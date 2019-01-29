NRC Group Warrants: Too Cheap By A Wide Margin

Summary

NRC Group Warrants continue to trade at a price that is disconnected by a magnitude from prices implied by Black-Scholes according to our analysis.

By our estimates, with its underlying equity, NRCG, trading at $9.46, warrants should be priced 100% higher than their current $0.90.

We believe NRCG is meaningfully undervalued based on fundamentals and comparables. Assuming NRCG appreciates to our estimate of fair value - $15+, warrants should produce at least a 5x return.

We also would not be surprised by a warrant tender, similar to one announced by Waitr on Friday, and many other former SPACs, which would produce an additional premium for investors.