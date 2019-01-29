3 Top-Notch Dividend Growth Ideas On A Forward-Looking Basis

We think Microsoft, Oracle, and Hasbro are all worthy of being on your dividend growth radar, but Microsoft stands above the others, in our opinion.

It can be difficult for investors to keep from placing too much emphasis on backward-looking data, but history is only one of many potential paths that might occur.

By Valuentum Analysts

Dividend growth investing in the Valuentum style brings a unique flavor to the broader strategy, the benefits of which have been well-documented over the years. The combination of forward-looking cash-flow bases dividend analysis along with an overlay of value considerations makes for a compelling foundation to help maximize any investors’ dividend growth strategy. The importance of a valuation consideration within the dividend growth investing framework is vital in our opinion, as even the best dividend growth stock acquired at too high of a price relative to an informed intrinsic value estimate can severely impact the capital base and future income potential of the dividend growth portfolio should shares converge to their intrinsic value. Perhaps most importantly, however, is the fact that this type of analysis requires investors to keep from getting caught up in the rear-view mirror and focus on what’s coming next.

In his book, Value Trap: Theory of Universal Valuation, Valuentum’s President of Investment Research expands upon the thought process behind dividend growth investing and the importance of emphasizing the future: The compounding of reinvested dividends over time is such a powerful dynamic that it may even be more powerful than what Albert Einstein is rumored to have called the “eighth wonder of the world,” or compound interest. The reinvestment of growing dividends on an appreciating stock portfolio over time offers the benefit of having more shares of a higher-priced stock, which pays out ever-more dividends per share, a solid combination when it comes to generating long-term capital returns and wealth over decades or longer. It stands to reason that a rigorous methodology that uncovers stocks that not only have strong dividends but also are poised to grow them long into the future may be among the most important tools for long-term dividend growth investors. Most dividend analysis, however, tends to be primarily backward-looking, meaning it rests on what companies have done in the past. Though analyzing historical trends is important, assessing what may happen in the future may be even more important. The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, or a grouping of companies that have raised their dividends in each of the past 20 or more years, is a great example of why backward-looking analysis can be painful. One only has to look over the past few years to see the removal of well-known companies from this coveted grouping of dividend-growth stocks to learn that backward-looking analysis probably shouldn’t take up too much of one’s time. The future is what investors should care more about because an evaluation of whether a company may continue to pay a growing dividend is more important than whether the company paid a dividend 10, 15 or even 20 years ago. For dividend growth investors, it is more important to identify stocks that may increase their payouts for 20 years into the future, instead of using a rear-view mirror to build a portfolio of companies that may already be past their prime dividend growth years.

We’re not throwing out historical data altogether, but at Valuentum, we put a premium on forward-looking analysis. Both in terms of enterprise valuation and our cash-flow based dividend analysis, we emphasize the fact that history is just one potential path of a multitude of paths that might play out in the future. With that in mind, let’s dig in to three of the most intriguing dividend growth ideas on the market today.

Microsoft (MSFT) – Dividend Yield: ~1.75%

Microsoft's products include operating systems, cloud services, server applications, desktop and server management tools, software development tools, video games, and online advertising. It also designs, manufactures and sells hardware, including PCs, tablets, gaming consoles, and other smart accessories that integrate with its cloud offerings. However, the company is not a tech dinosaur, and momentum behind new devices and platforms, Windows 10, Office 365 and Azure continues to build. Its cloud-based product suite, Office 365 and Azure, continues to build among consumers and enterprises at impressive rates as the company helps drive the transition to cloud-based software products. This momentum allowed the firm to achieve its goal of $20 billion in commercial cloud annual recurring revenue well ahead of schedule.

Microsoft’s Windows business has been the bread-and-butter of the company for such a long time, but investor focus has shifted to the company’s other segments as its business model moves towards the cloud. It acquired LinkedIn for over $26 billion in cash, and management believes the deal will expand its addressable market, while helping drive engagement across Office 365. The firm's impressive financial profile gives us confidence in it moving forward, and its tremendous free cash flow generating capacity has not wavered.

Microsoft can't scoop up its own shares fast enough through its massive buyback program. The firm floats debt with the best credit quality (Aaa), and we can't think of another firm with a better financial profile. Financial discipline and strong execution remain hallmarks of its business, both of which translate into an impressive dividend growth profile.

