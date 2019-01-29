Clorox Will Deliver A Clean 4 Cent Dividend Hike

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is a solid dividend growth stock that doesn't get too much attention in the investor community. Perhaps it's not exciting enough with a solid dividend grower selling detergents and other household products. Well, as most dividend growth investors know; slow and steady is not always exciting -- but can be very profitable over time.

Data by YCharts

The stock has been rising quite steadily over the last five years from $88 to $147 for a return of 67% or 11% per year. Add in a dividend yield of slightly less than 3% over the period and you have returns beating the long term return of the overall market. High returns and low volatility -- can't ask for much more than that.

Historical Dividend Growth

There is no doubt that Clorox is not only a solid dividend payer, but a steady dividend grower as well. In fact, this company has increased its dividend every year since 1977. This is good for dividend growth investors for at least two reasons: 1) The very long track record shows that the underlying business is doing well over time, and 2) The Board will be very unwilling to destroy such a fine track record, thus increasing the chance that dividend growth will continue.

Data by YCharts

As can be seen in the chart above, the dividend has increased reliably year after year with a large jump the last year. Over the last couple of years the usual dividend increase was in the area of 4-5% each year. Last year, though, it jumped by 14%, mainly due to tax reform.

The payout ratio is rock solid here. For many companies I analyse, the payout ratio is really high in some periods due to extraordinary items depressing earnings. This is not the case for Clorox. Sure, the payout ratio goes up and down but it has never been worryingly high over the last five years. Currently this defensive consumer staples company pays out just over half of its earnings in dividends. Needless to say, there is a lot of room to increase the dividend going forward.

What's also interesting is that the company used to declare its dividend increase in May. Last year it accelerated the decision to February. There is therefore some uncertainty as to whether this year's increase will happen in February or May. Even so, I will go out on a limb here and suggest that it will happen this February. The main argument for that is that if the company has more than four quarters in a row with the same dividend level, it risks falling out of its decades-long dividend growth streak. This depends on how investors measure these streaks, to be sure, but many measure it not in terms of which year it was increased but in terms of how many quarters in a row the dividend has stayed the same. So again, there is uncertainty, but I will expect them to announce the hike in February.

If we adjust out the one-time extraordinary dividend increase last year and we look at the average increase over the five years before that, we see that this company has increased its dividend at an annual average of 5.6% per year. Not a get-rich-quick scheme, but rather solid inflation-beating increases.

February Dividend Hike

As already mentioned, the usual month for the Board to announce the dividend increase was May. Last year, though, they couldn't wait that long and decided to announce it as early as February.

In the company's latest presentation it reiterates its long term goal of sales growth of 3-5%. Coupled with its margin ambitions, this should translate into slightly higher long term EPS growth. This means the long term expected dividend growth should probably be around 5-6%.

Historically, the dividend increase has been around this range, if we leave out the tax-related increase last year. I am therefore fairly confident in saying that the minimum increase should not in any circumstance be lower than the low end of the last couple of years -- that is 4%.

On page nine of the same report, the company informs us that it experienced an 11% earnings growth in the last quarter but also that it expects virtually no EPS growth for the fiscal year 2019. Even so, I still believe the hike will not be lower than four percent as the Board would like to keep its reputation as a steady dividend grower intact and because it has a very low payout ratio.

Speaking of a low payout ratio, is there a chance for a really big hike this year? I believe not. The hike last year was an anomaly and given the conservative history of the Board, I do not think there is a chance it will risk increasing the payout ratio too much at this stage. Investors got a windfall last year but should get used to the more usual hikes again this year. I believe the most likely increase is an increase in the quarterly dividend of $0.04 to $1.00 -- representing a percentage-wise increase of 4.2%.

Risk Factors

One risk factor, which goes for all companies with international sales, is currency risk. Though Clorox predominantly sells in the U.S., it is still exposed to a rising U.S. dollar. That said, currencies tend to even out over time and since the dollar is historically strong, this could also go the other way. Another risk is ever-harder price competition, both from physical stores and online. Though it has been this way for some time, this risk will only increase going forward. Customers win, but shareholders will pay. Risks that certain compounds in its products will prove unhealthy or otherwise harmful are also present. Oftentimes such factors show up a long time after products are introduced to the market. Last, but not least, we have the risk that the company engages in M&A that turns out to be value destructive, as most M&A deals turn out to be. Let's hope the Nutranext deal doesn't fall into this value destruction category.

Current Valuation

So now that we have looked at the dividend, business fundamentals and risk factors, it's time to see what kind of multiple potential new investors have to pay for the privilege of becoming a Clorox shareholder.

As a peer group I have chosen two other large consumer goods companies, namely Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB).

Clorox Procter & Gamble Kimberly-Clark Price/Sales 3.1x 3.7x 2.0x Price/Earnings 23.0x 22.8x 26.8x Yield 2.6% 3.1% 3.7%

Source: Morningstar

The Price/Sales category is won by Kimberly-Clark with Clorox in second place. As for Price/Earnings, this is barely won by Procter & Gamble with Clorox right behind. Admittedly, these positions can quickly switch on the back of just a day's movement in the market.

Clorox is the most expensive company when we look at the dividend yield. At 2.6% it is far below the other two. Especially Kimberly-Clark has a very attractive dividend yield of a comfortable 3.7%.

I would argue that all the stocks above are reasonable priced and should offer investors a decent return going forward. As for Clorox, the analysts on Wall Street expect this company to deliver an average annual EPS growth rate over the next five years of 5.5%. This is in-line with what the company itself is guiding. Consequently I put a fair amount of trust in that number. Assuming no change to the multiple and adding in the dividend, we can expect total shareholder returns over the next five years of 8.1%. This is slightly lower than what can be expected from the broad stock market over time. On the other hand, you get a higher yield and a low-beta stock. If safety is important to you, this stock should be part of your portfolio. If, on the other hand, you are willing to take on some more risk in order to potentially reap higher total returns, there are plenty other opportunities out there.

Conclusion

Clorox is a company you can buy, put in your drawer and take out in your retirement. This company, which has increased its dividend every year since 1977, is not going anywhere. The income you get from this stock will grow faster than inflation for many years to come -- but not much faster. Safety and stability is what this company delivers. Soon the company will increase its dividend yet again, at a modest 4-5%. If you are a very conservative dividend growth investor, this stock should certainly be a part of your portfolio. If you're looking for some more action and a higher growth rate, you should look elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.