Summary

Poor weather in the December quarter led to an unexpectedly high (high teens) decline in shipments that pressured revenue and margins.

Insteel is still competing against imported products that use cheaper non-U.S. steel and maintaining its presence in the market (especially in PC strand) is going to have negative margin consequences.

Insteel shares aren't quite where I'd like a DCF basis, even though I see upside into the mid-to-high $20's on EV/EBITDA, and macro risks remain significant.