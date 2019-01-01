There are some investors who simply refuse to consider highly cyclical stocks like Steel Dynamics (STLD) or Alcoa (NYSE:AA), and a quick look at the recent chart outlines some of the reasons why. With Alcoa’s high sensitivity to alumina and alumina prices (a roughly 5% change in aluminum prices can move EBITDA by close to 10%), and the ongoing volatility of the commodity markets, it’s a tough company to model accurately beyond a few quarters. Making matters worse, the valuation norms for the shares seem to have broken down over the least year or so, making it even more challenging to come up with a good sense of where the shares should trade.

When all else fails, I come back to free cash flow, and I do believe Alcoa is undervalued here. Current aluminum prices don’t appear to be sustainable, and Alcoa should see more capacity leave the market in response … though the timing there is of course uncertain. I believe the shares are undervalued below the mid-$30’s, but I’d never consider this as more than a trade.

An Accounting-Driven Beat In The Fourth Quarter

From my perspective, Alcoa’s fourth quarter was okay, but not great. Revenue was slightly better than expected on better aluminum pricing and shipments, but gross margin was lower than I’d expected and the EBITDA beat (a little less than 5% versus the sell-side average) was driven in large part by accounting-related items (benefits from inventory accounting adjustments). With that, although full-year EBITDA was higher than I’d expected, free cash flow was actually lower.

Revenue rose 5% year-over-year, driven by the alumina business which grew 21% on a third-party revenue basis (and 12% on a total revenue basis). Although this led the way in terms of growth rate, it was actually short of expectations on relatively weaker realized prices (up 18% yoy and down 3% qoq). Aluminum was down 2% yoy on a third-party revenue basis, while bauxite was up slightly.

EBITDA declined 3% yoy and 5% qoq on an adjusted basis, though the margin stayed in the low 20%’s, which is still quite good on an historical basis. Segment-level EBITDA went negative for aluminum (but less so than expected), with alumina EBITDA grew, but less than expected, and bauxite EBITDA was slightly below expectations.

2019 Likely Won’t Be Any More Stable

LME aluminum prices are about 16% lower today than they were a year ago, with the $378/mt price decline suggesting a nearly $800 million delta in Alcoa’s EBITDA earnings power, and that roughly lines up with the difference between 2018’s EBITDA (about $3,100) and the current average sell-side estimate for 2019 of a bit under $2,400. Of course, aluminum prices seldom move in smooth curves and are sensitive to supply shocks – last year’s tariff actions in April send aluminum prices up 30% in just weeks.

Alcoa management believes that the aluminum market will see 3% to 4% growth in 2019 after better than 4% growth in 2018, though recent negative news on the global commercial construction sector isn’t encouraging. Management also believes that about 35% to 40% of smelters around the world are cash flow negative at current prices around $0.85/lb, and while that’s encouraging investors have seen over the years that producers will continue on at a loss longer than you might imagine.

On the positive side, aerospace demand should be healthy as major OEMs continue to produce planes to fulfill order books. Auto demand is a tougher call; vehicle unit volumes have plunged lately in China and are looking weaker in Europe, but content growth could help offset this in part. Longer term, it remains to be seen whether aluminum will capture enough new content share to really move the needle – while aluminum has many advantages for OEMs looking to reduce weight, steel producers like POSCO (PKX) have been stepping up with higher-quality steels that offer similar benefits and attractive relative pricing (and without the need for such substantial retooling).

Is Better Than The Rest Enough?

Looking at the EBITDA margins and adjusted free cash flows from Alcoa (adjusted to compensate for some of the year-to-year variability), I do believe Alcoa is one of the best-positioned aluminum companies in the world. Although the company’s position on the aluminum cost curve isn’t so great, tariffs help shield the company now, and the company’s position in alumina is stronger.

Management’s debt and pension liability position is more or less in hand relative to EBITDA, and the company continues to look for opportunities to adjust capacity as needed (including recent actions in Spain).

I’d also note that Alcoa is also positioning itself for the future. The prospect of carbon taxes is a significant one for the aluminum industry, as aluminum smelting releases significant amounts of carbon dioxide (around 18 tons per ton of smelted aluminum). In a joint venture with Rio Tinto (RIO) (Elysis), the two companies are looking to improve and commercialize a new smelting approach that uses proprietary inert anode/cathode material to replace carbon anodes (the source of the CO2).

Alcoa has been working on this technology for about a decade, having produced 700mt in total using it, but there is still work to do to make it commercially viable, with Alcoa and Rio Tinto targeting commercialization in 2024. At this point, I look at this project as a way to hedge risks from carbon taxes and/or supply challenges in carbon anodes, moreso than a new profit driver.

The Outlook

Between shaky auto and non-residential construction markets, as well as ongoing uncertainty over Rusal and Norsk Hydro’s (OTCQX:NHYDY) Alunorte operation, I don’t expect the aluminum market to suddenly get any calmer. While I do believe there are credible arguments for higher aluminum prices, those macro headwinds could intensify and destroy more demand than Alcoa management currently expects.

Long term, I’m still modeling Alcoa on the assumption of very low single-digit annualized revenue growth and mid-single-digit FCF margins. The resulting free cash flows support a fair value in the mid-$30’s today, and I get a similar valuation with a 4x multiple to my 2019 EBITDA estimate – 4x is lower than normal, but the typical valuation norms seem to have broken down over the last 12 to 18 months, and I’m reluctant to assume a quick return to the old normal.

The Bottom Line

If you think the 2019 global economy is going to be reasonably healthy, Alcoa could be a decent trade here. The shares have been pounded down to historically low valuation levels and the company stacks up well to its peers on metrics like profitability and liquidity. I’m not quite as bullish on the macro, but I do believe aluminum prices are probably too low now and likewise with Alcoa’s valuation. Still, this is a stock to “rent”, not own, and while I see enough upside to consider it as a trade, I would never want it as a long-term holding.

