Apple: Buy Before Earnings?

Is it time to buy the Apple (AAPL) bargain, following the example of Warren Buffett,when AAPL hit its last bottom? The bargain hunters came in at $142, after the bad revenue news, but before the earnings announcement due after the close today. Should I buy before earnings? Let’s look at both the fundamentals and the chart for the answer.

Fundamentals

What is there not to like? This is a value player’s dream. That's why Buffett jumped in at the last bottom and why the bottom fishers will come in again at this bottom. When AAPL announced the negative surprise in revenues, I heard a talking head mention $120 on TV. The market has said $142 is the bottom and price has bounced from there going into earnings. Will this bounce continue after earnings?

Finviz gives us a quick look at the fundamental metrics, what the latest analysts are saying, and the latest news and blogs. You can see the stellar fundamentals and the metrics are color coded. Let’s compare these metrics to some of the other FAANG stocks.

Symbol AAPL FB GOOGL AMZN NFLX PE 12.9 19..9 26.5 100.8 129.1 FPE 11.7 20.0 22.9 60.6 50.4 P/FCF 14.9 23.8 32.1 66.3 —- FEPS $13.33 $7.38 $47.12 $27.04 $6.66 PRICE $156 $147 $1080 $1638 $336 TARGET $179 $185 $1354 $2140 $394

The above chart shows that Apple has the best, lowest PE and FPE of the FAANG stocks. More important it has the lowest price/free cash flow ratio, P/FCF, of these stocks. This is the ratio many value players think is the most important. There's one obvious problem in AAPL’s metrics and that's the forecast PE is not much lower than the trailing PE. The forecasted earnings need to go up to improve Apple’s price. Likewise, the low PE needs to improve by improving growth. The market will raise AAPL’s price when it sees more growth in the future and like the other growth FAANG stocks that show much higher PEs.

The fundamentals show that AAPL is being priced as a value stock and not a growth stock. A new product cycle could change all of that, and take AAPL back to its old high. Meanwhile, Apple is contending with dropping revenues that just took price down, looking for a bottom. Using the PE and forecast earnings, you can calculate a target of $172 (12.9 x $13.33.) That implies a return of 10.26% and that may beat the index in 2019, especially if this bear market continues. That's a vote to buy before earnings.

Technicals

Here's the weekly chart showing the drop in price due to a negative surprise in a revenue shortfall, affecting the earnings and forecast that will be reported tonight.

You can see the bottom at $142 and the bounce up from oversold. Short term this bounce is expected to continue testing resistance. Options players are looking for a plus or minus 4.5% move after earnings. The chart is a vote in favor of the plus side short term. Once this bounce is over and price is stopped by resistance, price will typically drop from overbought to test lower prices and support levels. If the earnings report tonight is worse than expected, price could drop down to retest the bottom at $142.

Conclusion

Longer term, I think AAPL will retest the bottom at $142. I don’t see how the fundamentals will improve next quarter. Short term, I think the bounce continues testing upside resistance. I think the fundamentals and calculated targets support the current price and slightly higher.

Disclaimer: We are not investment advisers and we never recommend stocks or securities. Nothing on this website, in our reports and emails or in our meetings is a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Options are especially risky and most options expire worthless. You need to do your own due diligence and consult with a professional financial advisor before acting on any information provided on this website or at our meetings. Our meetings and website are for educational purposes only. Any content sent to you is sent out as any newspaper or newsletter, is for educational purposes and never should be taken as a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The use of terms buy, sell or hold are not recommendations to buy sell or hold any security. They are used here strictly for educational purposes. Analysts price targets are educated guesses and can be wrong. Computer systems like ours, using analyst targets therefore can be wrong. Chart buy and sell signals can be wrong and are used by our system which can then be wrong. Therefore you must always do your own due diligence before buying or selling any stock discussed here. We assume no liability for erroneous data or opinions you hear at our meetings and see on this website or its emails and reports. You use this website and our meetings at your own risk.

Sign up to receive our daily buy/sell signals on stocks reporting earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OR SHORT IN ANY STOCK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.