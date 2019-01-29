Which Are The Best Semiconductor Stocks Now?

Even Intel itself is competitive with the best new wealth-building candidates. It’s not on our ten most promising Market-Maker [MM] Intelligence List of current buy candidates but is close behind.

The best near-term price gain prospects of the group are not severely beaten down issues. They offer near-term price gains on the strength of their ongoing lab development work, mostly.

If your investment mission is wealth building or spendable capital gain, this group offers the best place to put capital liberated from higher-risk holdings.

Why read this report?

This is an analysis of how the prices of specific securities are likely to change in the next 3-4 months, based on the way major investment organizations ("institutional investors") have perceived those prospects and made multi-million-dollar trade changes of holdings in their multi-billion-dollar portfolios. It is not a study of years-plus effects of economics, technology, politics, or competitive use of resources on earnings per share of securities. Such studies by others are embedded in their forecasts.

It is a comparison of present-day opportunities for capital gain among many related alternative choices for wealth accumulation as seen by investors with the capital and human resources sufficient to cause such price changes. It is based on how their prior internal organization forecasts, comparable to today's, worked out in the securities markets in time horizons of subsequent shorter-term holding periods.

During the year 2018, daily analysis like this on live selections (before the fact) of over 4,800 top-ranked choices produced net gains (in equities) after losses, at average annual rates of +25%, in a year when the market index of the S&P 500 declined by -7%.

Semiconductor Industry Investments – Now a Tactical Opportunity

Figure 1 pictures how the Market-Making [MM] community currently sees the coming price prospects for semiconductor stocks held by its institutional investment clients – as revealed in the way the MMs protect themselves when called upon to put firm capital at risk while providing buyer~seller shares balance to complete multi-million-dollar block trades in these stocks.

Figure 1

(Note: all materials from blockdesk.com have been approved for this article)

For comparison, the MM-expected price range for SPDR S&P500 ETF (SPY) appears as the location [37]. That suggests most of these stocks are a less attractive near-term bet on a reward-to-risk basis than the “market” at large. But the reward payoffs tend to be much more credible in the top two dozen semiconductor stocks than in any other area, save, perhaps in parts of healthcare.

Beside the quantitative Reward~Risk comparisons, there are qualitative considerations to risk and reward. The odds of their being achieved or incurred and the lengths of time which may be involved are the qualitative dimension needed in astute portfolio investment selections. Those aspects are examined in Figure 2 for the principal computer and related accessory manufacturers.

My apologies for the sea of data, but this is an industry with nearly a trillion dollars of Market Capitalization spread among more than 50 technological bee-hives addressing new frontiers in a high payoff chase. This is an industry in exploratory development and novel applications with the strongest of human motivations. Is this an enviable place for an investor to frequent with risk capital? You bet. And many are.

Figure 2

Sources: blockdesk.com, Yahoo, Seeking Alpha

We have detailed the best price-gain couple of dozen prospects, rather than delve into comparisons with issues too new or too chancy to be competitive with more established and well-resourced issues.

Needed perspective comes from columns [S] and [T], showing the market capitalizations of the stocks, and the number of Seeking Alpha readers and contributors indicating a desire to be informed when the stock is referred to in an article or news item.

Market caps are dominated by Intel (INTC), with(AVGO), Texas Instruments (TXN), and Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) making up about half of the whole group’s near-Trillion-dollar total. SA reader requests to stay updated are likewise weighted disproportionally in these 4 issues, with additional interest indicated in Lam Research (LRCX), and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI).

But best near-term prospects are in NVDA, Brooks Automation (BRKS), and INTC, well ahead of the rest of the pack from a near-term portfolio wealth-building objective.

That harsh assessment comes from the analysis of actual market OUTCOMES of MM forecasts made live in the past 5 years. These are forecasts with upside to downside price expectations balances like those of the present. If coming market price behavior of these stocks resembles what has preceded them, it is mostly an enviable place for risk capital to occupy.

The details of Figure 2 are as follows: Current-day price range forecasts implied by the hedging actions of MMs putting firm capital at risk to satisfy institutional investor client block trades are seen in [B] and [C]. An upside price change potential of [B] from [D] is in [E], and a measure of the proportions of up to down price change prospects is the Range Index in[G]. Previous examples of similar [G] forecasts are counted in [L], with their net price gain performances indicated in [ I ]. The proportions of profitable outcomes [H] are a highly significant element of this analysis.

They can be used to weight the achieved upside reward portion of prior similar forecasts, and its complement used to weight the price drawdowns actually experienced in the process. Win odds of 75 out of 100 positions are marginal, with 80 and higher desirable. The effect of such weighting of [ I ] and [F] data in [O] and [P] are netted in [Q]. The rows of Figure 2 are ranked, largest to smallest on [Q].

Significantly, the top 3 stocks, have the most odds-weighted profitability forecast in the coming 3 months. When the average holding periods of the prior [L] positions are imposed on [Q], the RATES of return to be expected (in basis points per day) only modestly separate the potential outcomes. Only these top 3 have significant payoff promise for investors attempting to build equity investment portfolio wealth.

Additional perspective on this kind of evaluation comes from the comparison of those top 3 stock price gain expectations with those of market-index ETF prospects, such as in SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) and with the best-ranked issues in a population of over 2600 widely-held and actively-held stocks and ETFs. They are shown in the blue rows at the bottom of Figure 2.

The Win Odds of SPY at 74 are similar to those of AVGO (76) while the Reward and Risk elements are also smaller. The top four semiconductor stocks have more volatility than the present market – no kidding! But only the downside of volatility is Risk to the wealth-builder; the upside is opportunity.