Here’s what we have to say about the company’s dividend in the dividend report, and its valuation may offer upside as well based on our fair value estimate for shares (see image that follows):

Key Strengths Microsoft has had one of the most attractive dividend growth profiles across our coverage universe. It boasts an impressive balance sheet with a net cash position of ~$57.5 billion as of the end of fiscal 2018, inclusive of short-term debt. It has been painting its acquisition of LinkedIn for $26.2 billion in a positive light, highlighting the expansion of its addressable market and the potential to drive engagement across LinkedIn and Office 365. The firm is helping drive the transition to cloud-based software products, and we're expecting such endeavors to continue driving tremendous free cash flow generation. It remains one of our favorite dividend growth ideas thanks to its balance sheet and strong free cash flow generation. Potential Weaknesses We think Microsoft has thrown away more than $26 billion in cash in the form of shareholder capital that could have potentially gone toward one of the best future dividend growth streaks in history at a large, Internet-based acquisition such as LinkedIn. Synergies of the deal may be limited, and we are not fond of the firm financing the transaction primarily through the issuance of new debt as it is getting started on yet another $40 billion in authorized share repurchases. Dividend increases are expected continue, and management continues to point to strong revenue and engagement growth at LinkedIn. Microsoft still boasts a massive net cash position and strong free cash flow generation, and it remains a strong source of income.

Image shown: Microsoft is currently trading at ~$105 per share, in the lower half of our fair value range. The upper bound of our fair value range suggests we see the potential for material capital appreciation in addition to the company’s dividend strength.

Oracle (ORCL) – Dividend Yield ~1.5%

Oracle is shifting the complexity from IT, moving it out of the enterprise by engineering hardware and software to work together—in the cloud and in the data center. The company has three businesses, 'Cloud and License,' 'Hardware,' and 'Services,' which accounted for 82%, 10%, and 8% of its total revenue in fiscal 2018. Oracle will continue to focus on growing its cloud business. Management expects overall top-line growth to accelerate moving forward as its cloud business becomes a larger portion of its total revenue. Competition remains fierce, but the firm is confident in its technology leadership via its Autonomous Database. The company expects fiscal 2019 to be another year of double-digit adjusted EPS growth.

Oracle has positioned itself nicely against Salesforce.com. It believes it is well on its way to becoming the leading provider in the enterprise SaaS market, and the company has plowed more than 15% of sales back into R&D in fiscal 2016-2018, showcasing its dedication to innovation. Despite the Oracle's focus on investing for innovation, its non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 44% in fiscal 2018 from 43% in the prior year, and it expects to surpass its company record of 47% in coming years as revenue growth accelerates and it takes advantage of its growing scale. The firm continues to buy back shares, and it has reduced shares outstanding by 20% since fiscal 2011, which has in part helped prop up reported earnings per share figures.

Oracle's recent large dividend hike speaks to its confidence in the free cash flow generating prowess of its business. However, its massive share buyback program has eroded its balance sheet health. At the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2019 it held a net debt position of ~$8.6 billion. Let’s keep plowing ahead with our analysis of the company’s dividend health, and we’ll combine that with a quick discussion of our fair value range for shares, which currently suggests there may be notable upside potential for the stock (see image that follows). Here’s what we have to say about Oracle’s payout in the dividend report:

Key Strengths Oracle has an attractive business model that drives a dependable recurring revenue stream. Management has grown increasingly shareholder friendly (note dividend growth since its inception and shares outstanding reduced by 20% since fiscal 2011). Free cash flow generation has been superb (averaging nearly $12.8 billion in fiscal 2016-2018) and has been more than sufficient in covering annual run rate cash dividend obligations of just over $3.1 billion. We're expecting increasing visibility and strong free cash flow generation to lead robust dividend growth, but the firm's balance sheet health has been eroded by its massive share repurchase plan. Potential Weaknesses Perhaps the largest drawback to Oracle's dividend growth profile is its under-average yield and recent lack of willingness to raise the payout. Competing uses of capital have the potential to keep the firm from realizing its true dividend growth potential, particularly in the form of share repurchases; cash spent on share buybacks in fiscal 2016-2018 averaged more than $8.4 billion compared to average annual cash dividend obligations of nearly $2.8 billion over the same time period. The company's net cash position of ~$6.6 billion at the end of fiscal 2018 flipped to net debt of ~$8.6 billion just two quarters later. Nevertheless, we like the growth in the payout we have seen in recent years and expect strong growth to continue in Oracle's dividend.

