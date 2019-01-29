Crushing It - Gary Vaynerchuk Book Review

The book was great and also changed the way I look at advertisements while I'm on different platforms.

How Great Entrepreneurs Build Their Business & Influence - & How You Can, Too

Recently, I read Crushing It written by Gary Vaynerchuk. It was a great book, but maybe, I read his book in the wrong order! haha. Gary has written a couple books now, and this one of his most recent books. Being his newest book, I thought it would give me the most tips for today's social media age.

Some of you may be wondering who Gary Vaynerchuk is. To me, Gary is known as the social media and branding king. Growing up, his dad had a wine store, and he decided to start a YouTube channel talking about wines. The channel ended up blowing up, so he ventured into other social media sources to promote their brands of stores. Well, business grew and grew, they started shipping wines to clients. Well, now, he is a multi-millionaire who runs these stores, has his own wines, owns VaynerMedia (a branding company) and wants to one day own the Jets.

Gary is all about hustling and grinding. He even has an awesome series called trash talk on YouTube. If you haven't seen it, I suggest you check it out. Here's this guy, who is super-successful and yet still goes garage sailing to show everyone how easy it is to make a buck these days. He's buying stuff at garage sales and flipping them on eBay. Making hundreds a day!

Anyways Back To The Book

As I mentioned earlier, I should have read this one after reading the original "crush it". This one was a lot like Dave Ramsey's - Total Money Makeover. Obviously, a whole different subject, but the book was written in the same manner. He talks about a topic, and then, there will be a page or 2 of some person's experience after they implemented what he was talking about after reading the original, crushing it. The changes are pretty dramatic and show how much we should be at least putting an effort into branding ourselves or our business.

Gary stresses to just start! Whatever you want to do, just start. I have done a post on that about finances. So many of us, myself included, feel we need to become a pro or semi-pro at whatever we want to do, before we even start. We all have something we could start blogging about or monetize online from.

By starting, you can learn from your mistakes, and with social media, you can just delete the content. I can tell you, when I started blogging, Twitter, Pinterest, Facebook business page, and Instagram, I wasn't remotely a pro. I freestyled it, and things have turned out pretty good.

There is a whole chapter on how the world is shifting. Everyone has cellphones now. We are hooked and always online. The biggest brands in the world have now made advertisements on different social media platforms a huge percentage of their overall advertising budget. This is where the people are! This alone should really show you how much you need to be involved in the social media spaces.

Facebook

Out of every social media platform, Gary says everyone should have a business Facebook page! Who would have thought? Out of every platform, that is the one everyone should be on. Currently, Facebook has over 2.27 billion monthly active users and is the place to be to promote your brand. It's a great platform, and Facebook Live offers an even better experience for you to connect with your followers. This is something I want to start doing! So many people spend sooo much time scrolling Facebook, your brand should be on their feed.

Twitter

Twitter is more for news and talking, he states. I couldn't agree more. It is personally my favorite and most active platform. I feel being in the finance community, Twitter really excels. In real time, we can discuss stocks or issues instantly. I love it! There are a lot of people who feel the same, look at Donald Trump or Elon Musk. They like Twitter because it's unedited and instantaneous.

Snapchat

Snapchat is one I have not gotten into and don't think I will get into. This platform is basically a less dolled-up platform than Instagram. Take a quick picture or video in real time, don't edit it and put it online. I think DJ Khalid made his way up, thanks to this platform. Man, did he ever kill it on here, even his son has a Snapchat account. Crazy!

YouTube

Got to love YouTube! Our dryer broke the other day, what did I do right away? YouTubed it! Bam, this is what's wrong, do this and it's fixed. O.k. I did it, and now, the dryer works perfectly. The guy put that video up ages ago and continues to make money from it. That is a sweet platform. My son used to watch those kinder egg videos all the time. Now, he watches this guy playing various Nintendo Switch games. That guy records him playing games and talks to himself, uploads the videos and makes millions!

When I was a silver stacker, I created a YouTube channel showing the new coins and bars I bought. The first couple episodes were not too good, but I still gained followers. Heck, I haven't worked on that channel in like 4 years and I'm still getting subscribers. This is such a great way to monetize anything and brand your business. Being a landscaper, I could upload a quick video of the job and add our logo on it. Bam, done, it's there for everyone to see. Gary mentions how YouTube is gaining more TV time than your actual TV. I couldn't agree more!

Instagram

Oh, how everyone loves Instagram now. Parents are on Facebook, so kids go here to post their pics of what they are up to for everyone to see. It's another huge platform, based specifically on pictures and hashtags. People should be here. I actually started an account after reading this book. If you want to see more of my personal life, this will be the place to go. It's a great way to show yourself to the world. You can take little videos for either your timeline or story or pics. I'm just getting used to this one, but so far, I enjoy it.

I can tell you for sure brands are here to work with influencers. Passive Canadian Income just started and already had 2 offers to work with those companies. I denied both because they have nothing to do with the site or me, but hey they are there.

Musical.ly, Podcasts, And Voice First

There's also a chapter on each of these, but I don't even know if Musical.ly is even around anymore. I've never heard of it. Podcasts are great, and I listen to a bunch of them. Voice First is the Siri and Google Home things. Gary thinks in a couple years, people will just talk to Alexa or Google, and maybe, we should start working on doing voice-first stuff now to get ahead of the curve.

Conclusion

The book didn't even really mention Pinterest surprisingly. Essentially, it just states how much every brand or business should be on all these platforms to improve their game. Another big key was to not use the same material on each platform. They are all different, and people are on those platforms for different reasons. Try to make each piece of content unique to the type of social media platform you are using.

I think the book will help me, since I taught me how to use each media source differently and also got me onto Instagram. The book was great and also changed the way I look at advertisements while I'm on different platforms. The world is on social media more and more, we should do our best to be there too.

I read this book in under a week. That always tells me how good it was. I just started reading another book of his Jab, Jab, Jab, Right Hook and will let you know how that was once I am done with it as well.