SPY’s [F]-column data of -4.4% is actually larger than its achieved +2.3% rewards [ I ] from prior similar forecasts. With a 74 / 26 odds split in favor of the +2.3%, the net [Q] for SPY turns into a barely positive +0.6%. NVDA’s trade-offs between 85% of its +10.1% achieved gains and 15% of its exposed -7.4% risk produces a magnificent 7.5% net in [Q], more than ten times the prospect of the “market index” ETF SPY.

Taking the NVDA analysis a step further, its time investment in prior positions [ J ] of 43 days, yields a prospective rate of gain on its [Q] of +17.4 basis points per day in [R], the equivalent of a +90% CAGR. BRKS’s +17.3 bp/day is the equivalent of a CAGR of 88%; INTC’s 17.1 bp/day is a +86% CAGR.

While NVDA, BRKS and INTC’s bp/day are superior performance compared to anything else in the Semiconductor or Computer Industry investment alternatives, they are not at the moment in the top tier of the large population of parallel present forecasts. The best of that population averages Win Odds of 87, or 7 profitable positions of every 8. Applied to prior forecasts net profits of +8.7% in 37 days of holding time, their average bp/day of +18.4 equals a CAGR of 95%.

NVDA, BRKS, and INTC recent Price Range expectations pictured

Figure 3

The vertical lines here are ranges of likely coming prices expected near-term, at the date of the forecast. The dates are once-a week (Thursdays) extractions of forecasts determined every market day. They cover the most recent two-year period.

The small blue picture at the bottom of Figure 3 shows the frequency of forecast Range Indexes for NVDA, and how they are quite concentrated at this RI level. The odds for reaching profitable prices should, under normal circumstances, be related to forecast proportions. In the case of NVDA here, its Win Odds of 85 out of 100 are reassuring to a wealth-building objective. Those odds are the average experience of these 278 prior forecasts.

Comparing Win Odds among potential investment alternative competitor securities is a common task set by careful skilled investors. Other dimensions subject to examination this way are the size of the sample’s average net % price gain payoffs (+10.1% for NVDA) and the extent of price drawdowns (-7.4%) in pursuit of the payoff potentials.

These considerations all are qualitative factors in selecting equity investments, and individual investors may favor each of them in different degrees. “Sauce for one goose” may not be preferable for another “gander”. That is what provides liquidity in securities markets. But when markets favor one qualitative factor unduly over another, price extremes occur.

Figures 4 and 5 provide recent price range forecast histories for BRKS and INTC along with their qualitative considerations for your appraisal.

Figure 4

BRKS is a newer security in this comparison style, with only a two-and-a-quarter years of daily forecasts. It has won more than 8 out of every 10 of the 27 forecasts with Range Indexes at the same level of NVDA.

Figure 5

The red flag on INTC’s Sample Size in the data row of Figure 5 is simply an alert that in the past 5 years of 1261 daily forecasts of the most likely highs and lows of its coming prices in the next 3-4 months, only 18 days had Range Indexes as extreme as this day’s. A 28 Range Index means that about one quarter of the expected price range was in prices below this day’s $155.86 market price. The other 72% of the forecast range was above today’s quote, all the way up to $179.21.

We look to prior forecasts which have the same upside to downside proportions as are seen today for indications of what prices are likely to be coming near-term. A sample small enough to be influenced by only a few extreme forecasts could be misleading. That likely won’t be a problem with 18 forecasts to be averaged, but perhaps with only, say a dozen, it could.

It appears that NVDA offers an assuring combination of Win Odds, % Payoffs, and rates of near-term price gain prospects in comparison with BRKS. INTC has a higher Win Odds history (90) and smaller worst-case price drawdowns than either NVDA or BRKS. But INTC has a smaller price gain history.

Comparisons outside of the semiconductor-stocks realm

The lower lines of the Figure 2 table provide a wider perspective, in the MM forecasts for the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) as a generalized “market investment” and an average of over 2600 other stocks and ETFs, in the same MM price-range forecast presentation format of the Semiconductor industry stocks.

The SPY modestly-negative outlook is reinforced by the forecast-population average. As usual, there are the exceptions available from careful selection of securities experiencing out-of-average circumstances. Averages of the top ten such are noted under the population data.

The MMs are drawn into these issues by their substantial world-wide information-gathering people resources and the extensive business connections of their institutional investment organization clients. Often the attractive price-change opportunities which exist are in securities less frequently traded in the volumes dictated by the multi-billion-dollar scale of the MM client-portfolios. Negotiated block trades usually are required, typically with the temporary support of MM capital. Thus, our analysis becomes aware of them.

Brooks Automation is an example. It has been part of our forecast population for only 2-plus years, starting at prices one half of the present. Its competitive strength is in providing and sustaining clean-room and clean-handling robotic procedures for both semiconductor chip production facilities and for health care and surgical facilities.

At times when market-average prospects are not encouraging to ordinary portfolio tactics and strategies it may be particularly advantageous to explore the out-of-the-ordinary participants like BRKS.

Conclusion

Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) appears at this point in time to be the most attractive of many semiconductor stocks for investors interested in portfolio wealth-building by capital gains. A more detailed separate review of NVDA will be coming. With concerns over the general equity market’s current pricing, many other industries stocks are likely to reflect the general market adjustments which occur.

But just because longer-term price recovery for a stock by weight of its inertial position may be assured, the time investment in securities which may make full recovery back to where they are now – that time is a complete loss. It could be productive, compounding earlier gains, instead of simply marching in place. A broader view of alternative prospects offers competitive advantages which others consumed by conventional investing confusion tend to ignore. Semiconductor stocks offer stronger returns for their time investment, and better wealth-building opportunities.

Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name. First half of January has produced over a hundred profitable position closeouts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NVDA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.