Etsy Cannot Live Up To Expectations

Investment Thesis

Etsy (ETSY) is the global marketplace for unique and creative goods. It connects creative artisans with thoughtful consumers looking for items made by real people. Etsy’s mission is to“Keep Commerce Human.” To exist, it has to offer original products to buyers. Thus, its business model is simple. Satisfy the needs of its craftsmen, make it easy for them to produce unique products and sell on the platform. When sellers are happy, Etsy will have unique products. Thus, all business decisions are aligned to satisfy sellers and help them make money.

The 2M and growing craftsmen on Etsy tell you that the platform is successful at attracting and retaining talents. The majority of buyers also said in the 2016 survey that they come back to Etsy because it offers items that they can’t find anywhere else.

While we agree that Etsy has phenomenal product offerings and sound business fundamentals that put Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) retail business to shame, as an investment, it is investors’ job to invest in ones that have meaningful arbitrage opportunities between the market price and its intrinsic value. At $55/share and a $6.6B market capitalization, it is the most expensive company in the retail space. We think there is no significant discrepancy between the price and valuation to justify an investment.

Solid execution

First, let’s discuss why it’s a phenomenal business. The numbers below signify a very sticky business – the platform has the gel that brings people back. In Q3 '18, 83% of Gross Merchandise Sales (GMS) came from repeated buyers. Meanwhile, the 37M active buyers continued to grow, 17% Y/Y.

Source: Etsy Q3 '18 Presentation

The headlines show a thriving business. Thus, the management raised guidance in Q3.

Source: Etsy Q3 '18 Presentation

Pricing for higher profitability

Behind a sticky brand is a very profitable product. A closer look at how the marketplace generates money shows why.

First, sellers pay a fee of $0.20 to publish a listing to the marketplace, and then they pay a 5% transaction fee (incl. shipping fees) when buyers complete the sale. Third, if Etsy’s payments processing method is used, sellers pay an additional fee varying between 3-4% of an item’s total sale price. Lastly, whenever there is a foreign currency conversion, users pay another fee between 2.5-5%. The list of how Etsy generates money is long, and one can see why the company focuses all energy on making the right tools for the sellers to stay.

In the second largest segment, Services has also done well. It saw a 40% increase in services fees in promoted listings, shipping labels, Etsy plus, and other targeted offers. We are in awe of the breadth of services that Etsy can provide and monetize.

Source: Etsy, 10-Q, Q3 '18

The question is can Etsy continue to grow and monetize at this level to justify a stock price at $55/share?

Limitations to growth

Etsy operates mainly in the US. However, Q3 showed that the region was a drag on profitability. Non-US markets were much more profitable. The growth and profitability in the non-US market more than offset the poor US performance. The operating margin was 40% vs. 13%, respectively. Despite having almost half the sales of US’s, its net income was eight times larger.

Looking at the competitors’ recent results, eBay (EBAY), in particular, also has done much better in non-US markets. So, it may just be a common macro theme.

Source: Etsy, 10-Q, Q3 '18

All in all, the non-US profitability was what made the recent performance outstanding. The US segment needs to improve, and the non-US segment needs to continue to impress. However, with the last fee increase across the board, can Etsy sustain the growth and profitability?

Buyers are doing well, but are sellers?

Q3 saw the fourth consecutive quarter that GMS had outgrown active buyers. The figure implies that average ticket sales and purchase frequency were higher YoY. This is also confirmed by the fact that 83% of GMS generated in Q3 was from repeated buyers. Compared to eBay, Etsy added a lot more active buyers with 17% y/y vs. 5% y/y, respectively, albeit from a lower base at 37M buyers vs. 177M buyers at eBay. All in all, buyers love Etsy.

Source: Etsy Q3 '18 Presentation

Now, at the core of the platform are the sellers. During the quarter, the number of active sellers increased by 8%, to 2M sellers. The management felt the performance was excellent and that the pricing change caused no significant increase in churn rate.

