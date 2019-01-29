Summary

Old Republic International reported 2018 fourth quarter and full-year results on January 24th, 2019. Its bottom line was quite negatively impacted by an accounting rule change effected in early 2018.

Warren Buffett predicted the impact of the rule change for his own company, Berkshire Hathaway, in early 2018. His choice of words hardly inspired confidence.

Shrewd shareholders would be wise to heed Mr. Buffett's advice and focus on an insurer's operating results and earnings power.