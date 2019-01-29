General Electric: 2 Questions Could Engulf Culp Thursday

I would rather hear about GE's credit quality and GE Capital's funding costs after its "run on the bank."

A GE employee worked on a gas turbine in France. Source: Barron's

General Electric (GE) reports quarterly earnings Thursday. Analysts expect revenue of $32.67 billion and EPS of $0.22. A lot has changed over the past several months. In June 2018 GE announced a major restructuring to create a simpler, stronger industrial company. NewCo will now focus on Aviation, Power and Renewable Energy. The other businesses, such as Transportation, Baker Hughes (BHGE) and Healthcare are being sold off or separated as standalone businesses.

Proceeds from asset sales will be used to pare GE's massive $115 billion debt load. The problem with asset sales is that GE will forego future earnings and cash flow from divested properties. The company will likely be left with the dregs of the business that have lower growth prospects.

NewCo's Q3 Results Were A Disaster

NewCo's Q3 2018 results were disastrous. Revenue of $16.1 billion was down 9% Y/Y. Over 35% of NewCo's revenue was derived from Power Systems, which fell 33% Y/Y.

Power's orders fell 18% Y/Y and overcapacity in the power generation market could portend a dismal outlook for the segment. In December Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), (OTCPK:SMAWF) rang the alarm on the gas turbine business. It announced plans to dismiss hundreds of workers at a gas turbine parts and components center in Houston due to weak global demand. GE's Power segment could announce similar woes in 2019.

Revenue from Aviation and Renewable Energy were up by double digits, but not enough to fully offset the diminution in Power. NewCo's segment profit fell 46% Y/Y. Power had segment profit of -$631 million, partially on certain one-time costs. Segment profit could disappoint again this quarter.

What Larry Culp Will Likely Discuss

In October 2018 Larry Culp replaced John Flannery as CEO. Culp has been on the job only a few months and is still learning the inner workings of the company. He will likely focus on the following items during the earnings call.

Asset Sales

Culp has not only continued Flannery's strategy of divesting non-core businesses, he has accelerated them. Nothing is off the table when it comes selling assets, even GE's most-profitable businesses. In Q4 GE announced it was selling part of its stake in Baker Hughes; the sale was expected to generate about $4 billion in proceeds. GE also merged Transportation with Wabtec (WAB) and retained a sizeable stake in the merged entity. An IPO of Healthcare and the potential sale of GE Capital Aviation Services ("GECAS") could be next.

Market chatter suggests Healthcare and GECAS could both be worth tens of billions of dollars. There's no guarantee buyers would pay up for these properties now that it appears GE could be desperate to sell. Culp will likely continue to talk up asset sales because it puts the focus on the future and less on Q4 earnings. It also could spur GE bulls to engage in wild speculation on what the stock is worth.

Liquidity

In Q4 2018 Culp spoke with CNBC about the urgency to reduce GE's debt load. Around the 2:20 mark of the video Culp spoke to the liquidity question:

Two weeks ago folks were I think understandably asking the liquidity question. I think we've put that to rest, given that we have $20 billion of cash ... and $40 billion of bank lines.

GE has about $25 billion in cash on its balance sheet. For now, that's more than enough liquidity to help continue its operations. I have never questioned GE's liquidity. Where the "liquidity question" came from is anybody's guess.

I interpreted the issue as a "straw man" argument - Culp raised it as an important issue worrying investors, and then he solved it. In my opinion, discussing liquidity is a waste of time and a deflection away from GE's massive debt load and NewCo's under-performance.

2 Questions I Would Like Culp To Answer

Below are two key questions I would like Culp to answer. If he does not give cogent answers to these questions then the stock could crater.

What Is GE's Debt/EBITDA Before And After Asset Sales

Selling assets to pare debt is great. However, the rationale should be to improve GE's credit quality. Moody's downgraded GE's senior unsecured debt two notches from A2 to Baa1. Moody's intimated another downgrade could be forthcoming if (1) GE was unable to sustain free cash flow ("FCF")/debt at around 7% or (2) there was not a steady improvement of debt/EBITDA towards less than three times.

I estimate GE's $115 debt load (including GE Capital) is around 7x EBITDA. In Culp's estimation, what's GE's debt/EBITDA before asset sales and after asset sales? This would highlight (1) the amount of EBITDA GE will forgo after Transportation, GECAS and Healthcare have been hived off and (2) the credit quality of the remaining operations. This could give an indication whether GE would meet or exceed Moody's credit quality, or whether another downgrade was imminent.

What Are GE Capital's Current Funding Costs?

In Q4 2018 GE abandoned its commercial paper program. It may have been equivalent to a "run on the bank." The potential spike in GE's funding costs could amplify losses at GE Capital and/or make it difficult to sell the portfolio at a price GE could live with. I estimated GE Capital funding costs had risen from 237 basis points to as much as 426 basis points:

A 426 basis point rise on GE Capital Capital's $70 billion debt load would equate to an increase in pro forma interest expense of $2.8 billion.

GE Capital's short-term debt of 11.2 billion will likely have to be replaced immediately at higher rates. A 426 basis point rate rise would increase interest expense by about $478 million.

GE would likely be untenable for GE to grow its $16 billion loan portfolio given the spike in its funding costs. It also may be difficult to sell the loans at a reasonable price given GE's dire straits.

GE Capital does not make money. Its Q3 2018 revenue was $2.5 billion, flat Y/Y - nearly half its revenue came from GECAS. Segment profit for GE Capital was nil. According to Peter Tchir of Academy Securities, GE should not see a material increase in its borrowing costs this year as ~$26 billion of the company's debt is maturing in the next two years, mostly in 2020.

However, it could have to pay higher interest on its $11 billion in short-term borrowings. If GE Capital does not make money now, then higher interest expense may not help matters. Secondly, if its pro forma interest expense exceeds revenue on its loans and leases then GE Capital could potentially be considered a black hole. The rating agencies may be forced to incorporate GE Capital's negative value in their assessment of GE's credit quality. That could be devastating for the value of GE's bonds and its share price.

Conclusion

I believe it's time for Culp to walk investors through GE's credit quality and the proforma funding costs for GE Capital. If he cannot then the stock could crater. I'm betting on the latter. Sell GE.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.