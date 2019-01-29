Merger Arbitrage Mondays - January 28, 2019

Hydro One Limited and Avista Corporation announced that the companies have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced merger agreement.

Merger activity decreased last week with one new deal announced and one pending deal closing.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 17 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 1 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 35 Stock Deals 23 Stock & Cash Deals 16 Special Conditions 4 Total Number of Pending Deals 78 Total Deal Size $586.48 billion

New Deals:

The acquisition of UQM Technologies (NYSEMKT:UQM) by Danfoss Power Solutions (US) Company for $100 million or $1.71 per share in cash.

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

The acquisition of Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) by GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) on January 22, 2019. It took 50 days for this deal to be completed.

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit INUV 11/05/2018 ConversionPoint Technologies, Inc. (N/A) $2.22 $1.23 03/31/2019 80.49% 473.84% EHIC 04/06/2018 Teamsport Parent Limited (N/A) $13.50 $9.77 03/31/2019 38.18% 224.76% TAHO 11/14/2018 Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) $4.10 $3.6 02/26/2019 13.89% 174.81% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) $7.02 $6.18 06/30/2019 13.65% 32.55% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (HHRBF) $5.43 $4.78 01/31/2019 13.60% 1654.46% CELG 01/03/2019 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) $98.93 $87.62 09/30/2019 12.91% 19.23% PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) $8.00 $7.17 06/30/2019 11.58% 27.62% STC 03/16/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) $47.56 $43.84 06/30/2019 8.48% 20.23% RHT 10/28/2018 IBM (NYSE:IBM) $190.00 $176.5 12/31/2019 7.65% 8.28% ORBK 03/19/2018 KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) $64.21 $60.41 03/31/2019 6.29% 37.01%

Disclaimer: I hold positions in Athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN), Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR), and Pandora (NYSE:P). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATHN, FNSR, P. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.