Overall, we feel great about the pricing changes. We've seen no significant increase in seller churn, we aren't seeing price increases being passed along to our buyers and we've substantially increased our investment in the business. Josh Silverman, Etsy's CEO, Q3 earnings call

Now, Services is growing a few points lower than the overall marketplace revenue growth at 37% y/y. This is still an impressive pace of growth, but in the future, sellers may elect to cut back on discretionary services if they feel their fee burden has increased.

Sellers are mostly artisans and, importantly, entrepreneurs. If they feel they can get a better deal elsewhere, which they can, at Shopify (SHOP) and eBay or even at Amazon (AMZN), they will switch in a heartbeat or at least operate in multiple platforms. It’s still early to tell, but in the next few quarters, we will see how the 50% price increase (1.5% fee) affects the economics of the platform.

At the moment, the fact that active sellers number increased by 8% and revenue increased by 41% may tell you that the sellers are being squeezed out to the maximum.

The law of diminishing returns applies. As there are more sellers, competition becomes more intense. Thus, sellers will find it harder to stand out. Etsy’s mission demonstrates that they can help sellers to sell by building tools to help them manage their business more efficiently. However, Etsy's price increase takes away the merit of the tools as sellers feel more exploited and certainly less trustworthy of Etsy. We are not sure “sellers feel Etsy has their back here.”

Source: Etsy Q3 '18 Presentation

A worthy mention was the near double in marketing spend in the quarter, to $39.5M from $23.5M. While Etsy is still growing rapidly, with a 13x P/S one would hope that organic growth is playing a bigger part in the current trajectory.

Follow the management

Having made careful observations above regarding the low performing US segment and the sellers’ psychology. While trying to refrain from confirmation bias, the recent insider activities have been rather bleak and hard to ignore. Most of the directors, including the COO, have sold a significant amount of shares at around the current prices since August 2018 to recently January 2019.

Source: Insidercow, ETSY

Strong balance sheet but wasting on the buyback

The company has a very healthy balance sheet. It holds $500M cash and equivalent, offset by $272M in long-term debt. However, the fact that it is purchasing shares at this price is an unwise allocation of cash. The purpose is to retire as many shares as possible. Etsy is not exactly cheap.

The management purchased $89M worth of shares during the quarter, and have authorized a further $200M for future repurchases.

Source: Etsy Q3 '18 Presentation

Valuation

There is not a like-to-like comparison with Etsy, but we feel the most suitable comparable are Amazon and eBay. From the following table, investors can pick any metrics and Etsy would look a lot less attractive.

If we have to pick just one, P/FCF shows that both Etsy and Amazon are at least three times more expensive than eBay.

Source: Companies’ financials, authors’ work

Its doesn’t make Etsy a strong case when we also know that eBay’s gross and net margin are a whopping 77% and 22%, respectively. They are head and shoulders higher than Etsy’s TTM of 65% and 12%, respectively, and no doubt better than Amazon’s 25% and 5%, respectively. Q3 has seen a considerable improvement in both margins for Etsy. However, we have questioned whether the high level will sustain. Thus, we feel Etsy's high valuation will have to come down significantly to make it an attractive investment.

The counter-argument is Etsy’s higher growth. It recorded about 40% vs. 10% growth at eBay and 30% at Amazon in the latest quarter results. However, we would still prefer to pay 17.5x FCF for a 10% growth than 57x and 63x for slightly higher rates (and lower margins).

Additionally, the hyper-growth days will be a thing in the past as Etsy gets bigger.

Takeaways

Etsy is a phenomenal online retail. Its network effects and scalability epitomize why brick and mortars cannot compete. The past few quarters have seen record growth and bottom line margins. During the quarter, Etsy increased sellers’ fees and increased its marketing substantially. At the same time, it also bought back shares. All are positive news that is fueling the current rocket ride in the share price. Even Goldman Sachs announced an upgrade at this level! We feel that the market is expecting too much and is pushing the stock price beyond its intrinsic value. As a result, we do not recommend Etsy as an investment at today’s prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.