story as it has been documented in films like "The Social Network."

Nowadays, Aaron is an entrepreneur and engineer with a background in enterprise software. He is the President & CEO of Think Computer Corporation (Think Computer Corporation), as well as the founder of Think Computer Foundation (Think Computer Foundation), a 501(C)3 non-profit organization. Aaron has worked on engineering problems involving accounting, payments, and legal systems, among others. Though not a lawyer, he has represented himself and his company before several state and federal courts, as well as the United States Patent and Trademark Office Trademark Trial and Appeal Board.

Aaron has an A.B. in Economics from Harvard College and is the author of a memoir about his time there, during which he developed the predecessor to The Facebook.

