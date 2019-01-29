NRC Group Warrants: Too Cheap By A Wide Margin
NRC Group Warrants continue to trade at a price that is disconnected by a magnitude from prices implied by Black-Scholes according to our analysis.
By our estimates, with its underlying equity, NRCG, trading at $9.46, warrants should be priced 100% higher than their current $0.90.
We believe NRCG is meaningfully undervalued based on fundamentals and comparables. Assuming NRCG appreciates to our estimate of fair value - $15+, warrants should produce at least a 5x return.
We also would not be surprised by a warrant tender, similar to one announced by Waitr on Friday, and many other former SPACs, which would produce an additional premium for investors.
On Friday, after the close, Waitr (WTRH) announced a tender to its warrant holders that they could exchange their warrants (OTC:WTRHW) (half-warrants) for .18 shares of Waitr stock. With warrants trading