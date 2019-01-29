Kinder Morgan: Taking Advantage Of Growth In LNG

It is worthwhile to have some exposure to LNG in your portfolio and Kinder Morgan is one way to get that.

On Wednesday, January 23, midstream and pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (KMI) held its annual Investor Day and as is usually the case, the company gave a presentation at this event. As is usually the case with presentations like this, Kinder Morgan devoted a great deal of time to make an investment case in itself by discussing its financial situation and its current growth projects. The company also spent a great deal of time discussing the industry in which it operates. One of the things that stood out to me in this presentation is the focus that the company put on profiting off of the rising importance of LNG in North America. This is something that we have been discussing in great detail over at Energy Profits in Dividends and it is likely to be a major growth engine for the American energy market going forward. Therefore, it is nice to see that Kinder Morgan is positioning itself well to take advantage of the opportunities in this industry.

Kinder Morgan operates the largest natural gas, refined products, and carbon dioxide transmission networks in North America. The company boasts 70,000 miles of natural gas and 6,900 miles of refined products pipelines along with transporting approximately 1.2 billion cubic feet of carbon dioxide per day. As might be expected then, the company's pipeline network covers most of the United States:

Source: Kinder Morgan

As we can see above, Kinder Morgan's large network gives it a presence in several of America's largest and most productive resource basins, although admittedly its presence in the Marcellus shale is somewhat weak. The Marcellus shale is not expected to be a major driver of production growth over the next few years (until 2021 or 2022, although it picks up after that) though so this is probably not something that is worth worrying about. The company's exposure to several other basins though provides it with a degree of geographic diversification, which can allow the company to take advantage of different fundamental factors across different basins. A midstream company with no presence in the Permian, for example, would have missed out on a sizable portion of the volume growth that the United States has seen over the past two years.

As Kinder Morgan owns the largest natural gas transmission network in the United States, we might expect it to transport a sizable portion of the continent's resources. In fact, Kinder Morgan transports about 40% of all of the natural gas consumed in the United States. This positions the company well to benefit off of growing natural gas production, which is expected to be about 37% between now and 2030. This production growth is expected to come from four basins:

Source: Kinder Morgan, WoodMackenzie

One thing to note here is that overall production outside of these four basins is expected to decline over the period. The greatest growth in percentage terms meanwhile is expected to come from the Permian Basin. This is the center of the American energy boom and Kinder Morgan is already a very large midstream player in that area.

The reason why this would benefit Kinder Morgan, which does not itself produce any natural gas, is the business model that the company uses. In short, Kinder Morgan charges its customers a flat fee for every unit of oil or gas that moves through the company's network. As an increased production level should result in more gas needing to be brought to market, Kinder Morgan should see more gas moving through its network. As the firm charges for each unit of oil or gas that moves through the network, these higher volumes should result in greater revenues.

As I discussed in an earlier article, one of the biggest trends in the North American energy industry over the next few years is the rising importance of liquefied natural gas. This trend comes about because Europe and especially Asia are seeking to increase their consumption of natural gas as a clean alternative to other fossil fuels. In addition, Europe may be seeking to reduce its dependence on Russia for its natural gas supply in light of the growing hostility between NATO and Russia. North America is one of the few locations in the world outside of Russia that has sufficient reserves of natural gas to meet this growing demand. Unfortunately, large bodies of water separate North America from both Asia and Europe and natural gas is notoriously difficult to transport across large bodies of water. This is due to the fact that natural gas is, as the name implies, a gas and therefore, it will expand to fill any container that it is placed in. The solution to this is to cool the natural gas sufficiently to convert it into a liquid and then ship that across the ocean. This is the essence of LNG.

