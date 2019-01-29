Halliburton: Tough Times Ahead But There's Hope Going Forward

Halliburton (HAL) will have a difficult year due to weakness in North America. The company’s latest quarterly results have shown how the tough market conditions can hurt Halliburton’s bottom line. Its profits will likely head lower in the coming quarters. The business environment, however, will eventually improve, particularly from the fourth quarter of this year due to the expected increase in drilling activity at the Permian Basin. That may have a positive impact on Halliburton’s earnings. But for now, I believe investors should stay on the sidelines.

Image: Halliburton

The fourth quarter of last year was always going to be a difficult period for Halliburton as the North American market softened, particularly in December when the oil rig count dropped by 2 from the previous month to 885 units, as reported by General Electric Co.’s Baker Hughes (BHGE) in its highly followed report. That was the first monthly decline in six months. The demand for completion services dropped in the fourth quarter as oil producers reduced drilling activity following the dip in oil prices to the lowest level in more than a year of under $43 a barrel in December. Halliburton has recently released its quarterly results in which it confirmed the market’s weakness.

For the fourth quarter, Halliburton reported flat revenues on a year-over-year basis of $5.94 billion as revenues from both Completion & Production and Drilling & Evaluation segments remained largely at the same levels as last year. Revenues from North America dropped by 1.7% which highlights weakness in this crucial region. International revenues climbed 2.2% to $2.6 billion due to the strength in the Middle East/Asia markets. The company’s operating income dropped 21% to $608 million which shows the pricing environment for oilfield services has worsened and that’s dragging profit margins. The operating margin has dropped from almost 13% in Q4-2017 to 10.2% in Q4-2018. And things aren’t getting any better.

The oil price environment continues to look uncertain. Although the commodity has risen by more than 20% since late-December to $52 a barrel at the time of this writing, the price level is still considerably below last year’s average of $65 a barrel. The weakness has been driven in large part by growing supplies, particularly from the US, high levels of OECD crude oil stockpiles, and mounting concerns regarding weakness in demand amid the ongoing US-China trade war.

The extended US government shut down can also negatively impact oil demand. A number of analysts, including those from the US Energy Information Administration, believe prices will remain depressed this year. The agency expects an average price of just $54.19 a barrel for 2019. However, I believe there are some factors which can push prices higher, including strong demand from emerging markets (ex. China) and the conclusion of the US sanction waivers on Iran.

In an oil price environment whose future looks uncertain and lacks visibility, I believe the oil producers will exercise caution by keeping a lid on exploration and production expenditure. Instead of growing volumes, the oil producers will focus on generating decent returns and delivering free cash flows in a weak oil price environment. Some of the major producers, such as Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC), have announced plans to slash capital expenditure. Although most of the oil producers will release their capital plans with their fourth quarter results in the coming weeks, I am expecting flat-to-low levels of capital guidance for 2019 as compared to 2018. This drop in expenditure will create problems for oilfield services companies, particularly Halliburton which dominates the North American market and gets 60% of its revenues from this region.

Halliburton, on the other hand, was a bit more optimistic. During the fourth quarter conference call, the company’s CEO Jeff Miller said that most of the large-cap independents have planned their budgets around $50 a barrel. Miller said the oil majors won’t significantly change their plans and will continue to spend heavily to develop their shale oil and gas assets. However, Miller did warn that the small exploration and production companies who have limited access to capital can aggressively cut capital spending if prices stay weak.

Additionally, the CEO said the pricing pressure will persist throughout the first quarter. The company has forecast smaller margins for both Completion & Production and Drilling & Evaluation segments for Q1-2019 as compared to Q4-2018. The C&P margins, which is Halliburton’ biggest segment, could drop by 4 percentage points in the first three months of this year as compared to Q4-2018.

In other words, Halliburton will continue reporting weak profits and margins, at least in the first quarter of 2019. The business environment, however, can improve meaningfully once oil prices recover which will encourage oil producers to increase capital expenditure and drilling activity.

Additionally, I expect market conditions to improve from the final quarter of 2019 once new crude oil pipelines are deployed at the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. The Permian is the most prolific shale oil-producing region in the US but it has been struggling with weak regional prices due to a lack of takeaway capacity. Some Permian Basin producers who lack firm transportation contracts have been forced to curtail drilling activity. But once pipeline operators such as Plains All American (PAA) and Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) finish working on major projects like the 670,000 barrels per day Cactus II line, the drilling activity will improve, likely from Q4-2019. This should lift Halliburton’s price levels and profit margins.

The good thing is that Halliburton understands how tough the market will be in 2019 and its cash flow from operations will likely fall. As a result, the company has planned to reduce its capital expenditure by 20% to $1.6 billion which will help Halliburton in preserving its cash flows. Note that Halliburton generated $3.15 billion of cash flow from operating activities. This means that even if Halliburton sees a 49% drop in operating cash flows to slightly above $1.6 billion, it will still be able to self-fund its CapEx from internally generated cash flows. However, I am not expecting such a large drop in operating cash flows and believe the company will likely continue reporting free cash flows (albeit lower than what we've seen in 2018).

For now, however, Halliburton will remain under pressure. Moving forward, the company will likely post lower levels of profits, margins, and cash flows on a year-over-year basis. This will likely have a negative impact on Halliburton stock. I believe investors should stay on the sidelines for now but keep this stock on your watch list since Halliburton will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the eventual US recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.