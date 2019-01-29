Weaker Shipments Sap Insteel's First Quarter, And Margin Threats Remain
About: Insteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN), Includes: CMC, NUE
by: Stephen Simpson, CFA
Summary
Poor weather in the December quarter led to an unexpectedly high (high teens) decline in shipments that pressured revenue and margins.
Insteel is still competing against imported products that use cheaper non-U.S. steel and maintaining its presence in the market (especially in PC strand) is going to have negative margin consequences.
Insteel shares aren't quite where I'd like a DCF basis, even though I see upside into the mid-to-high $20's on EV/EBITDA, and macro risks remain significant.
It didn’t take long at all for Insteel (IIIN) to show some divergence from my expectations for fiscal 2019, as the company’s first quarter came in meaningfully lower than I expected on weather-related