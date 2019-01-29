Natural Gas - Disappointing Early February Outlook Punishes Prices Lower

But the fundamental value of where March contracts could go has been lowered due to the bearish HDD revisions.

We are still bullish biased and believe there's one more long trade left.

The sell-off today has priced in the bearish HDD revisions, while the second half of February may still be colder than normal.

Weather models turned more bearish for the first week of February resulting in the natural gas price down move today.

Welcome to the oh no, where did it go edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Natural gas prices are falling hard today on the back of a very bearish series of weather model revisions over the weekend. And before you comment about how our Friday natural gas article was titled, "Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report: Weather Outlook Supports A Bullish Position." We updated readers 1 hour after the article was published and after the ECMWF-EPS 12z that we sold our long positions.

The crazy thing about today's sell-off is that the bearish HDD revisions over the weekend have all been priced in after today's move. By our estimate, ECMWF-EPS lost a total of 46 HDDs since Friday and natural gas storage draws were revised lower by 60 Bcf! But all of the bearish revision was concentrated in the 2/8 week, while the backend of the model was more neutral.

Here's a look at the latest aggregated weather models:

Source: StormVistaWxModels.com

As you can see from the chart above, the majority of the model losses start after Feb 1 and into Feb 8. Our previous estimate was for a storage draw of -190 Bcf for that week, it has now been revised to -130 Bcf.

This has in turn pushed EOS to 1.29 Tcf up from 1.23 Tcf.

As you can see from the right chart, the natural gas storage deficit will only decrease back to -500 Bcf. On a fundamental level, this would put March contract upside to only $3.15/MMBtu down from the $3.3 to $3.5 we previously expected.

But given that today's sell-off has largely priced in the bearish HDD revisions over the weekend, we think the trade is still to be bullish biased. The ECMWF-EPS long-range was still showing a bullish second half of February, so there's still a long trade left in our view.

Tonight will be the newest ECMWF-EPS long range, which will decide whether or not we do initiate another long position in the coming week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.