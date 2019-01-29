PG&E Valuation: Doing The Math

The after tax net present value of the wildfire claims is only $14 billion assuming it could take up to a decade for this litigation to be resolved.

Introduction

PG&E Corporation (PCG) filed filed for Chapter 11 on January 29th, 2019. According to the Final Public Side Lender Presentation Chapter 11 is ultimately the only viable option to restore PG&E's financial stability to fund ongoing operations and provide safe service to customers after potentially $30 billion of claims related to California wildfires in 2017 and 2018. Historically no or little value is left for shareholders after a company emerges from a Chapter 11 reorganization. Blue Mountain Capital wrote a letter to the Board of Directors OF PG&E, in which they presented arguments that PG&E is solvent and that a Chapter 11 filing is not necessary and not in the interest of shareholders and other stakeholders. I decided to do a net present value calculation of the value of PG&E myself and present the results in this article. I estimate that the Net present value of PG&E exceeds $10 billion even after assuming a full 30 billion liability, which has to be paid in the year 2027. It seems likely that it will take many years of trials to resolve this litigation and for the exact liabilities to be known.

Financing Capital Expenditures

PG&E expects annual capital expenditures of between $5.7 and $7 billion until 2023 (See picture below). These capital expenditures are required to maintain operations and invest in safety initiatives.

I estimate that $4-$5 billion of these capital expenditures can be financed from operating cash flows. PG&E will obtain $5.5 billion in DIP financing after filing for chapter 11 which ensures financing for a period of 2 years. This seems sufficient for the next two years.

Profitability without any liability for the wildfires

The net profit of PG&E was 1.7 billion in 2017. The EBITDA for 2017 was $5.9 billion and for the 12 months ended 9/30/2018 the EBITDA was $5.6 billion. PG&E expects the ratebase to increase 7-8.5% CAGR in the period 2018-2023 (See picture below).

Assuming that the ratebase will increase 7% annually until 2027 the potential net profitability of PG&E in 2027 could be about 3.5 billion dollars with an EBITDA of about $12 billion.

Insurance

PG&E has approximately $840 million of insurance coverage for liabilities, including wildfire events, for the period from August 1, 2017 through July 31, 2018. During the third quarter of 2018, PG&E renewed its liability insurance coverage for wildfire events in an aggregate amount of approximately $1.4 billion for the period from August 1, 2018 through July 31, 2019. As a result the total insurance coverage is $2.24 billion.

Net present value of the wildfire liabilities

According to PG&E the total amount of wildfire claims could exceed $30 billion. I will make a net present value calculation based on the assumption that the total liability will be about $32 billion. Two billion will be covered by insurance. PG& E intends to continue to challenge the application of inverse condemnation. I assume that it will take many years of trials before the final amount will be clear. I will assume for my calculation that PG&E has to pay the claims in 2027. The net amount after tax of the claims will be about $24 billion. The net present value of the wildfire claims is about $14 billion assuming full liability and a discount rate of 7%. I expect that the real liabilities will be lower. PG&E is probably not reliable for all the wildfires. A part of the liabilities can potentially be covered by rate increases. In this case the net present value of the wildfire liabilities will be lower. I will use the worst case scenario for my net present value calculation.

Net present value of PG&E

The value of PG&E without wildfire liabilities is about $25 billion based on a price earnings ratio of 14 and an annual net profitability of $1.7 billion. This is conservative as the market value has exceeded $40 billion in 2017. I estimate that the net present value of PG&E is $11 billion ($25 billion - $14 billion). This would imply a stock value of $20, which is much higher than the closing price of $12.01 on Monday January 28, 2019. The net present vale of PG&E would be $18 billion if PG&E is only liable for 50% of the wildfire costs.

Volatility of the stock price

In January the stock price dropped from $24 to $6.31 after PG&E announced there intention to file for Chapter 11. On January 24th, 2019 PG&E announced that CAL FIRE Concludes that PG&E Equipment Did Not Cause 2017 Tubbs Wildfire. As a result the stock price soared to $14.50. The annual volatility of PG&E in January 2019 was about 300%. After filing for chapter 11 the stock will probably be delisted and trading on the pink sheets. I assume that the stock will continue to be very volatile after the Chapter 11 filing because of the uncertainty about the wildfires liability. A strategy, which sells stock if the price goes up and buys stock when the stock goes down, could generate additional returns from this volatility. Selling put options or covered calls is another strategy which benefits from the high option prices because of the very high implied volatility. However, it won't be possible to open new option positions after the Chapter 11 filing and the delisting from the NYSE.

What will happen after the Chapter 11 filing?

I assume that PG&E will continue to earn almost 2 billion dollars a year and that this amount will increase by 7% annually. These earnings will be retained. I also assume that it will take many years before the exact wild fire liabilities are know. After 8 years the full liabilities can be paid from the retained earnings. I expect that at some moment in the future PG&E will be able to access the capital markets again for bond financing and can exit Chapter 11. Catalysts could be positive news regarding liabilities, legal changes favorable for PG&E, credit rating increases and PG&E resuming the payments of bond coupons.

Risks

The 2017 and 2018 wildfires were extreme. In my opinion it is unlikely that such devastating wildfires will be frequent. However there will be new wildfires in the future, which could increase claims. A utility needs access to the bond markets to finance capital expenditures. It is possible that PG&E can only obtain debt against unfavorable conditions. Massive dilution or a complete wipe out of equity is possible if PG&E has to restructure its debt. PG&E will be trading on the pink sheets after filing for Chapter 11 and will be delisted from the NYSE. Liquidity will decrease.

Conclusion

The net present value of PG&E is $11 billion assuming the future liabilities are $32 billion and have to be paid in the year 2027. However it is likely that volatility will continue to be high and it is possible that equity holders will be completely wiped out after the emergence from Chapter 11.