Image shown: Oracle is currently trading at ~$49 per share, and we think the company’s share price has notable upside potential based on our fair value range, which tops out at $70+ each.

Hasbro (HAS) – Dividend Yield: ~2.8%

Hasbro's products include toys/games, television programming, motion pictures and digital gaming. The firm owns well-known brands such as Transformers, Nerf, Playskool, My Little Pony, G.I. Joe, Magic: The Gathering, and Monopoly. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Rhode Island. Though concerns over the demise of physical toys may not be completely unfounded in this digital age, Hasbro is less a toy company than it is a licensing firm. Its high-margin 'Entertainment and Licensing' segment has performed well of late, but the firm is not immune to fluctuations in toy demand.

Hasbro's strategic merchandising relationship with Disney Consumer Products for the Disney Princess and Frozen properties is a huge win, and we expect the company to benefit from the relationship for years to come. A rapidly changing landscape in Europe and the US (retail inventory down significantly) and the liquidation of Toys 'R' Us is weighing on its near-term outlook. Despite the near-term challenges, Hasbro remains confident in its medium-term objectives, which include low- to mid-single digit growth in developed economies via brand innovation and market share gains, double-digit growth in emerging markets, operating profit margin sustainment with slight growth in the near term, and annual operating cash flow in a range of $600-$700 million. Its debt-to-EBITDA target is 2x-2.5x.

Hasbro has a dividend track record that spans several decades, and it continues to reward shareholders with a competitive payout. Share repurchases will be ongoing, and rumors continue to swirl regarding a potential takeover of Mattel, which rejected Hasbro's latest offer. These competing capital allocation options have the potential to impact the rate of future dividend growth, but we’re expecting ongoing strength in the payout to go along with reasonable capital appreciation potential based on our fair value range for shares (see image that follows). Here’s what we have to say about the firm’s dividend in the dividend report:

Key Strengths Hasbro's dividend history is a strong one, having paid a dividend since 1977 and raised its payout at a 13% CAGR over the last 10 years. The firm expects to continue to benefit from global expansion, which includes industry growth in markets in which it is already established around the world. We like the recent performance of its franchise brands, where operating profit margins are greater than the company average, and the ongoing focus on its higher margin 'Entertainment & Licensing' segment should continue to push overall margins higher. Continual investment (~5% of total revenue) in product development is expected to continue to drive demand for innovative products. We like Hasbro's dividend growth prospects. Potential Weaknesses While we are high on Hasbro's dividend potential, its payout, and operations in general, are not without risks. It operates in a competitive industry, and 'the next big thing' is constantly being hunted by developers across the group. We like what the firm's strategic merchandising relationship with Disney does for its product offerings in the coming years, but the promise of such a relationship is tied to big-name movie releases, which has the potential to result in inconsistent results. We're keeping an eye on the firm's ~$1.7 billion total debt load at the end of the third quarter of 2018, as its cash balance has shrunk to $907 million from ~$1.6 billion through three quarters of 2018. Its solid free cash flow generation should be able to handle the load, however.

Image shown: Hasbro is trading at ~$90 per share, but we think its valuation upside potential could nearly reach the ~$115 range based on our estimate of its intrinsic value.

Conclusion

Each company highlighted in this article receives high marks related to the health of their respective payouts as a result of our expectations for free cash flow generation to remain sound moving forward. We like the long-term potential of Hasbro’s licensing business, but near-term headwinds are certainly worth keeping an eye on. Management expects to return to growth in 2019 after multiple trying quarters, and we’ll be watching developments closely. Oracle generates a very compelling stream of free cash flow, especially when contrasted with its annual dividend obligations, and we expect it to have the capacity to growth its quarterly dividend significantly moving forward. Management’s willingness may be a hurdle, however, and we’re not too thrilled with the company’s decision to burn up its net cash position with its massive share repurchase program.

Of the three dividend growth ideas highlighted in this article, Microsoft takes the cake in our opinion. Not only does the company have robust free cash flow generation, but it is one of two companies that can boast a AAA credit rating. The company’s dividend yield could be more compelling, but we’re expecting increases in the payout for years to come. Shares appear to offer noteworthy capital appreciation potential on the basis of our fair value range.

