DHY: Refinancing Risk Rising For High-Yield Debt

The Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) is up 12.25% since bottoming on Dec. 24, 2018. High-yield corporate bond issuers are highly dependent on debt capital markets to rollover their debt and thereby avoid insolvency. The Q4 2018 financial market turmoil and increased recession fears exhibited the difficulties these speculative-grade issuers could face in terms of raising and refinancing debt. These rising risks could prove to be another reason to stay away from high-yield bond funds.

Prospectus Review:

DHY uses the BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Master II Constrained Index as its comparative benchmark. The fund primarily invests in the 'high yield' sector of corporate bonds, which have an investment grade of BBB or lower (as assigned by rating agency Standard & Poor's). The fund currently offers a yield of 10.17%. Its primary objective is to seek high fixed-income investment yield, while its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.

The fund is diversified across all sectors.

Risk note from prospectus:

The Fund currently leverages through borrowings from a credit facility. The use of leverage, which can be described as exposure to changes in price at a ratio greater than the amount of equity invested, through borrowings or other forms of market exposure, magnifies both the favorable and unfavorable effects of price movements in the investments made by the Fund. Insofar as the Fund continues to employ leverage in its investment operations, the Fund will be subject to substantial risks of loss.

The main attraction of this fund is the high yield it offers (currently 10.17%). Moreover, this fund incorporates leverage in its investment capital structure. While this implies higher downside risk, it also means magnified returns during bullish times. This makes it an attractive fund to keep under consideration and invest in during times of widespread risk-on sentiment across financial markets.

Maturing debt posing refinancing risk

According to research from Moody’s, the high-yield debt sector is facing increasing refinancing risk. Over the past three years, speculative-grade issuers have issued $401 billion in debt; while over the next three years, $172 billion of high-yield debt will be maturing. As a result, Moody’s refinancing ratio is at the lowest level since May 2009, currently standing at 2.3 times. Moreover, amid the financial market turmoil in Q4 2018, these companies were unable to raise debt capital. In fact, there were no high-yield debt issuances at all in December 2018. The widespread risk-off sentiment caused yields on speculative-grade bonds to spike. Therefore, issuers became reluctant to engage in new bond offerings amid suppressed investor appetite and sentiment, which worsened refinancing risk.

Improved market conditions in January 2019

Nevertheless, financial market conditions have been improving this month amid dovish statements from the Federal Reserve. Speculative-grade issuers have been taking advantage of this by returning to the debt capital markets and issuing high-yield bonds. The yield levels at which bonds are sold are considered a good indicator of debt market conditions and investor sentiment. In fact, six out of the ten issuers indeed issued bonds in the ‘tight end’ of the yield range guidance, which means at lower yields in favor of the issuer. While the other four issued at about the mid-point of the expected yield range. No issuer had to offer bonds at the wide end or outside the range, which would have indicated diminished risk appetite among investors that forces issuers to offer more attractive yields. Thus, this actually reflects a healthy market, where new high-yield debt supply is being effectively met by increased investor demand. Hence this scenario is actually indicative of little refinancing risk present in corporate debt markets.

The bulls' argument is that as long as issuers take advantage of strong market condition periods and issue new debt securities, then refinancing risk is minimized, as they are able to rollover debt effectively and avoid insolvency.

No refinancing risk? Too good to be true?

The fact that in December 2018 there were absolutely no debt issuances due to heightened market turmoil suppressing investor demand and risk-taking, and suddenly one month later these firms are able to not only issue bonds, but issue them at favorable rates, exhibits just how volatile market are presently. Risk sentiment seems to be swinging from one extreme to another. While currently this is allowing high-yield debt issuers to sell more bonds, it also means that if market sentiment turns extremely negative again, then such firms will once again face difficulties raising debt capital, and refinancing their debt. Given the incoming wave of maturing high yield debt, issuers are highly dependent on flourishing financial market conditions to be able to continue rolling over debt and stay in business. Therefore, if we face a market downturn that lasts much longer than the turmoil we witnessed in Q4 2018, then this would seriously raise refinancing risk for the high-yield sector, in which case we could very well witness high default rates. This would send high-yield bond funds such as DHY plummeting.

There are two reasons for the strong performance in high-yield bonds over the past month.

Firstly, the high-yield sector delivered a notably negative return of -2.3% in 2018, whereby speculative-grade bonds had fallen so low that they offered attractive investment opportunities amid lucratively higher yields. Hence, the sector was bound to witness a strong rebound as the notion is that poorly performing asset classes usually tend to perform well the following year (though this is not necessarily always the case).

Secondly, an analyst from Janney Montgomery Scott states that:

There’s a lot of noise around high-yield being an ‘area of opportunity,’ with the anticipation that there are improved returns in risk assets typically a year prior to a recession. The consensus is the recession will be in 2020.

Market participants believe financial markets will experience one more bullish leg up before the major downturn. Thus, investors may be piling into high-yield debt to take advantage of the short-term rally. In this case, these investors are only in it for the short-term and could rush for the exit doors at the slightest hint of an upcoming economic downturn. In fact, hedge fund manager Jeffrey Gundlach is advising to take advantage of the recent rally and sell out of the high-yield sector, before the big downturn occurs.

Therefore, while the high-yield debt sector has been rallying lately, a recession in 2020 is still highly anticipated. Therefore, it will not take long for risk appetite and investor demand to go from favorable to severely unfavorable as we approach the next recession. When investor sentiment turns south again, it could indeed last longer than the downturn we witnessed in Q4 2018, which will raise refinancing risk for speculative-grade issuers as they could find themselves unable to rollover debt. A recession will also inevitably lead to deteriorating earnings for these high-yield issuers, which will undermine their ability to service debt. Therefore, the simultaneous struggle in rolling over debt and diminished earnings will undoubtedly translate into higher default rates and bankruptcies. This will cause the DHY fund to plunge as capital losses magnify.

Bottom Line

While high-yield debt market conditions have been improving over the past month, it is not recommendable for long-term investors to buy in at this time.

Q4 2018 may only have been preview of what’s to come later this year. Amid heightened refinancing risk, high-yield issuers are increasingly dependent on flourishing financial market conditions to be able to continue rolling over debt. Hence as we approach the highly anticipated recession, investors’ risk appetite will severely dry up once again, and could last longer than firms can withstand. This will induce higher default rates, in which case investors should anticipate higher capital losses. I do not recommend holding exposure to the DHY fund.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.