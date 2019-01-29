Incentives Matter: Saudi Arabia Is Serious About Higher Oil Prices

Near-term headwinds from falling refinery margins will pressure oil prices until March, but we see an oil uptrend after that. The Saudi incentive tells us oil prices will be much higher by year-end.

Our more refined data suggests US imports from Saudi Arabia/Iraq will drop materially in February, but due to refinery maintenance season, US crude storage will build a total of ~18 mbbls in February.

The Saudis are also going back to the old oil policy of targeting oil storage under the 5-year average — which, of course, went unnoticed by the market.

Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Arabia's energy minister, today said that the majority of the export cut will be targeted at the US.

Welcome to the incentives matter edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Comments by Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih were ignored Monday by the oil market amidst the broad risk-off environment. But these comments are serious validations of the fundamental analysis we have done over the last several months.

Here are some of the comments made by Al-Falih Monday:

The first two comments are not a surprise, as we have documented over the last several months. But in fairness, US-Saudi crude imports have not plummeted as we originally thought they would. If we look at US-Saudi crude imports on a 4-week moving average basis, it remains higher than the ~700k b/d goal target set by the Saudis in May 2017.

But over the last month, we have attempted to refine the data in how we forecast US Saudi crude imports. One of our subscribers, Jorge Arjona-Perez, has built a model to predict the weekly imports of Saudi/Iraq crude into the US.

Source: Jorge Arjona-Perez.

And if we factor in Iraqi imports, this is what we see:

Source: Jorge Arjona-Perez.

As you can see based on the latest model, the import drop that we have been expecting for a good 2 months now really hits hard in February. This trend will become obvious to readers in the coming month.

Keep in mind that these figures also include the vessels Saudi/Iraq shipped for January. Energy Aspects has also confirmed that January exports to the US will be very low, so we will see this impact US crude imports by late February into March.

But the more important comment of the day appears to be a change in how the Saudis are looking at the oil market. The comment about pushing oil inventories under the 5-year average is a new one that went unnoticed today by other market participants. This comment confirms what our sources have said about the Saudis going back to the "old" oil policy of pushing global inventories to an absolute level, which is below the 5-year average given the elevated storage over the last 5 years. Under this scenario of where OECD storage falls to the old absolute level, we see Brent staying above $80/bbl.

This also aligns with the Saudi's fiscal budget which requires $80/bbl oil price average to meet the oil revenue target. Al-Falih also confirmed today that Saudi's production will be 10.2 mb/d in February, while exports will be ~7.1 mb/d. This would equate to a 1.2 mb/d drop in crude exports from the November level.

All the signs are aligning that the Saudis are serious about pushing oil prices higher. But there are some near-term headwinds to get through, and from our fundamental analysis, we don't see an uptrend in oil until March/April. Refinery maintenance season is underway in the US so US crude storage is expected to build even with the lower imports. Our model suggests US crude storage could build ~18 mbbls in February, so this will dampen any uptrend in oil. In addition, global refinery margins are being impacted due to sour crude shortage, so forced refinery cuts may start to take place, which would also dampen near-term demand for crude.

All-in-all, we think the Saudi incentive is the right way to think about oil prices throughout the rest of 2019, but short-term headwinds are starting which would put the oil uptrend closer to March/April.

In the coming month, we will be starting an oil trading portfolio. We have built a framework for understanding near-term trends in oil prices and look forward to initiating this new oil trading portfolio to dampen the volatility of owning energy stocks for the long-term. For readers interested in the methodology or how we are thinking about this framework, we published a piece over the weekend describing it to our subscribers. We are also offering a 2-week free trial, so you can sign up here and see for yourself. We hope to see you join the HFI Research community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.