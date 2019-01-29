Investment Strategy Statement - Hervé Blandin

My investing journey started in 2010. Investing and writing are now my main activities. My curiosity leads me to keep on learning!

I buy a stock when the market offers an important discount to my estimation of fair value.

My investment time horizon is a couple of decades. My goal is to protect my capital, while being exposed to upside potential. I also invest for fun!

I'm a value investor, and I'm a big fan of fundamental analysis. I focus on the tech and oil and gas sectors.

Investing area of focus

I'm a value investor focused in the U.S., Canadian, and European equity markets. I prefer to avoid the uncertainties related to the emerging economies. I also occasionally use options to maximize my long-term returns.

I generally avoid the companies with a market capitalization below $100 million or with a small float. Except for these rules, I don't make any distinction based on the size of the company.

I closely follow about 100 companies. Due to my previous career as an IT engineer, the list includes an important part of tech companies. I have a specialization in networks and telecoms. Thus, no matter what, I follow Cisco (CSCO), Arista (ANET), Juniper (JNPR), Extreme Networks (EXTR), etc. But I also include a broader range of tech companies like IBM (IBM), Microsoft (MSFT), or Intel (INTC). I also closely follow approximately 40 Canadian oil and gas producers as I find this sector very interesting. I am convinced Canadian oil and gas prices will improve in the long run.

But investing is also for fun. So, I also follow the companies that provide entertainment for investors. At the moment, Tesla (TSLA) and Overstock.com (OSTK) are good examples.

And as I am curious, I expand my horizon and my knowledge by learning more and more about other sectors.

Investing process

As I follow a decent amount of companies, new ideas come from my current investment scope. In any industry, there's always a new story about a new competitor, a disruptor, a new technology, etc.

But I also get new ideas and fresh perspectives from hedge funds letters, articles (and comments) from Seeking Alpha, and sometimes, real life. For instance, these days, my favorite questions to my friends and family are about Facebook (FB) privacy issues (for the record, almost none of them cares).

I'm not looking for long or short ideas. I study new companies and keep on following them till maybe, one day, the stock price reaches my buying price.

In any case, I never short a company as I don't like having time running against me. I may have a bias against shorting as it's been a few years since I considered shorting Tesla (TSLA), Netflix (NFLX), and Wayfair (W). And, obviously, I would have failed if I had initiated these short positions when I had started thinking about it.

When studying a new company, the latest 10K is the first document I read as it also gives some information about the industry and the competition. I also browse the latest investor presentation to have a quick overview. Then, I continue with the latest couple of quarterly reports and earnings calls. Reading articles on Seeking Alpha to get different perspectives is also part of my research. In parallel, I take notes, and I proceed with my estimations of fair value, risks, and upside potential.

Applying a margin of safety to my estimation of fair value determines my buying price. I decide to sell when the stock price exceeds my estimation of fair value. Whenever possible, I sell cash covered puts to buy companies I'm interested in. If a stock exceeds my estimation of fair value, I sell covered calls.

And when an interesting story develops, it's time to think about an article!

Once I become familiar with a company, I follow the subsequent press releases and quarterly results. If relevant, I update my notes and my estimations. And again, if there's a nice story to share, I write an article.

Valuation and risk management

I'm a big fan of fundamental analysis. I don't use technical analysis, and I don't pay attention to what analysts say.

My valuation methods depend on the industry and the company. But I usually try to mix intrinsic valuation via a discounted cash flow model and comparable valuation ratios. I always try to use (too?) conservative assumptions.

I also assess the growth, margins, returns, leverage, management, capital allocation, etc. And I compare with competitors.

About risks, I prefer situations where there is an important asymmetry between my estimations of the downside and upside potentials.

I have a simple approach to portfolio management. I try to keep 20 to 30 companies in my portfolio with none of them representing more than 10% of the total portfolio. I also diversify the sectors but without a specific goal.

Return objectives and time horizon

I'm in my early 40s, and I don't need any income from my investments in the stock market. Also, I want to keep on sleeping well if the stock markets crash. So, my portfolio represents what I can afford to lose without having a big impact on me.

Thus, my investment time horizon is a couple of decades. My goal is to preserve my capital while trying to profit from the upside potential.

My background

My investing journey started in 2010 when I bought a random book at an airport to kill time. I had a well-paid job as an IT engineer, but I didn't know what to do with my savings. Thus, I chose a book based on the title to address the issue with my savings. The book was "The Intelligent Investor" by Benjamin Graham. I was lucky.

I understood maybe about 5% of the book, but it gave me the motivation to keep on learning. Of course, I continued with the classic investing books we all know from Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch, etc. In parallel, I consulted many online resources related to investing: some MOOC (Massive Open Online Courses), some forums, Damodaran's materials, etc.

Eventually, I bought my first stock in 2011. But with the growing frustration of not having enough time for investing, I quit my IT career at the end of 2016. Since then, my working time is dedicated to investing and writing.

Note: If you wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.