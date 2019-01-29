Greentree Hospitality: Affordable Fast-Growing Hotel Franchise

Investment thesis

After Greentree Hospitality Group’s (GHG) IPO in March last year, the company’s shares look attractive. Unlike upscale hotel businesses which tend to be highly cyclical, affordable hospitality is usually less prone to economic fluctuations and therefore might weather any turbulence well.

Corporate profile

Greentree Hospitality Group is a Chinese hotel franchise company operating several hotel brands across China and the United States, with the majority of hotels located outside Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. The company’s hotel portfolio consists of over 2500 hotels from three distinct classes – economy, mid-scale and business to mid-to-up-scale – including nine brands – Vatica, Shell, GreenTree Inn, GT Alliance, Wumian Hotel, GreeTree Eastern, Gme, Gya and VX, with GreenTree Inn representing the largest and oldest network. Most of the company’s rooms (~ 95-97 percent) are sold through direct sales channels and only about 3-5 percent is sold through so-called OTAs (online travel agents). Today, the customer’s base counts over 26 million loyal members of which over one million are corporate clients.

Source: Green Tree 3Q18 Earnings Presentation

Growth history

Founded in 2004, the company’s hotel network has organically expanded from few hotels to a worldwide network of over 2500 hotels. As can be observed in the output below, the company’s hotel portfolio has not recorded significant growth until 2012 when it entered the upper mid-scale market with the first openings of GreenTree Eastern Hotels. A year later, this was followed with an expansion into the economy segment with Vatica brand. Finally, the latest extension of all three segments took place between 2016 and 2018 when the company opened Shell, Gme, Gya, VX and Wumian Hotels.

Source: Green Tree 3Q18 Earnings Presentation

Solid fundamentals

Looking at the company’s financial statements, Green Tree Hospitality has a relatively robust financial position. According to Ycharts, the company’s trailing twelve months EBIT margin, return on equity and return on assets currently stand at 60, 25 and 14 percent. The company’s high operating profit margin seems to be driven primarily by strong demand from corporate clients which present a little over one million of the company’s 26 million loyal customers. Return on equity, on the other hand, has been boosted by GreenTree’s borderline leverage, consisting from 58 percent short term liabilities and 42 percent of long-term debt.

Valuation

Plugging-in GreenTree Hospitality's financial statements' figures into my DCF template, the company’s shares seem to be severely undervalued. Under perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, constant 15 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years and 50 percent EBIT margin, fair value of the stock comes at 11.2 USD. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at 10.9 USD if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 10x.

Source: Author's own Excel model

From a different perspective working with operating earnings multiples, GHG Hospitality' shares currently look also very attractive. Using the Fast Graphs forecasting calculator with a 15 percent adjusted operating earnings growth rate assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of December FY2023 are forecasted to reach up to US$19.78. This implies a total annualized rate of return upside potential of more than 9 percent.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Lastly, in the light of revenue variation of Peter Lynch's popular earnings line for the projection of intrinsic per share values of the company, GHG Hospitality' shares appear to provide a lot of room for appreciation as well. According to my model, assuming 15 percent annual revenue growth, zero percent annual equity dilution factor, a price-to-sales PS ratio of around 8x, the company's share price by the end of 2021 could fluctuate around US$16. This scenario suggests an annualized rate of return potential of over 7 percent in the following years.

Source: Author's own Excel model

Key risks

Fierce competition – the hotel and hospitality industry is a highly competitive space with a lot of players competing for a limited number of guests.

A deterioration of general economic conditions could negatively impact the company’s financial results.

Natural disasters such as earthquakes, tornados and hurricanes could adversely impact the company’s operations.

A company can become a subject to cyber threats which could result in brand deterioration.

The company can become subject to various regulatory and litigation issues which could negatively impact its operations and financial condition.

The company is subject to exchange rate fluctuations which could adversely influence its financial results.

The bottom line

To sum up, GreenTree Hospitality is a unique hotel franchise business which is still relatively young and small, giving the company agility to move and grow quickly. As a great part of the company’s hotel portfolio has been built relatively recently, I believe it is reasonable to assume that the company’s appetite for additional expansion will increase. Moreover, GreenTree Hospitality shares look undervalued on the grounds of several techniques. During the latest quarterly earnings call, the company reaffirmed its revenue growth between 20 and 25 percent which is well above my 15 percent long term revenue growth assumption. With affordable accommodation services and high operating margin, the company’s business model has a highly competitive edge which can facilitate its development.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion, and does not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investor's circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.