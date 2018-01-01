All active managers set out to try and beat the market. While many seek to outperform by picking securities that will generate above-average returns, the key to continued success may simply be avoiding ones that lag the market. If alpha is what we are collectively seeking in this investment community, this article will depict a long-run key to understanding risk-adjusted returns.

I just finished revamping my "Five Ways to Beat the Market" series to provide readers with updated data and observations. One of those strategies is to buy low volatility stocks. As I worked through the historical data underpinning this strategy, I was motivated to revisit some previous work on one of the worst trades in the modern history of the U.S. stock market.

What is this terrible long-run trade? After all, over long time intervals, the U.S. stock market has managed to march higher. This terrible long-run trade is buying the highest volatility domestic stocks. In this article, I will specifically highlight the highest volatility small cap stocks. When you divide the U.S. stock market into quintiles based on size and realized volatility, the most volatile small cap stocks have produced negative annualized returns for more than half a century. If investors owned the riskiest stocks in the U.S. stock market, they would have not made any money in a period that extends to the final year of Kennedy's presidency. To me, that is an exceptional fact and further strengthens my desire to tilt towards low volatility stocks.

The tables above shows the historical returns of the U.S. stock market broken into 25 portfolios based on size and trailing variance. In this dataset, organized by famed Dartmouth finance professor Kenneth French, variance is calculated based on 60 days of lagged returns, and portfolio groupings are formed monthly.

The smallest capitalization stocks with the highest realized volatility have generated the worst returns (-2.76% annualized) with the highest measure of volatility (31.63%). Seeking Alpha readers should note that the highest variance stocks have underperformed across capitalization cohorts (e.g. returns generally fall from left to right in the table). Seeking Alpha readers should also note that smaller cap stocks tend to outperform (e.g. returns generally fall from top to bottom in the table) with the exception of the higher variance cohorts.

To further drive this point home, the best returning portfolio in this dataset - the smallest capitalization with the second lowest volatility - produced a 17.54% annualized return that would have seen $1 grow to $7,869 over this long time horizon. The worst returning portfolio in this dataset - the smallest capitalization stocks with this highest trailing volatility - would have seen $1 fall to just 21 cents. Great wealth has been created and destroyed in choosing between low and high volatility small cap stocks.

How did these portfolio groupings fare in 2018?

The smallest highest volatility cohort (-25.38%) produced the worst return of the 25 portfolios yet again. Only the largest and lowest volatility cohorts produced positive returns. Consistent with performance over the past fifty-plus years, lower volatility stocks again outperformed. Contrary to performance over the past fifty-plus years, the largest capitalization stocks outperformed across volatility cohorts.

With the rise of smart beta, investors now have a multitude of options to invest in low volatility factor tilts. The PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) and the iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USMV) are the most popular large-cap options. Mid-cap (XMLV) and small-cap (NYSEARCA:XSLV) options are also available and could be interesting opportunities for Seeking Alpha investors given their long-run outperformance but relative underperformance in the sell-off last year. The inverse of the Low Volatility fund is the PowerShares S&P 500 High Beta Portfolio (NYSEARCA:SPHB), an instrument that should only be used for short-term tactical trades. I have looked for small-cap high beta stock fund options as a potential structural short. There have been exchange traded funds that have existed in the past. They have been liquidated. Their non-existence may be a practical example of the structural underformance of this part of the market.

I hope this article and illustration can help Seeking Alpha readers avoid the high beta stocks - particularly the small cap ones - that can weigh on portfolio returns.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.