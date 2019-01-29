Albemarle: By Far The Worst Performer In My Portfolio, Yet I Am Hopeful

Not long after I bought Albemarle (ALB) stock, a report on the lithium supply/demand balance came out, which, I knew, will lead to a period of difficulties for this stock. It was a report suggesting that Chile and Argentina are likely to flood the market with lithium all the way until the middle of next decade. The report came out at the beginning of last year, and it ushered in a prolonged and steady lithium price decline. Albemarle stock declined accordingly, shedding about 38% from the point when I started buying into it in mid-2017. The decline mostly started at the same time when the reports started to come, in regards to a lithium supply surplus more than a year ago. It reflects a peak in the market price of lithium, which also saw a decline of about 35% from its January 2018 peak to its recent lows. I personally do not think that the decline in Albemarle stock, which is more or less proportional to the decline in the price of lithium, is justified, neither by the structural nature of the company or its quarterly results. Furthermore, I don't necessarily see the decline in lithium prices that we have seen in the past year or so as being justified either. I think that there is far too much emphasis on supply while the explosive demand we are seeing, mostly due to EVs but not exclusively due to it, seems to be ignored.

Global EV sales are continuing down path of explosive growth

While there are a number of other important sources of lithium demand growth, such as energy storage, ceramics, or smaller batteries for electronics and so on, it goes without saying that the story of lithium is now tightly correlated to the future of the growing EV market. As far as the growth in EV sales goes, it continues to impress.

Source: Cleantechnica

We should keep in mind that EV battery demand growth cannot be measured exclusively as being proportional with EV sales, because existing EVs also need to have their batteries replaced in less than a decade on average. Secondary demand from old EVs is currently minuscule, but it will also start to follow the exponential path we are seeing in new EV sales. Based on the chart above, by 2025, battery demand from old EVs is likely to be somewhere around a million units per year and then double to about 2 million within another two or three years.

It's hard to forecast within reasonably accurate levels of certainty what kind of sales volumes we are looking at in coming years, but as things stand right now, it looks like it will continue to be very robust in coming years. Many car companies have been announcing major plans to ramp up production and sales. A recent example is Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VWAGY) plan to offer a $23,000 EV, which I highlighted in a recent article as an indication of the arrival of the real fight among car makers for EV market share. If I am correct in this regard, EV sales may, in fact, blow away most already-high expectations, given the seeming willingness of car makers to start accepting taking a loss on growing EV sales, in order to push volume, as a way to capturing market share.

Volkswagen's mass-market EV offer is set to enter the market next year, as are many other interesting offers from many other car makers. Therefore, it is not as if we are talking of some far away abstract prospect. We are looking at production infrastructure being expanded right now as a means to facilitating their desired presence in the growing EV market. Based on this factor, it is reasonable to assume that the lithium supply glut assumption will be challenged rather soon, leading to a reversal in the current lithium price slide. I am by no means alone in seeing this to be the case. Kitco has been highlighting the fact that within the lithium industry, there is not much gloom in regards to the lithium price outlook. There may be some early signs that they may be right, and prices may have bottomed, or are close to doing so.

Source: Trading Economics

As we can see from the chart, lithium prices have seen a small rebound in the past month or so. It remains to be seen whether we will see that bottom hold, or whether it might try to break below $100. It is possible that it might still head lower for a little while, but given the prospects we are seeing for demand growth, I don't think this decline can last for very long.

Albemarle's financial results should remind investors that it is not entirely dependent on lithium

As I pointed out on many previous occasions, Albemarle's business is not entirely centered around lithium, which is, in fact, why I chose it as an investment option, as a way to play the fast-growing but volatile lithium demand growth trend.

Source: Albemarle

Looking at its latest quarterly report and comparing with the same quarter from 2017, before the price of lithium started declining, Albemarle's revenues increased by just under 4%, from $755 million in Q3 2017 to $778 million in the third quarter of last year. Net income saw an increase of $11 million, which is an increase of about 9%. So, as we can see, there is no precipitous drop in its profitability, while revenues are still increasing. It is true that both revenues and net income would have increased significantly more if it were not for the decline in lithium prices, which was previously priced into the stock price, but the financial results still look solid despite the less than ideal situation. Looking at it from this perspective, the selling in this stock seems to be overdone, most likely sentiment rather than fundamentals-driven.

I do believe that fundamentals will eventually drive the market in regards to Albemarle's valuation, rather than the current general negativity surrounding anything related to lithium mining. The negative sentiment regarding lithium prices will likely diminish as well, as the realization will eventually sink in that while lithium supply growth trends are very impressive, so is the demand outlook. The combination of the two should lead to Albemarle stock performing rather well in the coming years. The selloff may have been painful, but I do believe that, within a few years, I will still come away with a gain on this one.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.