In 2018, total global demand for LNG was approximately 40 billion cubic feet. WoodMackenzie projects that this will increase to approximately 75 billion cubic feet by 2030. This represents an increase of 87.5% over the period. The increase in exports from the United States over the period should be much greater though because the country was only a very small part of the market in 2018. Last year, the United States exported approximately 3 billion cubic feet of LNG. This amount is expected to be approximately 17 billion cubic feet in 2030, a 496% increase over current levels:

Source: Kinder Morgan, WoodMackenzie

Despite the enormous quantities of natural gas that are found in the Marcellus and Utica shales, the majority of the country's exports are expected to come out of the Gulf Coast. In fact, as a result of new LNG projects underway, this region of the country is expected to grow its LNG exports by 13 billion cubic feet per day by 2030. This accounts for nearly all of the expected demand growth. Kinder Morgan already has a sizable presence in this area:

Source: Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan is, therefore, well positioned to take advantage of this demand growth as it pipes ever greater amounts of natural gas from natural gas from the producing fields to the Gulf Coast for export. Of course, pipelines only have a finite capacity of resources that they can actually carry so the company can only grow so much without constructing additional infrastructure. However, Kinder Morgan is well aware of this and has begun constructing new pipelines and other facilities to allow it to take advantage of the demand growth. Kinder Morgan intends to bring $3.9 billion worth of natural gas projects online between now and 2022, about 68% of the company's total growth capital projects:

Source: Kinder Morgan

Admittedly, not all of these are going to be located in the Gulf Coast region that is expected to see the greatest portion of growth from LNG demand. Many of them are though and this region alone accounts for about a third of the company's total spending on LNG-related projects. One of the most significant of these projects is the Gulf Coast Express pipeline, a joint venture between Kinder Morgan, DCP Midstream (DCP), Targa Resources (TRGP), and Apache Corp. (APA).

The Gulf Coast Express pipeline is a 447-mile 42-inch natural gas pipeline connecting the Waha hub in the Permian Basin to the natural gas exchange in Agua Dulce, Texas near the Gulf Coast. In addition to this, the project includes a 36" lateral connection extending north to the Midland Basin, which will allow producers operating in that area to gain easy access to the Agua Dulce hub and the Gulf Coast.

Source: Kinder Morgan

As we can clearly see, this pipeline is intended to support the burgeoning export market that we just discussed. One of the nice things about this pipeline is that all of its total capacity has already been put under long-term contracts for use by its customers. This ensures that the pipeline will begin generating revenue and cash flows for the companies involved once it enters service in October. The fact that the pipeline has been fully contracted also supports our narrative of demand growth coming out of the Gulf Coast since it shows that upstream companies clearly want to move natural gas down to the Gulf Coast.

Another major project that Kinder Morgan is working on to benefit from the growth in LNG demand from the Gulf Coast is the Permian Highway Pipeline. This is a 430-mile 42-inch natural gas pipeline connecting the Waha hub to the natural gas hub in Katy, Texas, which is also near to the Gulf Coast.

Source: Kinder Morgan

As with the Gulf Coast Express pipeline, the Permian Highway has also been fully contracted to customers under long-term contracts. Thus, we should see this pipeline begin generating revenue and cash flow for Kinder Morgan when it begins operating in October 2020. The fact that upstream companies have already secured all of the pipeline's total capacity for an extended period of time shows us that there is very strong confidence among these companies that they will be able to maintain their production level and that there will be sufficient demand from the export markets to absorb all of the produced gas.

In past articles on Kinder Morgan, I have discussed the LNG export terminal that Kinder Morgan is constructing near Savannah, Georgia. This facility is designed to convert approximately 350 million cubic feet per day of natural gas into LNG when it is fully operational. Although the plant will begin operating around the end of the first quarter of 2019, it will not reach full capacity until the end of the year. As with the other facilities that we have discussed here, Kinder Morgan has already managed to secure contracts for the full capacity of the plant. In this case, that means that customers have already agreed to purchase all of the LNG produced by the plant for the next twenty years. This not only guarantees that Kinder Morgan will generate a positive return from this plant but also shows us that there is a very real and growing demand for LNG around the world.

In conclusion, Kinder Morgan appears to be very well positioned to take advantage of the growing demand for natural gas for export purposes. The company already has the largest natural gas transportation network in the country and it is working to expand it to bring additional gas to the Gulf Coast to feed the new LNG plants that are being constructed there. The company is also constructing some LNG plants of its own to further exploit this industry. As this is likely to be a growing sector of the economy over the next decade or so, it would be a good idea to have some of your portfolio exposed to it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long various companies with exposure to LNG but none of them were mentioned in this article.