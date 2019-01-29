Micron: What's Happening With 3D XPoint?

While 3D XPoint is likely to bring losses to Micron until at least 2020, the market for this tech is expected to grow by around $3 billion by 2024.

Intel and Micron are ending their partnership on 3D XPoint after generation two of the technology.

QuantX was first announced at the 2016 Flash Memory Summit and Micron is finally set to release products based on 3D XPoint in late 2019.

Introduction

3D XPoint is a memory storage technology jointly developed by Intel (INTC) and Micron (MU) which aims to fill a gap in the storage market between dynamic RAM (DRAM) and NAND flash:

Source: Objective Analysis

The technology was hailed as a thousand times faster than NAND flash and I’ve seen it described as a "game changer" and as a "silicon and transistor replacement" in SA articles. I’ve also seen Micron investors praise it as "a national treasure" and claim it could be worth more than a trillion dollars. So, where are we more than two years following the announcement of Micron’s QuantX products and the recently triggered call option for Intel’s stake in the 3D XPoint joint venture?

The market for 3D XPoint

Micron's QuantX kit is finally due to hit the market late in 2019 and President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra seems to think that the company’s development and commercialization of 3D XPoint will no longer be slowed by Intel following the break-up:

The IM Flash acquisition will enable Micron to accelerate our R&D and optimize our manufacturing plan for 3D XPoint. The Utah-based facility provides us with the manufacturing flexibility and highly skilled talent to drive 3D XPoint development and innovation and to deliver on our emerging technology roadmap.

According to semiconductor consultant Mark Webb, 3D XPoint could become a $3.7 billion business for Intel and Micron in 2024, around $3 billion more compared to 2018:

Source: MKW Ventures Consulting

Note that more than two-thirds or revenues are expected to come from DIMM products. Optane DIMMs turn 3D XPoint into a sort of DRAM alternative and have only recently come to market due to the lack of support within Intel’s CPUs. According to recent research from IBM, NVMe Optane drives could be a worthwhile replacement for DRAM in Memcache applications - implementing Memcache with NAND or 3D XPoint produces near-DRAM cache performance at a much lower cost.

3D XPoint: The Next Generation

Once the second generation of 3D XPoint is ready, Micron finally plans to release its own 3D XPoint SSDs.

The first generation features two stacked layers of single bit cells built with a 20nm process technology and a 128Gb die. The performance advantage of Intel’s Optane seems so minimal at the moment, that Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) can create a competing Z-SSD product by souping up NAND technology.

Capacity increases in NAND technology have been coming from shrinking cell sizes through smaller process geometries and then implementing multiple layers and increasing the number of bits per cell. There are three possibilities for 3DXP capacity increases, namely shrinking the process size, adding more layers, and increasing the number of bits per cell.

According to an article I recently read at Blocks and Files, the only viable short-term way of increasing 3D XPoint density appears to be boosting its layer count. Also, unless 3D XPoint’s process size can be reduced this may drastically limit its density increase possibilities. Semiconductor analyst Jim Handy sees 3D XPoint layering is more difficult than NAND layering:

There’s a BIG difference between 3D XPoint layers and NAND layers. With NAND you put down scads of layers (32, or 48, or even 64) and then do a single lithographic step, and then it’s usually at a relaxed process like 40nm. With 3D XPoint the device needs to be patterned with a more advanced (and costly) lithography, which is 20nm today, for every single layer of bits. This is because you have to run conductors north-south on the first layer, then east-west on the next layer. This not only adds phenomenally more cost than you have with a 3D NAND process, but it also complicates processing to the point where some process experts doubt that it will ever be economical to produce any kind of crosspoint chips with more than 4 bit layers.

As 3D XPoint’s place is seen between DRAM and NAND, this means that it needs to be sold cheaper than DRAM to gain market penetration. Both Micron and Intel will need to sell at a loss until 3D XPoint gains scale, but generation one makes more sense for Intel. As Hardy explains:

3D XPoint is a necessary part of Intel’s platform strategy. Without the support of Optane DIMMs Intel’s most costly new Xeon server CPUs won’t perform any better than the company’s cheaper/older CPUs – systems without Optane will bog down the processor’s performance. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Intel may lose $10/system for the Optane it sells, but that will enable it to sell a $50 more expensive CPU (these are completely fictitious numbers). While this is good business, it means that only Intel can make money by selling 3D XPoint at a loss. Micron will need to wait until XPoint’s cost drops below DRAM costs to make money selling Quantx.

This would explain why Micron has been delaying the launch of its QuantX products and the big question is – how much will the competitiveness increase with the next generation?

One on the reasons Intel and Micron decided to split on the development of the technology after the introduction of the second generation, is that the two companies just have different ideas about 3D XPoint. While Intel plans to continue developing 3D XPoint primarily for use in Optane drives, Micron could focus on embedded solutions. In Q1 FY19, the revenues of the latter’s embedded business unit grew by 12% year-on-year and up 1% quarter-on-quarter to $933 million and the automotive and industrial business had record revenues.

Intel for its part still seems very interested in developing 3D XPoint despite the split and slow progress on Optane sales. The move of technology development to New Mexico comes with over a hundred jobs.

Conclusion

Intel and Micron are set to complete development of the second generation of 3D XPoint in the second or third quarter of 2019 and then they’ll go their separate ways. Micron plans to finally introduce its 3D XPoint-based products under the QuantX brand in late 2019, which means they’ll probably be generation two.

The two companies have different priorities for their storage businesses in general, so I think that this split makes sense. It also makes sense that Micron has been reluctant to introduce generation one 3D XPoint products on the market as only Intel could make money selling them at a loss. Micron needs the technology to become cost-competitive compared to DRAM, which will be hard until it scales up. While losses for Micron from 3D XPoint will pile up over the next two years or so (especially if DRAM prices don’t stop falling), the future of this technology seems bright with total 3D XPoint sales seen increasing by around $3 billion in the next six years.

