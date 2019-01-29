Devon Energy Doesn't Look Great Anymore

The company has delivered, albeit partly, on those promises but with the dip in oil prices to just $50/bbl, Devon will have a difficult time in the future.

Devon Energy (DVN) has been targeting up to 17% growth in oil production from its U.S. assets in each year through 2020 and more than 20% growth in cash flows on a per share basis. The company generated enough cash flows to fully fund its capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2018 and said it will continue moving this way in the future. However, with oil prices dipping to $50 a barrel, the company may tone down its ambitions.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

It wasn’t long ago when Devon Energy looked like a great stock that was well positioned to outperform. In September, the price of the U.S. benchmark WTI oil was hovering around $70 a barrel and some analysts even talked about prices climbing to as high as $100 in the near future. Devon Energy looks like it is in a great position to capitalize on strong oil prices by growing its oil production from its core U.S. assets at a compounded annual growth rate of 15% to 17% through 2020. For the current year, Devon Energy said it will deliver 17% growth in oil volumes. The company also rewarded investors by launching a $4 billion buyback program and announcing a 33% increase in dividends. It also forecasts more than 20% growth, on an average, in annual cash flows on a per share basis through 2020. Furthermore, the company also promised to cut debt by $1 billion.

Devon Energy - Multi-Year Business Plan. Image: Devon Energy Investor Presentation, November, 2018 (link provided above).

The good news is that Devon Energy has already repurchased $2.7 billion of stock, which represents around 68% of the buyback plan. The debt reduction target has been almost achieved as Devon retired $923 million of debt in 2018 and has lined up $162 million of additional repayments for early 2019. This has meaningfully improved the company’s financial health, reducing its debt-to-equity ratio from 74% at the end of 2017 to 68% at the end of Q3-2018 which is closer to the peer average of 64%.

Image: Devon Energy, Q3-2018 Presentation

The bad news is that the dip in oil prices may drag the company’s earnings and cash flows in the coming quarters. Devon may find it difficult to achieve the above-mentioned growth numbers, particularly if oil prices stay below $60 a barrel which may force the company to slash its capital budget. Devon assumed a $65 a barrel oil price scenario in its forecast which seemed realistic a few months ago, with prices climbing to over $75 a barrel in October, but it looks rather optimistic now.

Oil prices have fallen almost 30% in the last three months to $50.31 a barrel at the time of this writing. Growing levels of oil volumes from the U.S., particularly from the Permian Basin where Devon operates, as well as near-record production from Saudi Arabia and Russia have pushed prices lower. The easing of the U.S. sanctions on Iran and the growing concerns regarding the future of oil demand amid the ongoing US-China trade war has also had a negative impact on oil prices.

Oil’s future is looking highly uncertain. In the short term, prices may remain subdued due to high levels of crude oil stockpiles. In its latest report, OPEC confirmed that the OECD inventories were still 23 million barrels above the latest five-year average, even though OPEC has started to slash output. The cartel and its allies have agreed to cut production by a total of 1.2 million bpd but their efforts are being frustrated by the U.S. whose output has reached record highs of almost 12 million bpd. If the supply growth outpaces demand then the OECD inventory levels will remain above the five-year average which may prevent any meaningful oil price appreciation.

Like all oil producers, Devon is highly sensitive to movements in oil prices. The company reported almost 140% increase in adjusted profits to $541 million for the first nine months of 2018 which was driven in large part by a 23% increase in realized oil prices (unhedged). The company operated in a $67 a barrel WTI oil price environment in that period. But since then, prices have tumbled. In the fourth quarter, the WTI averaged $59 a barrel and went even lower in 2019. This will likely hit Devon’ bottom-line, although the impact will be partly offset by growing levels of production.

The weakness in prices will also hit Devon’s cash flows. The company did report strong levels of free cash flows in the third quarter of $209 million ($249Mn adj.) as cash flow from operations of $807 million exceeded capital expenditures of $598 million. Moreover, the company also projected free cash flows for 2019, even as it increases capital expenditure (E&P capital) to the range of $2.4 billion to $2.7 billion in 2019 from $2.4 billion expected for 2018 in order to achieve 15% to 19% increase in oil production from the core U.S. assets.

However, in a weak oil price environment of just $50 a barrel, Devon may not achieve free cash flows, particularly if it increases capital expenditure to $2.55 billion (mid-point of guidance). Note that although the company successfully delivered free cash flows in Q3-2018, it actually has a poor track record of consistently reporting strong levels of cash flows. In fact, Devon has reported a cash flow deficit (negative free cash flows) of $165 million for the first nine months of 2018 as capital expenditures of $1.85 billion exceeded the cash flow from operations of $1.69 billion. So far, Devon hasn’t shown that it can deliver free cash flows in a weak oil price environment.

Also, note that in order to hit free cash flows next year, Devon may have to grow operating cash flows by 13%, as per my estimate, which is going to be difficult with oil at $50 a barrel. On an annualized basis, Devon is on track to hit $2.248 billion of cash flow from operations and it will have to grow the figure to more than $2.55 billion in 2019 to balance cash flows. The company may choose to cut its capital budget for 2019 to preserve cash but this will be accompanied by a reduction in the production growth guidance.

Devon Energy Oil Hedges For 2019. Image: Author. Data: Q3-2018 Press Release (link provided earlier).

The good thing is that Devon has some downward protection against weakness in oil prices. The company has hedged a large chunk of its oil production for 2019 of around $55 a barrel or higher for these barrels. Devon has used price swaps to hedge 57,130 bpd of oil production for 2019 at an average price of $59.73 a barrel and hedged 85,904 bpd using collars with an average price $54.72-$64.72 a barrel. The company has also used basis swaps to protect regional pricing. Overall, Devon looks to hedge half of its future oil and gas volumes. Although 50% of the company’s production could still be exposed to weakness in prices, the hedges will soften the blow to cash flows.

Devon Energy stock has fallen 23% in the last three months. I expect the company’s shares to underperform in a weak oil price environment if it burns cash flows. I believe investors should avoid Devon Energy stock since there are better players out there - such as ConocoPhillips (COP) and Concho Resources (CXO) - who have a solid asset base, growing production levels, and a proven ability to generate free cash flows in a weak oil price environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.