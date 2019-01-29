Nvidia: From Darling To Dead Weight

There is no doubt that Monday's biggest loser was chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA), which is seeing its shares plunge after the company issued a fiscal Q4 revenue warning. Despite already issuing guidance that was well below estimates, the company detailed that slowing economies, particularly in China, led to shortfalls in both the Gaming and Datacenter segments. In less than a year, the name has gone from being one of Wall Street's biggest darlings to being dead weight.

The new revenue expectation is for $2.2 billion, plus or minus two percent. This represents a reduction of half a billion dollars on the top line, and don't forget that going into the last report the Street was looking for $3.4 billion. Not only had growth slowed in recent quarters, but now we are looking at a major drop for the company's top line.

(*Guidance midpoint. Source: Nvidia earnings releases, seen here)

Unfortunately, a reduction of the revenue forecast meant the rest of the income statement would be dramatically hit. Non-GAAP gross margin guidance was reduced by 650 basis points at the midpoint, including a $120 million charge for excess DRAM and other components. Unfortunately, management maintained its operating expense guidance on both GAAP and non-GAAP terms. When a company is seeing such a large revenue shortfall, the first thing I look for is expense management. With that not happening here, the bottom line gets squeezed even more.

I warned investors in my previous article on the name that the revenue shortfall was going to take some time to work its way through the system. No matter how much you can blame on tough comparisons from last year's periods seeing a cryptocurrency boom, global economies are slowing down. The US/China trade war is not helping, and the US government shutdown added a further wrinkle at the start of 2019.

Looking forward, we'll have to see how much expectations drop as a result of this warning. Just a few days after that Q3 report and its terrible guidance, analysts were calling for a Q1 revenue decline of 9.8%. The current estimate stands at a 12.6% drop, but that will certainly increase in the coming days. For all of fiscal 2020, the company was expected to see a 5% revenue increase, but that will quickly approach the flat line now. Earnings per share were supposed to decline slightly, even with help from the buyback, but I now figure that we'll see a sizable drop, especially if the operating expense picture does not improve quickly.

Nvidia's shares had been one of the market's biggest winners in recent years as seen in the chart below. However, the changing growth narrative has sent shares down more than 50% from their all-time high. While the stock has come off of Monday's lows as we approached noon time, the 52-week low of $124.46 is definitely in play in the coming weeks, especially if we get guidance at the earnings report that's weaker than expected. It doesn't help the chip sector that Intel (INTC) had a poor earnings report last week, and we'll get numbers from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) on Tuesday. Intel is adding to its post-earnings decline on Monday, while AMD is down about 6.5% as its business tracks Nvidia a little more closely.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

While I can't say I'm surprised by Nvidia's warning given the global economic slowdown we are seeing, the size of the revenue shortfall was dramatic. A half a billion dollar miss on less than $3 billion for the top line is quite tremendous, and that's saying something since guidance was terrible to begin with. This growth problem will likely take another quarter or two to really work through the system, meaning this stock could easily see new lows before it bottoms.

Disclaimer: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.