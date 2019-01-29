Starbucks: A High Quality Business For A Reasonable Valuation

Starbucks stock looks like a smart proposition in terms of risk and return going forward.

The investment thesis for Starbucks (SBUX) is actually quite simple. Starbucks is a high-quality business, generating solid financial performance, and trading at reasonable valuation levels. Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication, and Starbucks looks like a solid proposition in terms of risk vs. potential return going forward.

The Business

One of the most important aspects to consider when picking stocks over the long term is competitive strength and Starbucks looks quite solid from such a perspective. The company's brand is widely recognized, and consumers are willing to pay premium prices for Starbucks' products versus those of the competition.

Geographical presence is another key factor in terms of competitive strength. Starbucks has positioned its stores in many of the most valuable locations across the main cities around the world. Those store locations are no longer available to the competition, and they are remarkably important in terms of consolidating the company's brand image and driving traffic.

Management has done a great job at generating revenue growth and expanding profitability through international expansion, menu innovations, and new channel development over the long term.

The company reported record revenue numbers for the quarter ended in December of 2018, with total sales amounting to $6.6 billion and representing a 9% increase versus the prior year.

Starbucks opened 541 new stores in the quarter, ending the period with a huge store base of 29,865 units all over the world. More than two-thirds of the net new store openings were in international markets, and nearly 50% of those stores are licensed.

Global comparable store sales increased 4%, driven by a 3% increase in average ticket and a 1% increase in traffic. In spite of the economic concerns in China, comparable sales in the China/Asia Pacific segment grew 3%, on the back of a 1% increase in transactions and a 2% increase in the average ticket.

Moving Forward

In the US, the company is focused on 3 key strategic priorities: enhancing the in-store experience, delivering beverage innovation, and driving digital relationships with customers.

Among other things, Starbucks has shifted certain cleaning tasks to after-hours, and it's automating product planning and replenishment tasks in order to reduce store clutter. This obviously increases efficiency and profitability, and it also provides more time for employees to engage with customers.

Management is also betting on Starbucks Delivers as a new growth channel in the US, and it's planning to expand its partnership with UberEats in order to bring delivery to nearly a quarter of the company-operated stores by April.

The company added 1 million new customers to its Starbucks Reward program last quarter, ending the period with 16.3 million members. When considering digitally registered and active reward customers, Starbucks is approaching 30 million digital connections in the U.S.

Growth in China is driven by increasing transactions due to store growth, which accounts for nearly 80% of the company's growth in China. The store base in China grew 18% last quarter, and the company is aggressively promoting its new digital partnership with Alibaba (BABA) in the country. Management is deeply focused on playing the long-term game in China, without paying much attention to the economic cycle in the short term.

The company announced in June its plans to return $25 billion of cash to shareholders through the fiscal year 2020, and it's well on track to achieving that goal. In fiscal 2018, Starbucks returned $9 billion of cash through buybacks and dividends. The company has already returned over $14 billion of its total commitment of $25 billion.

Management has recently reaffirmed its goal of delivering consolidated revenue growth of 7% to 9% and non-GAAP earnings per share growth of at least 10% over the long term. Considering both recent performance numbers and the company's fundamental strength, this goal looks very achievable as long as the company keeps playing its cards well.

Reasonable Valuation

The table below shows key valuation metrics for Starbucks versus McDonald's (MCD), Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG). Starbucks is the cheapest company in the group based on P/E, forward P/E and price to earnings growth. Only Chipotle is cheaper than Starbucks based on the price to sales ratio.

PE Forward PE PEG PS Starbucks 20.18 22.13 1.54 3.63 McDonald's 24.44 22.36 2.63 6.81 Dunkin' Brands 26.24 23.22 1.99 4.78 Chipotle Mexican Grill 80.64 45.38 2.96 3.18

Starbucks stock also looks reasonably priced by historical standards. The chart below shows the evolution of valuation ratios such as price to sales, enterprise value to EBITDA, price to free cash flow, and price to operating cash flow in the past three years.

Valuation is not about looking at the ratios in isolation, those ratios need to be considered in the context of the company's fundamental quality and financial performance. Starbucks is clearly one of the top players in the sector, so valuation levels look even more compelling when incorporating the company's quality into the valuation equation.

The PowerFactors system is a quantitative investing system available to members in my research service, "The Data-Driven Investor." This system ranks companies in a particular universe according to quantitative factors such as financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength.

In simple terms, the PowerFactors system is looking to buy good businesses (quality), for a reasonable price (valuation), when the company is doing well (fundamental momentum) and the stock is outperforming (relative strength).

The system has produced solid performance over the long term. The chart below shows backtested performance numbers for companies in 5 different PowerFactors buckets over the years.

Companies with higher rankings tend to produce superior returns than the ones with relatively low PowerFactors rankings. Also, stocks with high PowerFactors rankings tend to outperform the S&P 500 in the long term.

Starbucks is in the top segment, with a PowerFactors ranking of 99.83 and elevated rankings across the four dimensions, quality (95.56), value (89.7), fundamental momentum (92.75), and relative strength (96.88)

At the end of the day, returns will depend on the company's ability to sustain financial performance over time, but it's good to know that the quantitative return drivers are indicating that Starbucks is well positioned for attractive gains.

From a broad perspective, Starbucks is a top quality company with solid long-term prospects and trading at reasonable valuation levels. This bodes well for investors in Starbucks stock over the years ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.