Chimera Investment Corp.: Another Superb Preferred Stock IPO

In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Stock issued by Chimera Investment Corp. (NYSE: CIM).

The New Issue

Before we get into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Chimera Investment Corp - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 7.4M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $185M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: CIM-D) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 8.00% before 03/30/2024 and then switches to paying a floating rate dividend at a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.379%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating, pays quarterly dividends and is callable as of 03/30/2024. Currently, the new issue trades a little below its par value at a price of $24.87 and has a Current Yield of 8.04% and YTC of 8.33%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" Current Yield and YTC would be sitting at 6.70% and 6.94%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

As per the company's website:

Chimera Investment Corporation is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). Our corporate objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to our shareholders over the long-term. Chimera is commonly referred to as a "Hybrid Mortgage REIT." We manage our business through investments in both mortgage loans and mortgage related securities. Our income is primarily derived from the interest we earn on securities we hold, less the cost of our borrowings. We have elected to be taxed as a REIT, which means that we must distribute at least 90% of our taxable income back to our shareholders through dividends. Since our founding, Chimera has generated $4.17 Billion dividends for our shareholders. Chimera's corporate headquarters are in New York City. The core senior management team has been with Chimera since its inception in 2007. This long-term investment focus, under its senior guidance, has enabled Chimera's investment team to identify and acquire several large pools of franchise assets that have become the cornerstone of its investment portfolio.

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, CIM:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2018, the common stock has paid а $2.00 yearly dividend. With a market price of $18.92, the current yield of CIM is at 10.57%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $374M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued series D preferred stock) of the company is around $72M.

In addition, CIM has a market capitalization of around $3.5B.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Chimera Investment Corp.'s capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in September 2018. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com

As of Q2, CIM had a total debt of $8.995B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series D preferred shares rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred shares of the company, which have a market cap of $730M.

The Chimera Investment Corp. Family

Source: Author's database

CIM has 3 more outstanding preferred stocks:

Chimera Investment Corp. 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: CIM-A)

Chimera Investment Corp. 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: CIM-B)

Chimera Investment Corp. 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: CIM-C)

After being fixed-to-floating security, the closest preferred stocks from the two is the other fixed-to-floaters, CIM-B and CIM-C. To give a better idea of where the new preferred stock stands in comparison with its relative peer group, you can see the bubble charts below.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

If we look at the Yield-to-Worst, we can see that all four preferred stocks are fairly priced with their Current Yield of around 8.00%. However, as fixed-to-floating security, CIM-D is closer to CIM-B and CIM-C.

CIM-B also pay a non-qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 8.00% before 03/30/2024 and then switches to paying a floating rate dividend at a rate of the Three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.791%. The Series B preferred stock also doesn't have a Standard & Poor's rating, pays quarterly dividends and is callable as of 03/30/2024. This makes it almost the same as the new issue, and the only difference between the two is the floating component, as CIM-D is 5.379% above the LIBOR (0.40% worse than the older issue). With a market price of $25.2, CIM-B has a Current Yield of 7.89% and Yield-to-Call of 8.04%, compared to 8.05% Current Yield and 8.54% Yield-to-Call of CIM-D, which gives a slight advantage to the newly issued preferred stock.

As for CIM-C, it pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 7.75% before its call date, 09/30/2025, and then switches to paying a floating rate dividend at a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.743%. With a market price of $24.78, CIM-C has a Current Yield of 7.82% and Yield-to-Call of 8.21%, which also gives an advantage to the Series D preferred stock, because of the lower Yield-to-Worst and the lower LIBOR spread of CIM-C.

Still, the differences between all preferred stocks, issued by CIM, are not so significant, to make any explicit conclusion. Overall, the whole family behaves very steadily and the stock's plunge at the end of last year proves it. In the following chart, you can see the CIM-A, CIM-B, and CIM-C, definitely outperforming the fixed-income securities benchmark, iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). PFF had lost more than 10% of its market cap for just a couple of months, while the family managed to remain close to their par value.

Source: Tradingview.com

As a conclusion to this paragraph, we may claim the CIM preferred stocks as a very good addition to one's portfolio.

All REIT Preferred Stocks

Below you can see a chart with all fixed-to-floating preferred stocks with a par value of $25, issued by a REIT company.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

All Fixed-to-Floating Securities

The next two charts present all fixed-to-floating securities with non-suspended distribution:

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

mREITs

The next chart displays all preferred stocks issued by mREITs by their % of Par value and Current Yield.

Source: Author's database

Special Optional Redemption

Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control, we may, at our option, redeem the Series D Preferred Stock, in whole or in part, within 120 days after the first date on which such Change of Control occurred, for cash at a redemption price of $25.00 per share, plus any accumulated and unpaid dividends thereon (whether or not authorized or declared) to, but excluding, the redemption date. If, prior to the Change of Control Conversion Date (as defined herein), we have provided notice of our election to redeem some or all of the shares of Series D Preferred Stock (whether pursuant to our optional redemption right described above or this special optional redemption right), the holders of Series D Preferred Stock will not have the conversion right described below under “—Conversion Rights” with respect to the shares of Series D Preferred Stock called for redemption.

Source: 424B5 Filing By Chimera Investment Corp.

Use of Proceeds

We expect that the net proceeds from the Series D Preferred Stock offering will be approximately $178.9 million after deducting the underwriting discount and our estimated expenses. We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering to finance the acquisition of mortgage assets including residential mortgage loans, non-Agency RMBS, Agency RMBS, Agency and non-Agency CMBS and other targeted assets, and for other general corporate purposes such as repayment of outstanding indebtedness or to pay down other liabilities, working capital and for liquidity needs

Source: 424B5 Filing By Chimera Investment Corp.

The S&P Preferred Stock Index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $185M, it is a potential addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index. If the average monthly volume of CIM-D after its first six months on the NYSE is more than 250,000, it would be eligible for inclusion in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index. With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and might be included if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

However, it must be noted that the main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this Index, is in progress of changing its investment objective. The fund is expected to change the underlying index, passing through a Transition index ("ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Transition Index") during the period from February 1, 2019, to October 31, 2019, and after that will track the "ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index". Since the requirements for addition of the New Index are much likely the same as the old one (with the difference that the New Index will also include notes), with a high probability CIM-D will be included to the PFF holdings.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock CIM-D. With this kind of articles, we want to keep you informed about all new preferred stock and baby bonds IPOs. I think CIM-D offers good returns when compared to the other preferred stocks in the family and the other preferred stocks in the sector. Overall, I believe CIM-D is an excellent choice for the risk that you are taking.

